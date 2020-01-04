Best Big-Cap Stocks To Buy

Stocks rallied significantly in the fourth quarter, and seasonality suggests there may be additional upside, but there's also an extreme number of stocks trading at least 5% above their 200-day moving average, and Middle East saber-rattling could cause uncertainty that leads to investors derisking portfolios.

As of this week, 47.15% of the 1,400 stocks in our research are trading 5% or more above their 200 dma - the highest reading since the blow-off rally in the first two months of 2018. That's worrisome.

Source: Limelight Alpha.

However, retirement contributions and portfolio rebalancing usually propel indexes higher in the first quarter, suggesting investors should be buying weakness, particularly if we get a 3% to 5% correction. For instance, over the past 10 years, the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) have gained ground in nine and eight years, respectively, during the quarter - unquestionably, an impressive track record.

Source: Limelight Alpha.

Since potential portfolio derisking and seasonal strength are competing crosscurrents that could make navigating the market harder, stock picking could be the best option for generating alpha in the coming months.

Top sectors to buy

Weekly, we screen just about every widely-traded stock in the country through our methodology, a scoring system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector to spot sectors worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.

This week, we shifted scores to reflect Q1 seasonality and following this change, the best-ranked large-cap sectors to buy now are healthcare (Centene Corp (CNC), Molina Healthcare (MOH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Align Technology (ALGN)), industrial goods (Raytheon (RTN), Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), Snap-on Inc. (SNA), Rockwell Automation (ROK)), and consumer goods (Polaris (PII), PVH Corp. (PVH), Newell Brands (NWL)).

Meanwhile, services, technology, and financials rank neutral. Basics, utilities, and REITs score below average. In neutral and weak sectors, you're best off staying industry and stock specific (see below).

Source: Limelight Alpha.

The best scoring stocks to buy

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.

This week, the following large-cap stocks rank best and worst in our universe. Stocks making the biggest jump in score to join our best list this week include Molina Health, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), Jazz Pharma (NASDAQ:JAZZ), Regeneron Pharma (NASDAQ:REGN), and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

