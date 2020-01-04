Best Big-Cap Stocks To Buy
The best-ranked large-cap sector is healthcare.
The top industry is healthcare plans.
The highest-scoring stocks include Centene, Polaris, and Align Technology.
Stocks rallied significantly in the fourth quarter, and seasonality suggests there may be additional upside, but there's also an extreme number of stocks trading at least 5% above their 200-day moving average, and Middle East saber-rattling could cause uncertainty that leads to investors derisking portfolios.
As of this week, 47.15% of the 1,400 stocks in our research are trading 5% or more above their 200 dma - the highest reading since the blow-off rally in the first two months of 2018. That's worrisome.
Source: Limelight Alpha.
However, retirement contributions and portfolio rebalancing usually propel indexes higher in the first quarter, suggesting investors should be buying weakness, particularly if we get a 3% to 5% correction. For instance, over the past 10 years, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) have gained ground in nine and eight years, respectively, during the quarter - unquestionably, an impressive track record.
Source: Limelight Alpha.
Since potential portfolio derisking and seasonal strength are competing crosscurrents that could make navigating the market harder, stock picking could be the best option for generating alpha in the coming months.
Top sectors to buy
Weekly, we screen just about every widely-traded stock in the country through our methodology, a scoring system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector to spot sectors worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.
This week, we shifted scores to reflect Q1 seasonality and following this change, the best-ranked large-cap sectors to buy now are healthcare (Centene Corp (CNC), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Align Technology (ALGN)), industrial goods (Raytheon (RTN), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), Snap-on Inc. (SNA), Rockwell Automation (ROK)), and consumer goods (Polaris (PII), PVH Corp. (PVH), Newell Brands (NWL)).
Meanwhile, services, technology, and financials rank neutral. Basics, utilities, and REITs score below average. In neutral and weak sectors, you're best off staying industry and stock specific (see below).
Source: Limelight Alpha.
The best scoring stocks to buy
Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.
This week, the following large-cap stocks rank best and worst in our universe. Stocks making the biggest jump in score to join our best list this week include Molina Health, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ:REGN), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).
|
LG CAP
|
1/2/2020
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Centene Corp
|
(CNC)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
115
|
112.5
|
Polaris Industries Partners
|
(PII)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|
115
|
112.5
|
Align Tech
|
(ALGN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT
|
105
|
102.5
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RUBBER & PLASTICS
|
105
|
105
|
Domino's Pizza Inc
|
(DPZ)
|
SERVICES
|
FOOD WHOLESALE
|
105
|
102.5
|
Hunt J.B.
|
(JBHT)
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
105
|
102.5
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
(JNJ)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
105
|
108.75
|
Nordstrom Inc.
|
(JWN)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
105
|
92.5
|
Kellogg Company
|
(NYSE:K)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
105
|
103.75
|
Lazard Ltd.
|
(LAZ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
103.75
|
Marriot International Inc
|
(MAR)
|
SERVICES
|
LODGING
|
105
|
93.75
|
Molina Healthcare
|
(MOH)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
105
|
66.25
|
Newell Rubbermaid
|
(NWL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES
|
105
|
96.25
|
Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
105
|
106.25
|
Phillips-Van Heusen
|
(PVH)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
105
|
96.25
|
Raytheon
|
(RTN)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
105
|
103.75
|
Trinity Industries Inc
|
(TRN)
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
105
|
107.5
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
(TROW)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
105
|
103.75
|
WellCare Health
|
(WCG)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
105
|
101.25
|
Aqua America Inc.
|
(WTR)
|
UTILITIES
|
WATER UTILITIES
|
105
|
97.5
|
Autodesk Inc
|
(ADSK)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE
|
100
|
98.75
|
Allergan
|
(AGN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUGS-GENERIC
|
100
|
87.5
|
Albemarle Corp
|
(ALB)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
SYNTHETICS
|
100
|
81.25
|
Allstate
|
(ALL)
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE
|
100
|
91.25
|
Ametek
|
(AME)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
100
|
Anthem
|
(ANTM)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTHCARE PLANS
|
100
|
92.5
|
Bank of America
|
(BAC)
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
100
|
100
|
Brown-Forman Corp.
|
(BF.B)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
100
|
87.5
|
Cardinal Health
|
(CAH)
|
SERVICES
|
DRUGS WHOLESALE
|
100
|
86.25
|
Cognex
|
(CGNX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
100
|
100
|
Chipotle Mexican Grill
|
(CMG)
|
SERVICES
|
RESTAURANTS
|
100
|
70
|
Campbell Soup
|
(CPB)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|
100
|
100
|
Crane
|
(CR)
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
100
|
98.75
|
Charles River Labs
|
(CRL)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
83.75
|
Salesforce.com
|
(CRM)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
100
|
96.25
|
Credit Suisse
|
(CS)
|
FINANCIALS
|
FOREIGN MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
100
|
76.25
|
Catalent, Inc.
