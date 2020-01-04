Weekly High Frequency Indicators: Producer Downturn Deepens Slightly, Consumers Wobble A Bit

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

Recap of monthly reports

December data started out with a further contraction in the ISM manufacturing index. Light vehicle sales, "unadjusted," were about -8% lower than one year ago (but with one less selling days).

November construction spending, including the very forward looking residential construction spending, increased. The FHFA and Case Shiller house price indexes continued to show increases. The final read of the Conference Board's consumer confidence index was mixed, with the current situation positive, but future outlook negative.

Important Note: For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.90%, up +0.03% w/w (1-yr range: 3.73-5.29)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.79%, down -0.08% w/w (1.47-3.24)

Credit spread 2.11%, up +0.11% w/w (1.56-2.48).

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Yield curve

10 year minus 2 year: +0.26%, down -0.03% w/w (-0.01-1.30)

10 year minus 3 month: +0.27%, down -0.04% w/w (-0.44 - +1.00)

2 year minus Fed funds: -0.02%, down -0.06 (-1.0% required for recession signal)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.73%, down -0.09% w/w (3.46-5.05)

BAA Corporate bonds and Treasury bonds turned positive several months ago. In particular, that corporate bonds recently fell to yet another new expansion low is extremely bullish into Q3 2020. The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries, after one week being negative, is back to neutral. One measure of the yield curve neutral, while two are more than +0.25%, and so have turned positive. Mortgage rates are still not too far from their post-Brexit low, so they remain positive.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

(No report this week - will resume next week)

Purchase apps -5% w/w to 251 (214-281) (SA)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -5 to 264 (SA)

Purchase apps YoY +5% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. -3% (NSA)

Refi apps -5% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph here)

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Up +0.1% w/w

Up +4.1% YoY (2.7-6.5)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase applications generally declined from expansion highs through neutral to negative from the beginning of summer to the end of 2018. With lower rates this year, their rating has climbed back to positive. This week they score neutral, but this is probably a one week artifact of seasonality. Meanwhile, lower rates once again caused a spike upward in refi, returning it to neutral.

For two weeks in 2019, the growth rate in loans fell below +3.25%, and so went back from positive to neutral, but then rebounded to positive and has generally stayed there since.

Money supply

M1

+0.2% w/w

+2.0% m/m

+5.1% YoY Real M1 (-0.7 to 6.4)

M2

Up less than +0.1% w/w

+0.5% m/m

+5.1% YoY Real M2 (0.9-5.9)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In 2018 and early in 2019, real M1 turned neutral and very briefly negative. Real M2 growth fell below 2.5% almost all during 2018 and early 2019, and so was rated negative. In the past eight months, both have continued to improve and for the past few months, both have turned and remained positive.

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via Factset.com)

Q3 2019 actual earnings, unchanged w/w at 42.18, up +1.7% q/q, down -1.6% from Q4 2018 peak

Q4 2019 estimated earnings, down -0.14 to 40.69, down -3.5% q/q, down -5.1% from Q4 2018 peak

(Graph: P. 24 at here)

I initiated coverage of this metric last year on an experimental basis. FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. Based on the preliminary results, I expanded the "neutral" band to +/-3% as well as averaging the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

Using the above method, the average of Q3 and Q4 earnings is -4.3% off the peak, so this metric is negative.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index down -1 (looser) to -0.79

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +1 (less loose) to -0.57

Leverage subindex unchanged (loose) at -0.34

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical breakeven point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. All three metrics presently show looseness and so are positives for the economy. Late last year, the leverage subindex turned up to near neutral, then turned more positive earlier this year, but is now back to close to its least loose reading from one year ago. In the past, an inverted yield curve has led to a contraction in lending - but not this time, according to these measures (as opposed to the Senior Loan Officer Survey, which did show a slight contraction in Q3).

Short leading indicators

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative early in 2019. In late summer, both of improved to neutral on a YoY basis. The measure against major currencies took a major spill recently. After one week positive (a lower $ is an economic positive), it turned back to neutral. the broad measure is neutral as well.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +0.02 to 81.37 (76.07-91.94)

Up +3.9% YoY

(Graph at Bloomberg Commodity Index)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

115.89, down -1.51 w/w, up +6.0% YoY (107.87-123.18)

Commodity prices surged higher after the 2016 presidential election. Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes declined to very negative last year. Industrial metals improved enough to be scored neutral recently. They returned to positive two weeks ago.

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Down -0.2% to 3234.85

In 2019 stocks made repeated new 3-month and all-time highs.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State down -2.9 to +2.6

Philly up +1 to +9.4

Richmond down -10 to -13

Kansas City down -13 to -16

*Dallas up +4.6 to +1.6

Month-over-month rolling average: up + to -3

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. It was "very" positive for most of 2018, but cooled beginning late last year. All during 2019 it had been waxing and waning between positive and flat - until two weeks ago, when it turned negative.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

222,000, unchanged

4-week average 233,250, up +5,250

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

In November 2018 initial claims briefly spiked, and did so again at the end of January (probably connected to the government shutdown). They made new 49-year lows in April. The numbers have weakened recently. The 4-week average is more than 10% higher than its expansion low, and the monthly average was slightly higher YoY as well. Thus this becomes a weak negative. (Note it would be a stronger negative if I did not discount the seasonal fluke due to the change in Thanksgiving week, which will disappear next week.)

