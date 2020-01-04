Pirelli Trading At Decent Valuation

Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli (OTCPK:PPAMF) (OTC:PRLLY) (OTC:PLLIF) has been transitioning away from tires for the masses to tires for the high end. The stock is down from its IPO two years ago. The stock is reasonably priced but keeps heading downwards. Probably, the biggest risk is that it sells to high end European autos which are dependent upon a strong economy. The stock trades in a sweet spot: too small for megacap funds but big enough for the American investor to buy.

Pirelli had been publicly traded in Italy since the 1920s. 65% of the company was sold to Chinese ChemChina, and the company was taken private. It went public again in 2017, but the stock is down since then. ChemChina also bought Swiss Syngenta, the big ag chemicals maker.

The stock trades for €5.14, there are one billion shares, and the market cap is €5.14 billion. Earnings per share are €0.44, and the price to earnings ratio is 11.7. The dividend is €0.18, and the dividend yield is 3.5%. That's a pretty decent valuation based upon many financial markets where the PE ratio is about double and dividend yield about half.

Sales were €5.1 billion in 2017 and rose slightly to €5.3 billion in 2018. Shares outstanding after the IPO in the fall of 2017 rose from 853 million to one billion. Earnings grew from €176 million to €431 million. Free cash flow was €189 million in 2018. Last year's free cash flow bumped way up to some one-time items.

Cash is €796 million and receivables €976 million. Payables €1.14 billion, short-term debt €1.37 billion, and €3.7 billion in debt. Not a bad balance sheet.

67% of sales come from higher end tires and 37% lower end. EBIT margins will be about 17.5% according to management for this year. The higher end market produces tires that can run while flat, for electric cars, and of course, the many expensive European cars. 43% of sales come from Europe, 19% North America, 17% Asia, 13% Latin America, and 7% Russia and the Middle East. 93% is auto and 7% motorcycle and scooters. 75% is replacement tires and 25% original equipment. In 2014, Pirelli's focus was 45% high end and 55% lower end. The higher end market is much more profitable as one might imagine.

The breakdown of costs to produce a tire looks like this: 10% steel, 17% textiles, 23% chemicals, 13% rubber, 27% synthetic rubber, and 10% carbon black. Rubber has been pretty cheap at about $1.25 a kilo. In early 2017, it was close to $2.25 at the beginning of the year.

The ownership level interest is: 45.52% Marco Polo International, 10.1% Camfin (Italian), and 6.24% LTI (Russian). I was reminded of Pirelli by looking at Oakmark International Small Cap. Oakmark does a good job of finding smaller, good international stocks that are overlooked by the megacap funds.

In the Investor Presentation above, a chart compares Pirelli's EBIT margins and growth with the other major tire manufacturers. Finnish Nokian (OTCPK:NKRKF) is as high growth and profit margins. French Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF, OTCPK:MGDDY) is high but not as high as Nokian and Pirelli. Next is German Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) and Japanese Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCF). At the bottom is Goodyear (NASDAQ:GT).

How does Pirelli maintain its edge? Massive reinvestment into equipment and new factories. Pirelli reinvests 4.2% of sales back into the company. Michelin reinvests 2.9% and Continental 2.6%. Granted, Michelin and Continental are far larger and don't have to put so much back into the company. Pirelli has invested close to a half a billion euros into property, plant, and equipment in the last few years. Impressive. Pirelli has plants all over the globe: Brazil, Russia, China and lots of other locales.

As one might expect, Pirelli is popular with Ferrari (NYSE:RACE), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Lamborghini, Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF), and other expensive European autos. If the economy and stock market cool down, it's a certitude that these brands will stop selling with the pace that we've seen over the last few years. This means less sales for Pirelli. The folks who buy these cars sell stocks and other assets to fund their high-end driving habits.

Pirelli is designing a tire that works with 5G. The idea is that the tires communicate with the car and driver about adverse driving conditions. I suppose that the tires would communicate with the whole 5G system and let other drivers know of conditions too. That would be nice not to have a big surprise down the road in inclement weather.

A Barron's article written last February was bullish on the stock. The stock was trading for about €6 back then. Since then, the stock has been down. The article noted the switch to higher end, more profitable tires.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock a few weeks ago but put a target price of €6. According to the Financial Times, "…disappointing third-quarter results, coming after disappointing half-year results, may be a signal that Pirelli's high-profit margins are already close to their limits. With limited earnings momentum, it might be difficult to achieve a share price re-rating".

Pirelli is trading cheaply with a price to earnings ratio of 11. The S&P trades at a PE of 24.24. The question is "can it grow?". We're not going to buy Pirelli but are going to watch it. Pirelli is one of the thousands of international stocks that flies under the radar of most American investors. It's not a small company - market cap of over $5 billion. There are a lot of opportunities for American investors in this size. The mega caps are picked over at this point in the market cycle.

Here's what I like about Pirelli. It has positioned itself in the higher end of the market in tires. It has spent a lot of money on R&D and manufacturing. However, Pirelli is dependent upon strong financial markets as it has gone high end. It has also taken on some debt. I'm going to follow as I like the valuation. The low for the year was €4.52 and the stock seems to be headed lower for now. Like I said, we're not going to buy now, but there could be an opportunity if it keeps following.

