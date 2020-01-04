LTC Properties: Monthly Paying 5.1% Yield From This Safe But Slow-Growing Senior Housing REIT

It has performed as well as could be expected through this period of high oversupply of senior-focused real estate.

LTC Properties (LTC) owns a portfolio of 200 senior housing and skilled nursing real estate properties in 28 states, leased to 30 different operator tenants. Most of LTC's investments (85.2%) are directly owned real estate, while the reminder (14.8%) are higher-yielding loans receivable in the form of mortgages, mezzanine loans, and other structured financial assets.

Source: 2019 Q3 Presentation

At this point, LTC has barely participated at all in the publicly traded real estate rally in 2019 up to today. It made progress in the fall, but collapsed back down in the winter as (1) interest rates rebounded off their lows, and (2) it became clear that senior housing oversupply issues persist.

Data by YCharts

The -5% YoY performance in the senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") of sector leader Ventas (VTR) gave investors a peak into the continued overcapacity in senior-focused real estate and put a damper on stock price appreciation. To the chagrin of many VTR bulls (though not so much for those with long-term mindsets), the company had to delay its expectations for FFO growth by another year to 2021. This was a drag on LTC as well, because it holds many of the same types of properties.

However, when compared to its closest peers, VTR and National Health Investors (NHI), LTC has held up fairly well.

Data by YCharts

Senior housing and skilled nursing operators (these REITs' tenants) already have very thin margins and fixed charge coverage ratios. Adding stagnant or softening occupancy rates on top of this is a recipe for tenants falling behind on rent or (worse) going bankrupt, as LTC's largest skilled nursing operator in Texas recently did.

LTC's price-to-2019 FFO of 15.01x is slightly higher than VTR's 14.9x or NHI's 14.7x. And its dividend yield of 5.1% is likewise the lowest among its immediate peers:

Data by YCharts

This slightly lower yield and higher valuation reflect a few differentiating factors about LTC, as well as NHI.

Both LTC and NHI hold primarily triple-net leased properties rather than operating properties. In other words, their real estate revenue is net of operating expenses, maintenance, taxes, and insurance. The operating properties that are heavily represented in the portfolios of VTR and Welltower (WELL) allow the REITs to participate in the upside when operators are doing well, but also exposes them to downside when they're doing poorly (of which VTR investors are now painfully aware).

Net leased real estate ensures a steady stream of rental revenue because the leases stipulate that defaults give the landlord the right to take possession of the property or find a new operator. Operators naturally don't want that and will do everything in their power to continue paying rent in order to scrape by in the bad times, waiting for the good times to come again.

Moreover, LTC's debt-to-EBITDA of 4.4x is the lowest of its immediate peers, though NHI's leverage ratio of 4.5x is only slightly higher. VTR's ~6.5x ratio is significantly higher. LTC's AFFO payout ratio of 77% also compares favorably to NHI's 79.5% and VTR's ~90%.

LTC also had a much better year than VTR or NHI, with resident occupancy and tenant EBITDA inching up from 2018's metrics.

Source: 2019 Q3 Presentation

NHI's total portfolio lease coverage (including medical office buildings and hospitals) improved slightly from Q2 2018's 1.64x to Q2 2019's 1.69x, but its senior housing lease coverage fell from 1.23x to 1.15x. And, of course, we know that VTR's senior housing portfolio didn't perform well in 2019. That makes LTC's flat to slightly improving performance the best of the pack.

What's more, LTC also focused in 2019 on moving toward revenue from private payers rather than the more politically uncertain Medicare or Medicaid.

Source: 2019 Q3 Presentation

And though NHI and VTR both have fairly well laddered debt maturity schedules, LTC has one of the most evenly distributed debt maturity schedules I've ever seen in a REIT:

Source: 2019 Q3 Presentation

You could land a plane on that debt maturity schedule!

The Dividend

Unfortunately, the dividend has been frozen for two years now as management has worked through tenant issues such as the bankruptcy and replacement of its largest skilled nursing operator in Texas. The 19 cent dividend you see below is paid monthly as well, which likely plays some part in the REIT's slight premium to peers.

Data by YCharts

It doesn't help that LTC has been a net seller of properties in the last few years, although those dispositions were done for handsome gains.

Like VTR, management expects growth to resume in earnest in 2021. Let's assume then that dividend growth also resumes in 2021. Over the last 10 years, LTC's dividend grew at an average annual rate of around 4%.

Let's calculate a projected 10-year yield-on-cost (YoC) then. As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment 10 years from now.

If LTC grows its dividend by 4% starting next year (2021), investors at today's price would end the decade with a 7.26% YoC.

But let's be more conservative than that. We are almost certain to endure a recession sometime in the next 10 years, and LTC also froze its dividend payout during the Great Recession. Assuming only seven years of 4% growth plus two years flat (along with 2020 remaining flat), the 10-year YoC would come to 6.7%. That is lower than my minimum of 7% 10-year YoC, but all it would take would be a slightly higher growth rate (4.7% annually) to reach a 7.03% YoC.

There is, however, a decent chance that LTC would not need to pause dividend growth during the next recession, or that its growth would only slow rather than halt. In this case, too, investors would be likely to end up with a 7%+ YoC by 2030.

Conclusion

LTC appears to be past the worst of its operational issues related to tenants. The magnitude of oversupply of senior-focused real estate will certainly cause the recovery and lease-up period to be slow, but LTC has survived it and come out with a strong balance sheet and dividend coverage.

The dividend is safe and likely to grow at a steady pace in the decade ahead. The stock is buy here for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC, WELL, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.