LG CAP 1/2/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Centene Corp (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 115 112.5 Polaris Industries Partners (PII) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 115 112.5 Align Tech (ALGN) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL APPLIANCES & EQUIPMENT 105 102.5 Carlisle Companies (CSL) CONSUMER GOODS RUBBER & PLASTICS 105 105 Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) SERVICES FOOD WHOLESALE 105 102.5 Hunt J.B. (JBHT) SERVICES TRUCKING 105 102.5 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 105 108.75 Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 105 92.5 Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 105 103.75 Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 103.75 Marriot International Inc (MAR) SERVICES LODGING 105 93.75 Molina Healthcare (MOH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 105 66.25 Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES 105 96.25 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) SERVICES TRUCKING 105 106.25 Phillips-Van Heusen (PVH) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 105 96.25 Raytheon (RTN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 105 103.75 Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) SERVICES RAILROADS 105 107.5 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 103.75 WellCare Health (WCG) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 105 101.25 Aqua America Inc. (WTR) UTILITIES WATER UTILITIES 105 97.5 Autodesk Inc (ADSK) TECHNOLOGY TECHNICAL & SYSTEM SOFTWARE 100 98.75 Allergan (AGN) HEALTHCARE DRUGS-GENERIC 100 87.5 Albemarle Corp (ALB) BASIC MATERIALS SYNTHETICS 100 81.25 Allstate (ALL) FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE 100 91.25 Ametek (AME) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 100 Anthem (ANTM) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 100 92.5 Bank of America (BAC) FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 100 Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.B) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 100 87.5 Cardinal Health (CAH) SERVICES DRUGS WHOLESALE 100 86.25 Cognex (CGNX) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 100 70 Campbell Soup (CPB) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 100 100 Crane (CR) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 98.75 Charles River Labs (CRL) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 83.75 Salesforce.com (CRM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 96.25 Credit Suisse (CS) FINANCIALS FOREIGN MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 76.25 Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) HEALTHCARE DRUGS-GENERIC 100 87.5 DexCom (DXCM) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 100 83.75 Estee Lauder (EL) CONSUMER GOODS PERSONAL PRODUCTS 100 100 Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 100 97.5 Eaton Corp (ETN) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Fiserv (FISV) TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 100 TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) BASIC MATERIALS CHEMICALS - MAJOR DIVERSIFIED 100 98.75 Genuine Parts (GPC) SERVICES AUTO PARTS WHOLESALE 100 92.5 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 100 83.75 Hess Corp (HES) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 100 67.5 Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) CONSUMER GOODS RECREATIONAL VEHICLES 100 91.25 Hormel Foods (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS MEAT PRODUCTS 100 102.5 Intel (INTC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- BROAD LINE 100 98.75 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) SERVICES ADVERTISING AGENCIES 100 97.5 Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 80 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) FINANCIALS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT 100 100 JPMorgan (JPM) FINANCIALS MONEY CENTER BANKS 100 98.75 Kansas City Southern (KSU) SERVICES RAILROADS 100 90 Littelfuse (LFUS) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Microchip Tech (MCHP) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR-SPECIALIZED 100 100 Mettler-Toledo Inc. (MTD) TECHNOLOGY SCIENTIFIC & TECHNICAL INSTRUMENTS 100 95 Nike (NKE) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 100 100 Northern Trust (NTRS) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 101.25 Open Text (OTEX) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 100 85 Palo Alto Networks (PANW) TECHNOLOGY NETWORKING & COMMUNICATION DEVICES 100 88.75 Philip Morris Intl Inc. (PM) CONSUMER GOODS CIGARETTES 100 78.75 PPG Industries (PPG) CONGLOMERATES CONGLOMERATES 100 101.25 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) BASIC MATERIALS INDEPENDENT OIL & GAS 100 77.5 Regeneron Pharma (REGN) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 100 83.75 Rockwell Automation (ROK) INDUSTRIAL GOODS INDUSTRIAL ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT 100 98.75 Ross Stores (ROST) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 100 97.5 Shopify (SHOP) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 100 76.25 Snap-on Inc (SNA) INDUSTRIAL GOODS SMALL TOOLS & ACCESSORIES 100 96.25 Union Pacific Corp (UNP) SERVICES RAILROADS 100 91.25 Visa Inc. (V) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 100 93.75 Valero Energy Corp (VLO) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 100 101.25 Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) INDUSTRIAL GOODS LUMBER, WOOD PRODUCTION 100 102.5 WORST American Int'l Group (AIG) FINANCIALS PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE 20 48.75 Zoom Video Comm (ZM) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 20 21.25

Best industries to buy

Similar to our sector ranking, we also aggregate scores by industry to further help investors spot new ideas. The best large-cap industries this week are healthcare plans (Centene, WellCare Health, Molina Healthcare), industrial electrical (Rockwell Automation, Littelfuse, Eaton Corp.), property management (Jones Lang LaSalle), trucking (Old Dominion Freight), J.B. Hunt Transportation), and scientific & technical instruments (Mettler-Toledo, Cognex Corp.).

Source: Limelight Alpha.

Taking this one step further, we can identify top industries to target within each major sector:

The best basic materials baskets are major chemicals (FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), Eastman Chemical), refiners (Valero Energy), and gold (Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)).

Concentrate on trucks (Oshkosh Corp. (OSK), Paccar (PCAR)), auto parts Gentex (GNTX), Lear (LEA), BorgWarner (BWA)), and processed & packaged foods (Kellogg, Campbell Soup, Conagra (CAG)) in consumer goods.

Focus on property management, regional banks (Northern Trust, Wintrust Fin'l (WTFC)), and insurance brokers (Marsh & McLennan (MMC)) in financials.

The top-rated healthcare industries are healthcare plans, medical appliances (Align Tech, Smith & Nephew (SNN), Medtronic (MDT), Masimo Corp. (MASI)), and generic drugs (Catalent).

Industrial electrical, industrial equipment (Parker-Hannifin (PH), Pentair (PNR), Emerson Electric (EMR)), and conglomerates offer upside in industrial goods.

The strongest-scoring services industries are trucking, diversified entertainment (Madison Square Garden (MSG)), and staffing (Robert Half Int'l (RHI), Manpower (MAN)).

Scientific & technical instruments, data storage (Seagate (STX), NetApp (NTAP)), and broadline semi (Intel, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI)) are top rated in technology.

Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALGN, DPZ, PVH, CRM, DXCM, SHOP, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.