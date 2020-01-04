Salesforce.com: Overbought And Unpredictable

It has issued stock to fund many of these purchases, which indicates overvaluation.

How do you measure a company's value when its growth and fundamentals rely on external acquisitions rather than internal innovations? That's the key question for investors in the enterprise software space. Market leaders like Salesforce.com (CRM) spend plenty of money on research and development (17% in the latest quarter), but their growth is primarily driven by absorbing smaller companies with business models that enhance the core platform.

Over the past 18 months, Salesforce has deployed roughly $24 billion to gobble up niche software firms like ClickSoftware, Datorama, and MuleSoft. The largest of these acquisitions, Tableau, was closed earlier this year for an astounding $15.7 billion. Tableau alone added $327 million in revenue to the company's total $4.5 billion for the third quarter.

Driven by this acquisition strategy, Salesforce intends to hit $20.9 billion in revenue for fiscal 2021 and $35 billion by the year 2024. Whether or not the company can achieve that target while maintaining or expanding margins depends on the price and fundamentals of the investment opportunities the team comes across over the next few years. All of which are unpredictable, which makes valuation difficult.

Nevertheless, here are three ways I think investors can pin down this tech giant's valuation and make an investment decision.

Comparables

Perhaps, the most basic way to value any company is to compare it to its peers. Fortunately, Salesforce seems to have plenty of peers in the software-as-a-service and enterprise cloud industry. The benchmark comparable for these firms is their enterprise value to operating earnings (EV/EBITDA) ratio. Here's how Salesforce stacks up against the competition:

Company EV/EBITDA Oracle (ORCL) 12.3 SAP (SAP) 22 VMware (VMW) 26.7 Average 20.34 Salesforce 48.63

At first glance, Salesforce seems to be trading at a hefty premium to other well-established enterprise software giants. The company's market cap is comparable to these IT giants, but the valuation seems more aligned with smaller tech startups that are just emerging.

There's a key reason for this disparity in valuation - growth. The company's EBITDA doubled between full year 2017 and 2018. This year seems to be on track for phenomenal growth as well. Revenue expanded 33% year over year in the most recent quarter, while cash flows from operations were up 108% year over year. Oracle and SAP are not growing anywhere near this rate.

So, investors need to adjust the valuation for expected growth to see if the price is fair.

Growth-adjusted

I'll use free cash flow as a proxy for earnings since the company has reported a net loss for the year. Estimates suggest free cash flow for full year 2020 could reach $3.3 billion. Which implies that the stock is currently trading at 43.4 times forward FCF.

To justify that ratio, Salesforce will need to expand cash flow by 40% or more over the next year. However, the company is on target for growth in the mid to high-20s over the next year. Which means the stock is overpriced on a growth-adjusted basis as well.

Estimated earning power

The company's target of $34 billion in revenue and 20% in net margin by 2024 is the best case scenario. Assuming the company generates $7 billion in net profit that year and trades at a 25x price-to-earnings ratio like any other mature software firm, the market value could touch $175 billion in five years.

The current market value is $143 billion, which means the stock is priced-to-perfection when you adjust for present value based on the company's forecasts.

However, there are plenty of risks looming over the next half-decade. A recession could compel enterprises to cut back on cloud investment or competition could intensify and squeeze Salesforce's margins. In other words, unless everything goes to plan for the next five years, the company's stock is overpriced.

Management's signals

It seems like management recognizes this overvaluation. In recent years, the company has issued more shares to compensate staff and acquire other companies. The most recent acquisition of Tableau, the largest in the company's history was an all-stock deal. A significant portion of the $6.5 billion it paid for MuleSoft last year was also funded by issuing new shares.

As a result of this steady dilution, the company's outstanding shares have expanded by roughly 66% over the past ten years. The fact that dilution has picked up pace in recent years could indicate that management thinks they're overbought at the moment.

Data by YCharts

A caveat

I should probably say that any future acquisition that turns out better than expected could quickly change the intrinsic value of Salesforce. Even a deal that is dilutive to shareholders or seemingly overpriced could add substantial value to the overall company in the long run.

That unpredictability is, in some ways, the beauty of the software company consolidator model.

Bottom line

Salesforce has been a phenomenal stock for long-term shareholders. It's not easy to generate a 1000% return in less than 10 years. However, now, the stock price seems to have finally overshot the company's immense potential. At the moment, it seems priced to perfection, which means I'll be waiting for a correction to add some exposure here.

