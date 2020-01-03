Avadim Health Seeks U.S. IPO Expansion Capital

AHI has grown but its revenue growth is decelerating and cash burn is high.

The firm sells homeopathic topical treatments for various health conditions.

Avadim Health has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Avadim Health (AHI) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm sells topical products based on homeopathic remedies for a variety of health conditions.

AHI’s revenue and gross profit growth are decelerating and cash burn in the past twelve months is significant.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Asheville, North Carolina-based Avadim was founded to develop and market homeopathic, non-prescription products for health and wellness needs.The company said that as of November 2019 its products were 'used in more than 250 acute care hospitals, more than 750 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and were available in over 47,000 pharmacy locations.'

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Stephen Woody, who has been with the firm since and was previously founder at G3 Medical and Integrated Quality Systems. Mr. Woody owns approximately 17.4% of company stock pre-IPO.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's approach:

Source: Theraworx Protect

The company’s primary offerings include:

Theraworx Protect for Immune Health

Theraworx Relief for Muscle Cramps and Spasms

Theraworx Relief for Joint Discomfort and Inflammation

Theraworx Protect U-Pak for Urinary Health

Combat One

PHUEL

Avadim has received at least $93.9 million from investors including GRS and Paul Cox.

Customer Acquisition

The company pursues sales through distribution channels via retail, pharmacy and institutional healthcare facilities.

AHI has a dedicated, direct sales force that it plans to grow from proceeds from the IPO.It also will seek to increased reimbursement coverage among insurance providers and workers compensation groups.Management believes there is a long-term trend to consumer self-care and intends to introduce a skin barrier health product in the near future.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 99.5% 2018 116.5% 2017 177.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 0.4 2018 0.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 research report, the market for homeopathic products is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The primary regions for homeopathic compounds are Europe, the United States, and India, with Europe producing the largest market share at nearly 25%.The U.S. accounts for 16% market share. Other countries that promote homeopathy include Israel, Australia, and South Africa.

Major competitive vendors include:

DHU

Nelson & Co. Ltd.

Hyland's Homeopathic

SBL

Apotheca

Pekana

Sintex International

Natural Health Supply

Bhargava

Hahnemann Laboratories

JNSon

HEEL

Financial Performance

Avadim’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, but decelerating

Increasing gross profit and gross margin, also decelerating

Operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Uneven but significant cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 34,415,000 73.4% 2018 $ 29,043,000 168.5% 2017 $ 10,818,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ 20,344,000 89.3% 2018 $ 15,956,000 607.3% 2017 $ 2,256,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 59.11% 2018 54.94% 2017 20.85% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (25,805,000) -75.0% 2018 $ (31,275,000) -107.7% 2017 $ (29,071,000) -268.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (31,783,000) 2018 $ (49,511,000) 2017 $ (29,224,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $ (19,971,763) 2018 $ (31,161,092) 2017 $ (18,276,807)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Avadim had $7.2 million in cash and $84.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($29.4 million).

IPO Details

Avadim intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for sales and marketing activities, including the expansion of our sales team; for research and development of potential future products; for expansion of our manufacturing capabilities; and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Oppenheimer & Co, and Maxim Group.

Commentary

Avadim is seeking capital to expand both its existing sales and marketing efforts as well as continue development of new products.

The company’s financials indicate that its revenue and gross profit growth is decelerating and it continues to produce operating losses and high cash burn.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped but are still high; its sales & marketing efficiency rate is a relatively low 0.4x.

The market opportunity for homeopathic products is reasonably large but there are numerous competitors.

Management has done well to get its existing products into hundreds of healthcare facilities, but I can’t tell if that is simply through group buying programs which tend to be heavily discounted or the firm is driving sales through its direct sales efforts.

Avadim believes that it has strong market growth dynamics in its favor, as consumers seek personal health care products at an increasing rate.

However, its financial results give some cause for concern, especially its free cash flow use of nearly $30 million in the past twelve months indicating it may be ‘buying’ revenues in advance of the IPO as its products slow their growth trajectories.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

