Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.

The stock trades near 52-week lows, but slowing top-line growth is yet another red flag. This and poor fundamentals are pointing us elsewhere.

Core-Mark Holding Company services and delivers products to much of the convenience retail industry throughout the US and in parts of Canada.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Today we look at Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE). The company operates in a difficult environment that negatively impacts its fundamentals. While top-line growth has carried the day, sales growth could be slowing due to decreasing activity from smoking customers. With cigarette sales continuing to dwindle in the US, revenue growth remains a potential problem for Core-Mark. This along with a cash flow inefficient business model leaves us looking elsewhere for long-term opportunity.

Core-Mark Holding Company is a supply/logistics company that delivers products to (and services) a variety of independent and chain convenience retail outlets throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Products delivered include food products, packaged beverages, beer, cigarettes, and miscellaneous products. The company's customer base includes independent convenience stores, as well as major chains including 7-Eleven, Rite Aid (RAD), Walmart (WMT), and various gas station chains.

Although it has slowed in recent years, the decade as a whole has been one of growth. Revenue has grown over the past 10 years at a CAGR of 10.49%, while EBITDA has grown at a 5.55% rate. EPS growth has been a bit more muted at just 0.86%.

Fundamentals

To gain better insight into why the company's profits have not kept up with healthy top-line growth, we will look at a number of key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that Core-Mark is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

What immediately jumps out from the metrics is how razor thin the margins are that Core-Mark is operating on. This poses two immediate problems. First, having such low margins really limits the company's cash flow streams. Turning just over one penny of each sales dollar into cash flow, top-line growth becomes incredibly crucial for Core-Mark. Secondly, such thin profit margins leave the company exposed to a potential jump in operating costs (such as fuel prices for a logistics/delivery company) or CAPEX. The company has also generated very volatile returns on its invested capital which can make things a bit unsteady over the long run. The company operates at a large scale that helps Core-Mark edge out competition, but clearly this is a very tough business climate to operate in.

The other aspect of Core-Mark's fundamentals that we must closely monitor is the balance sheet. The balance sheet is a key element of any potential investment. A business that over borrows not only risks restricting its cash flow streams, but also exposes itself (and investors) to risk should the business suffer an unexpected downturn.

The company has taken on an increased debt load in recent years. Against $26 million in cash on hand, the gross debt load is $530 million. This results in a leverage ratio of 2.54X EBITDA, which is just beginning to violate the cautionary threshold that we use (2.5X). With a company that is so cash flow inefficient, this is a potential risk factor should the balance sheet deteriorate much farther from here.

Dividend & Buybacks

Despite some operational red flags, the company continues to build itself a dividend growth resume. The company has raised its payout for each of the past nine years. The payout totals an annual sum to investors of $0.48, which yields 1.85% on the current stock price. This is roughly in line with 10-year US Treasuries, yielding 1.80%.

Because the operating performance of Core-Mark is volatile, the dividend metrics are similarly impacted. The company pays a total dividend outlay of about $20 million, so the payout ratio varies based on cash flows (about 20% based on projected 2019 FCF). This hasn't prevented the company from raising its payout however. The dividend has grown over the past five years at a CAGR of 15.7%. The most recent increase of 9.1% signals continued positive momentum.

While this growth is great, the low margins and volatility of CAPEX force us to potentially question long-term sustainability in the face of an expanding balance sheet. The company will have approximately $100 million in FCF in FY19, so further deleveraging should occur. However, should top-line momentum slow drastically (more on this later), we aren't sure the dividend would survive unscathed in a recession. There is simply risk inherent in cash flow inefficient business models.

While some stock buybacks occur, Core-Mark isn't really that active in reducing its share count. That has actually risen slightly compared to where it was at the beginning of the decade.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

In a logistics business such as Core-Mark, growing the business can be impacted by a couple of basic driving factors. The company can expand its footprint either through acquisition (two most recent acquisitions below) or organically.

Source: Core-Mark Holding Company

While chains are typically negotiated at a corporate level, expanding Core-Mark's footprint gives it the opportunity to reach more independent customers. Independents currently make up approximately 45% of Core-Mark's customer base and carry higher margins than what chains typically do (less buying power to leverage against Core-Mark).

Core-Mark can also look internally for efficiencies to drive profitability. This includes workforce management, technology upgrades, and supply chain management. Ultimately, this is a very lean business and every penny that can be scraped out of the business model will make a difference. Management is well aware of this, but it's something that will be evaluated over time.

Another major variable is the shift of product mix throughout the industry. This is potentially the most important factor of all for Core-Mark moving forward. With a general increase in demand for fresh foods at convenience retail, Core-Mark has seen its sales in this category grow in recent years. Industry-wide sales contribution from food service has increased from 15.7% to 22.5%.

Source: Core-Mark Holding Company

What we are concerned about is the drop off of cigarette sales. These contributions have dropped from 36.3% to 28.6%. It's no secret that fewer people are smoking, but what we are looking at is the cumulative benefit that cigarette traffic brings to convenience retail.

Source: YCharts

Cigarettes are a major traffic driver to stores, it becomes part of a routine for smoking customers. And often when smokers stop to buy cigarettes, they also tend to pick up a few items while they are there. Will fresh food drive customers to stores in the same manner that cigarettes drive smokers? This is something we are unsure of. Revenue growth has decelerated since 2012, so we are keeping an eye on this trend.

Valuation

Despite the stock market trading near all-time highs, Core-Mark stock has not participated in the prosperous times. The stock currently trades near 52-week lows at $26 per share.

Source: YCharts

Based on analyst projections, Core-Mark will see full-year EPS come in at approximately $1.63. This assigns an earnings multiple to the stock of 15.97X, a 34% discount to the stock's 10 year median PE ratio of 24.32X.

To gain some additional perspective, we will look at the stock's valuation from a cash flow vantage point. We can see how volatile the yield has been due to the company's volatile cash flow streams. Based on management's projection of $100 million FCF in 2019, the current FCF yield is actually 8.3%. This is towards the high end of the stock's multi-year range.

Source: YCharts

The company's ability to post strong revenue growth throughout the decade is likely why the stock has earned such a high median multiple. However, we don't feel that the future is going to be as strong as the past. With such low margins, we are deeply concerned about the slowdown in top-line growth. If Core-Mark loses top-line growth, it's difficult to see how cash streams expand from current levels. The low-margin business model makes Core-Mark a stock that we typically wouldn't be interested in as a long-term holding. For a possible swing trade scenario, we would like to see the stock trade near 11X earnings, or $18 per share. From there you may get some PE expansion, but if revenue growth continues to slow, market sentiment could shift valuation expectations lower.

Wrapping Up

Core-Mark Holding Company is a strong player that operates in a remarkably tough and low-margin space. With a mediocre balance sheet to go with poor operating metrics, Core-Mark really isn't the type of business we are interested in. The company's strength has been its top-line growth, but that is slowing down too. Aside from a potential valuation motivated swing trade, we really don't see much here worth getting excited over.