|
(CTLT)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUGS-GENERIC
|
100
|
87.5
|
DexCom
|
(DXCM)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
100
|
83.75
|
Estee Lauder
|
(EL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|
100
|
100
|
Eastman Chemical Co
|
(EMN)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
97.5
|
Eaton Corp
|
(ETN)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
Fiserv
|
(FISV)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
100
|
100
|
TechnipFMC
|
(NYSE:FTI)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
CHEMICALS - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED
|
100
|
98.75
|
Genuine Parts
|
(GPC)
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO PARTS WHOLESALE
|
100
|
92.5
|
GlaxoSmithKline
|
(GSK)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|
100
|
83.75
|
Hess Corp
|
(HES)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|
100
|
67.5
|
Harley-Davidson Inc.
|
(HOG)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|
100
|
91.25
|
Hormel Foods
|
(HRL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
MEAT PRODUCTS
|
100
|
102.5
|
Intel
|
(INTC)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE
|
100
|
98.75
|
Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
SERVICES
|
ADVERTISING AGENCIES
|
100
|
97.5
|
Jazz Pharma
|
(JAZZ)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
80
|
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
|
(JLL)
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
|
100
|
100
|
JPMorgan
|
(JPM)
|
FINANCIALS
|
MONEY CENTER BANKS
|
100
|
98.75
|
Kansas City Southern
|
(KSU)
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
100
|
90
|
Littelfuse
|
(LFUS)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
Microchip Tech
|
(MCHP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED
|
100
|
100
|
Mettler-Toledo Inc.
|
(MTD)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS
|
100
|
95
|
Nike
|
(NKE)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
TEXTILES
|
100
|
100
|
Northern Trust
|
(NTRS)
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
100
|
101.25
|
Open Text
|
(OTEX)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|
100
|
85
|
Palo Alto Networks
|
(PANW)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
NETWORKING & COMMUNICATION DEVICES
|
100
|
88.75
|
Philip Morris Intl Inc.
|
(PM)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
CIGARETTES
|
100
|
78.75
|
PPG Industries
|
(PPG)
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
CONGLOMERATES
|
100
|
101.25
|
Pioneer Natural Resources
|
(PXD)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS
|
100
|
77.5
|
Regeneron Pharma
|
(REGN)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
100
|
83.75
|
Rockwell Automation
|
(ROK)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
98.75
|
Ross Stores
|
(ROST)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
100
|
97.5
|
Shopify
|
(SHOP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
100
|
76.25
|
Snap-on Inc
|
(SNA)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES
|
100
|
96.25
|
Union Pacific Corp
|
(UNP)
|
SERVICES
|
RAILROADS
|
100
|
91.25
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
100
|
93.75
|
Valero Energy Corp
|
(VLO)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|
100
|
101.25
|
Weyerhaeuser Co.
|
(WY)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION
|
100
|
102.5
|
WORST
|
American Int'l Group
|
(AIG)
|
FINANCIALS
|
PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE
|
20
|
48.75
|
Zoom Video Comm
|
(ZM)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|
20
|
21.25
Best industries to buy
Similar to our sector ranking, we also aggregate scores by industry to further help investors spot new ideas. The best large-cap industries this week are healthcare plans (Centene, WellCare Health, Molina Healthcare), industrial electrical (Rockwell Automation, Littelfuse, Eaton Corp.), property management (Jones Lang LaSalle), trucking (Old Dominion Freight), J.B. Hunt Transportation), and scientific & technical instruments (Mettler-Toledo, Cognex Corp.).
Source: Limelight Alpha.
Taking this one step further, we can identify top industries to target within each major sector:
- The best basic materials baskets are major chemicals (FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), Eastman Chemical), refiners (Valero Energy), and gold (Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)).
- Concentrate on trucks (Oshkosh Corp. (OSK), Paccar (PCAR)), auto parts Gentex (GNTX), Lear (LEA), BorgWarner (BWA)), and processed & packaged foods (Kellogg, Campbell Soup, Conagra (CAG)) in consumer goods.
- Focus on property management, regional banks (Northern Trust, Wintrust Fin'l (WTFC)), and insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan (MMC)) in financials.
- The top-rated healthcare industries are healthcare plans, medical appliances (Align Tech, Smith & Nephew (SNN), Medtronic (MDT), Masimo Corp. (MASI)), and generic drugs (Catalent).
- Industrial electrical, industrial equipment (Parker-Hannifin (PH), Pentair (PNR), Emerson Electric (EMR)), and conglomerates offer upside in industrial goods.
- The strongest-scoring services industries are trucking, diversified entertainment (Madison Square Garden (MSG)), and staffing (Robert Half Int'l (RHI), Manpower (MAN)).
- Scientific & technical instruments, data storage (Seagate (STX), NetApp (NTAP)), and broadline semi (Intel, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI)) are top rated in technology.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGN, DPZ, PVH, CRM, DXCM, SHOP, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.