XOP: A Change In Character

The past year was one to forget for investors in the Oil & Gas Exploration/Production ETF (XOP) after an (-) 11% annual return and 4,000 basis point underperformance vs. the S&P 500 (SPY). Fortunately, for those invested in the space, 2020 has the potential to be a much better year. The index is coming off of its worst 60-week rate of change since February 2016, and breadth continues to improve across a few different indicators. Based on this, I believe there is a strong possibility the lows are in for the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF at $20.50, and any 10% pullbacks are likely to present buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

I first started discussing the potential for breadth improvement in the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the late summer and was admittedly a little early, as the $23.00 level for the ETF did not hold. However, the continued breadth improvement despite new lows suggested that new lows might end up being a bear trap, and this is what we've seen thus far. While the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF continued to make marginally lower lows from Q3 into Q4, the index has now recouped all of these losses and looks to be quietly outperforming the S&P 500 the past month.

(Source: Shapeways.com)

As the chart below shows, the ratio of performance of the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF vs. the S&P 500 was in a clear downtrend with no signs of life until December, but we finally have the first sign of a pulse showing up. Not only is the index trying to hold onto its gains when looking at this ratio chart below, but the index has also pushed itself back above its 100-day moving average and seems to be trying to base here. While this is by no means a confirmation of a bottom, it is a clear change of character from the price action the past year.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

If we move over to a couple of different breadth indicators, we also have definite signs of a change of character. Looking at the below chart of the percent of Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF above their 200-day moving averages, we finally got a push above the 50% level. This is a very bullish development, as it's rare to see this occur in bear markets. Often, when an index finally reclaims the 50% level, this is suggesting that the index might have finally bottomed. The key to solidifying this thesis, however, is that the index holds onto this 50% level, and any dips below this level are only temporary. Therefore, if we do see a correction in XOP, we want to see the laggards pull back, but the sector leaders give up ground grudgingly.

(Source: Author's Data & Chart)

If we move over to another breadth indicator that can help try to find bottoms, we can see that the amount of 52-week lows among constituents in the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF has completely dried up. Over the past month, we've seen low-single-digit readings for this indicator, and this is down from high-single-digit to low-double-digit readings of new lows in the prior three months. This complete dearth of new lows in the sector suggests that even the worst stocks are bottoming out, and the majority of the damage is done.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

Therefore, from a breadth standpoint, we continue to see a clear reason for optimism. While breadth indicators are not perfect and they were clearly early in attempting to predict a bottom in late July, they are suggesting that a higher low is a strong possibility vs. the $20.50 support level on the index. This does not mean one should go out and buy the sector today, but it does mean that any further corrections of 10% or more have a good shot at being buying opportunities.

The more reliable breadth improvements, however, show up with a change of character in price action, and that's what we seem to be seeing finally. As we can see from the quarterly chart below, the index dropped beneath decade-long support at $23.00, but managed to put in a nice hammer, closing in the top 10% of its range for Q4. While a hammer candle is a good start, we now have a push above this hammer to start 2020, which suggests some follow-through to the persistent buying pressure into the lows. This is a positive sign, but confirmation would come on a Q1 close above $25.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we move over to the daily chart, things are still a little messy, but the rally off of the lows has been much more constructive than past rallies. This is because the index has finally busted through its intermediate downtrend line, and we have a new 3-month high. However, on the negative side, the index is still having trouble with its 200-day moving average and $24.55 weekly resistance. Until this resistance is broken, volatile price action and wide swings would not be surprising. However, but getting through this weekly resistance would have bullish implications.

(Source: TC2000.com)

So what's the best way to play this?

Based on the breadth improvements and minor change of character we see in price action, I believe there's a strong possibility the lows are in at $20.50, and that 10% pullbacks should present buying opportunities. Therefore, I would not be chasing the index at current levels as it hugs resistance, but I do believe that any further sharp corrections should be embraced. Currently, I am not long the index, but I continue to watch individual oil stocks for signs of low-risk technical setups.

In summary, I would not be surprised to see the Oil/Gas Exploration & Production ETF up double digits for 2020 and would expect sharp pullbacks in Q1 to be buying opportunities. The key, however, is that breadth remains strong and that buyers support the index in a big way near $21.50. While a final test of $20.50 support is possible, the breadth improvements suggest that a higher low is the most likely scenario here. I continue to favor the larger market capitalization dividend-paying names in the index, as they are low-risk, high-reward vs. the weaker small-cap names that could break to new lows on further weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.