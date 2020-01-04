Cloudera: Better Than Vegas

Do you like gambling? If so then great! You don't need to go to Las Vegas, just sign in to your broker account, select Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), select "Buy" and hit enter. You might even get better than house odds.

This is essentially what you are doing by investing in Cloudera. It's a real crapshoot.

Cloudera merged with Hortonworks one year ago, and the prognosis for the new and improved company still remains uncertain. Undoubtedly, Cloudera has come a long way since the merger, which was a defensive move in the face of the deteriorating Hadoop niche. Subsequent to the merger, Cloudera failed to execute and investors severely punished the stock, which declined from over $15 in March to slightly above $5 in June. The stock has clawed its way back to reach a high of nearly $12.

Followers of my work may have capitalized on the stock collapse given my speculative buy rating in July. Since that time the stock price is up 89%. I did shift gears and change my rating to neutral, after a 50% gain in 2 1/2 months. Critics will argue that my neutral call was premature. Fair enough. Just remember that you can have a pretty good winning streak at the casino. That doesn't make the decision to go to the casino a smart one.

I expect that the current stock price of ~11.60 will be close to the upper end of the recovery, at least until some positive news comes in. The stock could hit $13, but there it should see some heavy resistance.

In any case, the future sales potential for the new product offering Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) is pretty much unknown. The company management has been tightlipped regarding early product acceptance, other than for early beta customers, and I find this worrisome. Given the current state of the company's fundamentals, the fact that the merger was "defensive" (desperate), the competitive landscape and the lack of future guidance, I have to maintain a neutral rating for the new Cloudera. Anything else would pretty much be a gamble.

CDP is the Future of Cloudera

Cloudera is staking its future on CDP, a new initiative that combines the best of Hortonworks and the original Cloudera while distancing itself from the confines of the fast-fading Hadoop technology.

But what is the state of this new venture and how does it compete in this world of Big Data product offerings?

The "state" of CDP is something that concerns me as company management has indicated on more than one occasion that the product is only half-finished:

"What you see us doing is executing on this Enterprise Data Cloud strategy starting with Public Cloud now we have taken the first -- we've done half the step, if you will..."

It is clear from reading Glass Door reviews that managing the joint company has been difficult and has resulted in substantial job outflow, especially those more competent. (The fact that the best employees leave first doesn't require a whole lot of explanation).

It took a long time to define and scope out the new CDP product to the point where sales execution suffered. But once defined the new software arrived in customers' hands rather quickly I would say, don't you think? As stated in the 2020 Q3 earnings call:

We have intentionally employed a very deliberate rollout strategy to help ensure early success for these customers. We began with 19 large customers who expressed interest in being early adopters of CDP Public Cloud.

Now I have to ask the obvious question: was the product rushed out the door? Most certainly, the pressure was on to do so. Keep in mind that the product is only half implemented, the company is in a state of disarray due to the merger, and the product was in customers' hands quite fast. Now pay attention to the next bit of text in the earnings transcript:

18 of the original 19 of advanced to live testing and limited usage of the offerings.

Of the 19 early adopters clamoring to get their hands on the new product, one has already dropped out. And the product was for "limited usage". I let the reader come to his or her own conclusion.

Tightlipped Management

While management indicated in the earnings call that "feedback ... and the overall pace of progress has been encouraging", when pressed further in the Q&A session, management was non-committal.

We had a product in the market now for about eight weeks. The customers that we're talking and we are engaging with a really excited about sort of what we're doing from a security governance standpoint and particularly from a performance and cost optimization standpoint. Having said that it's very, very early. We don't have like real numbers to show yet. And we understand that the burden of proof focus on us. So expect us to come back to you in the next quarters and give you some more color there.

In my opinion, eight weeks is enough time to get a read on where sales are heading. Perhaps it is my cynical nature, but I view the statement above as somewhat dodgy to the point where it gives me some concern.

Company Fundamentals

Cloudera's spending in terms of SG&A expense as well as R&D appears to be on the high side. In the following scatterplot, the SG&A expense margin is plotted versus next year's earnings margin estimate for the 152 stocks in my custom digital transformation.

Likewise, the R&D expense margin is plotted versus next year's earnings margin estimate for the 152 stocks in my custom digital transformation.

In both instances, Cloudera is about 1 standard deviation above the typical stock. Both expenses are likely impacted by the merger and will hopefully come down in future years as a result of streamlining.

Competitive Environment

Cloudera is distancing itself from the declining Hadoop market. This could be considered a good move. However, the company is jumping from the frying pan into the fire. Cloudera is now competing against a wider field of competitors, particularly in the field of AI and data science, and has its work cut out for it, as indicated here:

Its current offerings and enhancement road map for automation of data science pipelines are not appreciably different from those of many competitors. Though it may prove a formidable competitor going forward, Cloudera will find itself challenged to match the public-cloud providers in serving the new generation of AI developers."

Summary and Conclusions

Cloudera has begun its transition from a Hadoop-based company to a more encompassing data platform, starting with the merger with Hortonworks, planning its next-generation product and putting it in the hands of early adopters.

I have concerns about whether the new product has been rushed out the door, and if so, what impact that will have on potential sales. The new product has only been half implemented, and early adopters have been given "limited use" according to the earnings transcript. One early adopter has already dropped out. Management is not providing any indication regarding future sales of CDP despite having been released eight weeks prior to the earnings call.

There are still concerns regarding the employee situation resulting from the merger. Employees are leaving in droves and the best employees tend to find new jobs faster than others.

I find that expenses are quite high relative to other companies in my digital transformation stock universe. But hopefully, these expenses will reduce over time as the merger continues to settle.

Cloudera is operating in an extremely competitive market. Given the lack of visibility regarding the sales of the new product and continued employee turnover within the merged company, I have to give Cloudera a neutral rating. An investment at this point in time is essentially a roll of the dice.

