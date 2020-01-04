Wojtal: Iran Could Be Biggest Transformation Since '90s Russia

Pessimism and international sanctions have contributed to a large and liquid market and the lowest valuations in the world, which should not be affected even if a recession kicks in.

Iran is potentially the biggest transformational story since Russia in the '90s and one of the most exciting markets for the next decade, says Maciej Wojtal, founder and CIO of Amtelon Capital.

Iran has not been integrated with the global economy due to being under sanctions for 40 years, but with gradual opening, which began in 2016, the country is poised to catch up, Maciej Wojtal, founder and CIO of Amtelon Capital, told Real Vision's The Expert View.

As a result of the sanctions, Iran had to develop a well-diversified economy to become self-sufficient. Today, with 600 companies listed, $110 billion market cap, more than $140 million of daily liquidity, and stocks spread across 50 different industries, Iran is a promising opportunity for investors.

The broader opportunity, Wojtal said, is that the market is still not accessible for most investors. Foreign investors are less than half a percent of the market cap, and one of the effects of that is the lowest valuations in the world.

He said investors can buy stocks at three to four times forward earnings. Those earnings are growing; right now, they're growing at high double digits.

"If sanctions get lifted tomorrow, then Iran will go either to MSCI frontier markets, where it would be the biggest country with probably 30% of the index or more, or it will go straight to MSCI emerging markets because it's developed enough," he said. "This will be followed by big capital inflows."

"To be honest, I could imagine a scenario where the valuations go from four times earnings to 40 times earnings."

Wojtal also identifies the most promising sectors, discusses how sanctions may evolve and what effect it could have, and explains how investors can invest in Iran in the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