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Unchanged at 96 w/w

Down -6.3% YoY

Beginning in November 2018, this index gradually declined to neutral in January and has been negative since February. Since the beginning of the third quarter has progressively had its worst YoY readings since 2016 (but has rebounded YoY slightly in the past month), and finally exceeded them to the downside three months ago.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$243.6 B for the month of December vs. $234.0 one year ago, up +$9.6 B or +4.1%

$215.1 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $226.9 B one year ago, down -$10.8 B or -5.2%

This was generally negative last year once the effects of the tax cuts started in February 2018. Straight YoY comparisons have become valid again since this February, and with the exception of two weeks, including this week, have been positive. The negative number this week was due to the first workday of the month and quarter being included last year vs. this.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$1.31 to $62.98 w/w, up +24.8% YoY

Gas prices up +$.04 to $2.57 w/w, up +$0.30 YoY

Usage 4-week average up +0.8% YoY

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section)

After bottoming in 2016, generally prices went sideways with a slight increasing trend in 2017 and 2018. Prices fell sharply late last year and bottomed at the beginning of this year. Two weeks ago they went higher YoY. If they turn higher by more than 40% YoY, they will be an economic negative. For now they are neutral. Gas prices made their seasonal high for this year in spring. Usage was positive YoY during most of 2016, but has oscillated between negative and positive for the last several months. It has been positive for the past five weeks.

Bank lending rates

0.410 TED spread down -0.010 w/w (graph at link)

1.73 LIBOR down -0.07 w/w (graph at link)

Both TED and LIBOR rose in 2016 to the point where both were usually negatives, with lots of fluctuation. Of importance is that TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. The TED spread was generally increasingly positive in 2017, while LIBOR was increasingly negative. After being whipsawed between being positive or negative last year, this year it has remained positive.

Coincident indicators

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +7.8% YoY

Retail Economist (no report available this week)

Both the Retail Economist and Johnson Redbook Indexes were positive all during 2018. The Retail Economist measure decelerated earlier this year, turning neutral, but improved enough to score positive in April and May. It has been varying between neutral and weakly positive. This week is positive again. Johnson Redbook fell sharply at the beginning of this year before improving to positive beginning in spring and remaining there since.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads down -8.9 YoY

Intermodal units down -9.5% YoY

Total loads down -9.2% YoY

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex unchanged at 713 (440-727) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index down -183 to 907 (610-2499) (graph at link)

In autumn 2018 rail started to weaken precipitously, probably due to tariffs. It rebounded strongly last January, but in the year since then, it has been almost uniformly negative. In the last several months the YoY comparisons have generally been even worse.

Harpex made multi-year lows in early 2017, and after oscillating improved to new multi-year highs earlier in 2018, but earlier this year turned negative. In the past few months, it rebounded all the way back to positive. BDI traced a similar trajectory and made three-year highs near the end of 2017, and again at midyear 2018, before declining all the way back to negative. In the past three months, it made repeated three year highs, before backing off in the past month, enough to be scored neutral, and now negative.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (from the American Iron and Steel Institute)

Up +0.5% w/w

Up +0.8% YoY

Steel production was generally positive in 2017. It turned negative in January and early February of 2018, but with the exception of three weeks recently has been positive since then. Recently the YoY comparison abruptly declined to less than 1/2 of its recent range over 10% YoY, and was neutral, and had been varying between neutral and positive since. In the summer, it varied between neutral and negative, but for two months has been almost exclusively negative.

Summary And Conclusion

Among the long leading indicators, corporate bonds, Treasuries, two measures of the yield curve, mortgage rates, the Chicago Fed Adjusted Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex, real M1 and real M2, and real estate loans are all positives. One measure of the yield curve is neutral. After a rebound of several quarters, corporate profits have returned to negative. Purchase and refinancing mortgage loans will resume reporting next week.

Among the short leading indicators, the Chicago Financial Conditions Index, commodities, gas usage and stock prices are positive. The US$, oil and gas prices and the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds are neutral. Temporary staffing, the Fed new orders indexes, and initial jobless claims are negative.

Among the coincident indicators, consumer spending, tax withholding, Harpex, steel, and the TED spread are positive. The Baltic Dry Index, rail and LIBOR are negative.

The long leading forecast remains positive. The short-term forecast remains neutral. The coincident indicators are positive. The producer recession appears to be deepening, and whether weakness in the producer sector spreads out to affect consumers remains an important and unresolved issue. December light vehicle sales appear to have weakened slightly, and initial jobless claims have turned negative, but consumer spending generally appears positive.

