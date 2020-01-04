Best Big-Cap Stocks To Buy

Seeking Alpha
Summary

The best-ranked large-cap sector is healthcare.

The top industry is healthcare plans.

The highest-scoring stocks include Centene, Polaris, and Align Technology.

Stocks rallied significantly in the fourth quarter, and seasonality suggests there may be additional upside, but there's also an extreme number of stocks trading at least 5% above their 200-day moving average, and Middle East saber-rattling could cause uncertainty that leads to investors derisking portfolios.

As of this week, 47.15% of the 1,400 stocks in our research are trading 5% or more above their 200 dma - the highest reading since the blow-off rally in the first two months of 2018. That's worrisome.

Source: Limelight Alpha.

However, retirement contributions and portfolio rebalancing usually propel indexes higher in the first quarter, suggesting investors should be buying weakness, particularly if we get a 3% to 5% correction. For instance, over the past 10 years, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) have gained ground in nine and eight years, respectively, during the quarter - unquestionably, an impressive track record.

Source: Limelight Alpha.

Since potential portfolio derisking and seasonal strength are competing crosscurrents that could make navigating the market harder, stock picking could be the best option for generating alpha in the coming months.

Top sectors to buy

Weekly, we screen just about every widely-traded stock in the country through our methodology, a scoring system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector to spot sectors worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.

This week, we shifted scores to reflect Q1 seasonality and following this change, the best-ranked large-cap sectors to buy now are healthcare (Centene Corp (CNC), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Align Technology (ALGN)), industrial goods (Raytheon (RTN), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), Snap-on Inc. (SNA), Rockwell Automation (ROK)), and consumer goods (Polaris (PII), PVH Corp. (PVH), Newell Brands (NWL)).

Meanwhile, services, technology, and financials rank neutral. Basics, utilities, and REITs score below average. In neutral and weak sectors, you're best off staying industry and stock specific (see below).

Source: Limelight Alpha.

The best scoring stocks to buy

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.

This week, the following large-cap stocks rank best and worst in our universe. Stocks making the biggest jump in score to join our best list this week include Molina Health, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ:REGN), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

LG CAP

1/2/2020

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

Centene Corp

(CNC)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

115

112.5

Polaris Industries Partners

(PII)

CONSUMER GOODS

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

115

112.5

Align Tech

(ALGN)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT

105

102.5

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

CONSUMER GOODS

RUBBER & PLASTICS

105

105

Domino's Pizza Inc

(DPZ)

SERVICES

FOOD WHOLESALE

105

102.5

Hunt J.B.

(JBHT)

SERVICES

TRUCKING

105

102.5

Johnson & Johnson

(JNJ)

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

105

108.75

Nordstrom Inc.

(JWN)

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

105

92.5

Kellogg Company

(NYSE:K)

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

105

103.75

Lazard Ltd.

(LAZ)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

105

103.75

Marriot International Inc

(MAR)

SERVICES

LODGING

105

93.75

Molina Healthcare

(MOH)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

105

66.25

Newell Rubbermaid

(NWL)

CONSUMER GOODS

HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES

105

96.25

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

(ODFL)

SERVICES

TRUCKING

105

106.25

Phillips-Van Heusen

(PVH)

CONSUMER GOODS

TEXTILES

105

96.25

Raytheon

(RTN)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

105

103.75

Trinity Industries Inc

(TRN)

SERVICES

RAILROADS

105

107.5

T. Rowe Price Group

(TROW)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

105

103.75

WellCare Health

(WCG)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

105

101.25

Aqua America Inc.

(WTR)

UTILITIES

WATER UTILITIES

105

97.5

Autodesk Inc

(ADSK)

TECHNOLOGY

TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE

100

98.75

Allergan

(AGN)

HEALTHCARE

DRUGS-GENERIC

100

87.5

Albemarle Corp

(ALB)

BASIC MATERIALS

SYNTHETICS

100

81.25

Allstate

(ALL)

FINANCIALS

PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE

100

91.25

Ametek

(AME)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT

100

100

Anthem

(ANTM)

HEALTHCARE

HEALTHCARE PLANS

100

92.5

Bank of America

(BAC)

FINANCIALS

MONEY CENTER BANKS

100

100

Brown-Forman Corp.

(BF.B)

CONSUMER GOODS

BEVERAGES

100

87.5

Cardinal Health

(CAH)

SERVICES

DRUGS WHOLESALE

100

86.25

Cognex

(CGNX)

TECHNOLOGY

SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS

100

100

Chipotle Mexican Grill

(CMG)

SERVICES

RESTAURANTS

100

70

Campbell Soup

(CPB)

CONSUMER GOODS

PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS

100

100

Crane

(CR)

CONGLOMERATES

CONGLOMERATES

100

98.75

Charles River Labs

(CRL)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

100

83.75

Salesforce.com

(CRM)

TECHNOLOGY

INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES

100

96.25

Credit Suisse

(CS)

FINANCIALS

FOREIGN MONEY CENTER BANKS

100

76.25

Catalent, Inc.

