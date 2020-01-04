Shipping Outlook 2020 - Part 2 Of 6: Focus Crude Tankers

What factors will influence the market and what are we watching over on Value Investor's Edge?

Crude tanker rates have been soaring, but will this trend continue?

Part 2 of 6 in this series takes a look at the crude tanker segment.

Note: This report was originally published December 28th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Previous Report

Part 1 of this series covered the Dry Bulk segment and can be found here.

Overview

In the summer of 2018, I opined that spring/summer of that year would mark the low point for the current crude tanker cycle. This turned out to be correct, and the market has been showing improvement since with more pronounced turns upwards as of late.

Source: VesselsValue

This isn't a fluke. As I have noted in the past, these markets are actually quite predictable and can be forecast well in advance with a fairly high degree of accuracy, which becomes even greater when dealing with a shipping segment dealing in products with very inelastic demand, such as crude tankers.

It's this ability to forecast the market which led to Value Investor's Edge posting very solid returns through 2019.

Source: Value Investor's Edge

Overall our Speculative Plays returned 94.1%, while our Top Risk/Reward gained 34.1%. In comparison, the Russell 2000 gained 23.7%, while the SEA ETF produced a 22.4% return.

We believe 2020 could be even better and crude tankers are likely to be part of that story.

In the case of crude tankers, I maintain that an adversity to almost everything shipping has created the current situation where market fundamentals are actually ahead of stock pricing. Opportunities like this don't come along too often.

So what's behind the move? Below is a short answer with a link to a much longer public report for those wishing to dive deeper.

Companies engaged in the ownership of crude tankers include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO), International Seaways (INSW), Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Teekay Corporation (TK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

Crude Tankers - A Brief Summary

A recent report discussed the outlook for this segment quite thoroughly. But let's review a few quick points.

The crude tanker orderbook is at its most bullish point in decades, with the VLCC orderbook looking especially attractive going forward.

Source: Data Courtesy of VesselsValue - Chart By ShipBrief

Historically, due to the inelastic nature of crude oil demand, supply side fluctuations have played the key role in shifting markets. I've often said that orderbooks around between 12% and 15% in this class are acceptable. Currently we find ourselves with just an 8.4% orderbook in terms of both vessel numbers and cargo capacity.

Additionally, supply-side shifts in the form of sanctions regarding the NITC (National Iranian Tanker Co.) and some COSCO subsidiaries have reduced the available cargo capacity of the global fleet, with the VLCC class experiencing the brunt of the impact. This helped mitigate the negative impact of a heavy delivery schedule over the course of 2019.

The reintroduction of any sanctioned vessels will be something to watch over the course of the year. A rapid reintroduction in a short window could present a bearish short-term development. Even the reintroduction of just the COSCO vessels would bring an impact.

IMO 2020 will likely bring increased crude demand, but it comes following a parade of global demand-side revisions amid a slowing global economy. In short, as of right now, it's kind of a wash.

China will continue to be a driving force in crude demand growth. In the medium run, it is expected that Brazil, Norway, the USA, and other longer haul origins will continue to feed growing East Asian and Indian demand at the expense of MEG OPEC associated producers.

This dynamic has already started feeding into greater distances traveled and VLCCs are the choice vessel for these voyages, further creating a supply side shift in the form of days needed for a single voyage.

If the spread between Brent and WTI remains attractive for East Asian importers, as it is expected, cargo mile demand growth could be a very exciting story for 2020 as export constraints in the US have been (or will be very shortly) resolved.

Light/sweet crude will also find itself in higher demand thanks to IMO 2020 leading to a bit more long-haul action out of W. Africa and the US.

The wildcard to watch regarding OPEC+ cuts may be Russia. Strict adherence since the initiation of these orchestrated supply reductions has allowed the market to clear inventories and raise prices.

But there are rumblings that Russia has not been happy with the structure of the latest deal and may want to find a way to limit participation. If that happens, larger numbers of shorter haul cargoes utilizing Aframaxes are expected. This could come at the expense of others.

Crude prices are in focus this year as a glut continues to weigh on the market. Concerns for crude price declines outweigh any sort of prospect for increases (without additional external market intervention ex. escalating Iranian tensions) in 2020.

If crude prices do collapse below $50, we could see renewed vigor in inventory rebuilding efforts which would be beneficial for crude tanker demand. However, stock traders often point out the correlation between stock prices in the energy space and energy transport space, making for a not so clear backdrop.

Looking ahead, crude prices and their impact on swing market shale US investment in 2020 will impact future output. If prices trend very low, investment may be curbed and US export growth may be as well shortly thereafter. This would be detrimental to cargo mile demand.

However, this scenario is becoming increasingly unlikely as crude shale recovery costs have been declining, meaning prices would need to trend lower than before to have a similar impact. Nevertheless, it remains a possibility with the expected (non-OPEC) supply to hit the market coupled with ongoing global economic slowing.

More than any other segment or class, the VLCC orderbook will likely be the one to watch in terms of how owners respond to economic clarity post implementation of IMO 2020.

Deep pockets, a thin orderbook, solid forward prospects, a highly fragmented market, and still relatively attractive newbuild prices compared to previous bull markets could mean that once owners find the best formula for IMO 2020 compliance newbuild orders could increase.

Conclusion

What everyone wants to know in two sentences or less is, bull, neutral, or bear?

Crude Tankers - Bullish

A thin orderbook, growing long haul prospects, and demand growth in import dependent nations such as India and China will keep crude tankers in healthy territory for the foreseeable future.

The one short-term worry remains the rapid reintroduction of sanctioned vessels in a very short window which would alter the supply side in a meaningful fashion. News on this front should not be taken lightly until evidence of further market tightening from that shrinking orderbook begins to emerge in the market.

Update for public SA report: January 2 saw a massive escalation in the ongoing Iran/US conflict, which would seem to assure the continuing removal of the NITC fleet from global trade.

Last Chance to Lock-in 2019 Membership Rates We are constantly bringing you more value. Look at our latest upcoming event schedule with exclusive interviews with CEOs, professional investors and more. However, to cover our increasing budget, membership rates will be rising significantly in 2020. But, anyone who signs up before 6 January 2020 can lock in current 2019 rates ($249/m or $1,499/yr) for the lifetime of the service. In 2020, our membership dues for NEW members will increase to $299/m or $2,499/yr. Sign up now to lock in current rates, with 2-weeks risk free, no obligation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN, DHT, NAT, TNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.