(CTLT)

HEALTHCARE

DRUGS-GENERIC

100

87.5

DexCom

(DXCM)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES

100

83.75

Estee Lauder

(EL)

CONSUMER GOODS

PERSONAL PRODUCTS

100

100

Eastman Chemical Co

(EMN)

BASIC MATERIALS

CHEMICALS - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED

100

97.5

Eaton Corp

(ETN)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT

100

98.75

Fiserv

(FISV)

TECHNOLOGY

BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES

100

100

TechnipFMC

(NYSE:FTI)

BASIC MATERIALS

CHEMICALS - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED

100

98.75

Genuine Parts

(GPC)

SERVICES

AUTO PARTS WHOLESALE

100

92.5

GlaxoSmithKline

(GSK)

HEALTHCARE

DRUG MANUFACTURERS

100

83.75

Hess Corp

(HES)

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING

100

67.5

Harley-Davidson Inc.

(HOG)

CONSUMER GOODS

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

100

91.25

Hormel Foods

(HRL)

CONSUMER GOODS

MEAT PRODUCTS

100

102.5

Intel

(INTC)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE

100

98.75

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.

(IPG)

SERVICES

ADVERTISING AGENCIES

100

97.5

Jazz Pharma

(JAZZ)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

100

80

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

(JLL)

FINANCIALS

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

100

100

JPMorgan

(JPM)

FINANCIALS

MONEY CENTER BANKS

100

98.75

Kansas City Southern

(KSU)

SERVICES

RAILROADS

100

90

Littelfuse

(LFUS)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT

100

98.75

Microchip Tech

(MCHP)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED

100

100

Mettler-Toledo Inc.

(MTD)

TECHNOLOGY

SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS

100

95

Nike

(NKE)

CONSUMER GOODS

TEXTILES

100

100

Northern Trust

(NTRS)

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

100

101.25

Open Text

(OTEX)

TECHNOLOGY

INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES

100

85

Palo Alto Networks

(PANW)

TECHNOLOGY

NETWORKING & COMMUNICATION DEVICES

100

88.75

Philip Morris Intl Inc.

(PM)

CONSUMER GOODS

CIGARETTES

100

78.75

PPG Industries

(PPG)

CONGLOMERATES

CONGLOMERATES

100

101.25

Pioneer Natural Resources

(PXD)

BASIC MATERIALS

INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS

100

77.5

Regeneron Pharma

(REGN)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

100

83.75

Rockwell Automation

(ROK)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT

100

98.75

Ross Stores

(ROST)

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

100

97.5

Shopify

(SHOP)

TECHNOLOGY

APPLICATION SOFTWARE

100

76.25

Snap-on Inc

(SNA)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES

100

96.25

Union Pacific Corp

(UNP)

SERVICES

RAILROADS

100

91.25

Visa Inc.

(V)

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

100

93.75

Valero Energy Corp

(VLO)

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING

100

101.25

Weyerhaeuser Co.

(WY)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION

100

102.5

WORST

American Int'l Group

(AIG)

FINANCIALS

PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE

20

48.75

Zoom Video Comm

(ZM)

TECHNOLOGY

APPLICATION SOFTWARE

20

21.25

Best industries to buy

Similar to our sector ranking, we also aggregate scores by industry to further help investors spot new ideas. The best large-cap industries this week are healthcare plans (Centene, WellCare Health, Molina Healthcare), industrial electrical (Rockwell Automation, Littelfuse, Eaton Corp.), property management (Jones Lang LaSalle), trucking (Old Dominion Freight), J.B. Hunt Transportation), and scientific & technical instruments (Mettler-Toledo, Cognex Corp.).

Source: Limelight Alpha.

Taking this one step further, we can identify top industries to target within each major sector:

  • The best basic materials baskets are major chemicals (FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), Eastman Chemical), refiners (Valero Energy), and gold (Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)).
  • Concentrate on trucks (Oshkosh Corp. (OSK), Paccar (PCAR)), auto parts Gentex (GNTX), Lear (LEA), BorgWarner (BWA)), and processed & packaged foods (Kellogg, Campbell Soup, Conagra (CAG)) in consumer goods.
  • Focus on property management, regional banks (Northern Trust, Wintrust Fin'l (WTFC)), and insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan (MMC)) in financials.
  • The top-rated healthcare industries are healthcare plans, medical appliances (Align Tech, Smith & Nephew (SNN), Medtronic (MDT), Masimo Corp. (MASI)), and generic drugs (Catalent).
  • Industrial electrical, industrial equipment (Parker-Hannifin (PH), Pentair (PNR), Emerson Electric (EMR)), and conglomerates offer upside in industrial goods.
  • The strongest-scoring services industries are trucking, diversified entertainment (Madison Square Garden (MSG)), and staffing (Robert Half Int'l (RHI), Manpower (MAN)).
  • Scientific & technical instruments, data storage (Seagate (STX), NetApp (NTAP)), and broadline semi (Intel, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI)) are top rated in technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGN, DPZ, PVH, CRM, DXCM, SHOP, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.