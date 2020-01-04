Penn Virginia: Less Of A Bargain In The $30s, But Some Upside Potential Remains

EV to EBITDAX multiple still appears relatively low, although I am somewhat less bullish on it with a share price in the $30s.

Production growth will help Penn Virginia deleverage and position itself to deal with its 2022 second-lien debt maturity.

It should still be able to deliver double-digit production growth in 2020 without cash burn.

Penn Virginia's high oil percentage production does well with $60s oil, although it is now hedged on the majority of its 2020 oil production in the mid-$50s.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) should benefit from the increase in oil prices with its high-oil percentage production. However it is hedged on the majority of its oil production in 2020, which limits its upside. With the stock getting back into the $30s, I am not as bullish on it as before, but Penn Virginia's EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple still looks fairly good using a more conservative $55 oil price.

Penn Virginia looks capable of delivering double-digit production growth in 2020 without cash burn despite its negative value hedges. This will help it deleverage and set itself up well to deal with its 2022 second-lien maturity.

Updated 2020 Outlook

With 2020 WTI strip reaching above $60 now, Penn Virginia may realize around $60 per barrel for its oil in 2020. This would allow it to generate a modest amount of positive cash flow and grow its production by a decent amount, despite the negative effects from its hedges.

I've modeled out a scenario where Penn Virginia averages 31,300 BOEPD (74% oil) in 2020 with a $340 million capex budget. This would be around a 13% increase from Penn Virginia's estimated average daily production in 2019 and a 9% increase in production from its estimated average daily production in Q4 2019.

Penn Virginia has been adding to its 2020 hedges, so it has around 62% of its oil production in this scenario hedged at an effective price of mid-$50s WTI oil.

Source: Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia is estimated to generate around $515 million in oil and gas revenue after hedges in 2020 in this scenario.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 8,454,130 $60.00 $507 NGLs 1,633,704 $11.00 $18 Natural Gas 8,020,000 $2.20 $18 Hedge Value -$28 Total Revenue $515

This would result in Penn Virginia generating around $8 million in positive cash flow in 2020 with that growth capex budget. Penn Virginia is hindered by its hedges in this example. The hedges are at a price that is decent for Penn Virginia, but will limit upside should near-term oil prices continue to rise.

$ Million $ Million Lease Operating Expense $50 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $33 Gathering, Processing, and Transportation $28 Cash G&A $23 Cash Interest $33 Capital Expenditures $340 Total Expenses $507

Valuation

Penn Virginia should be able to reduce its leverage to around 1.4x in this scenario by the end of 2020 with its production growth. This includes the effect of its hedges, and its leverage would be around 1.3x without hedges.

Penn Virginia's $31 share price results in its EV to unhedged 2020 EBITDAX ending up at only 2.5x. While this is a fairly low multiple, I've sold my position in Penn Virginia to take some profits. It should be noted that 2021 strip is significantly lower at around $55, but Penn Virginia's EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple still looks pretty good at 2.8x using $55 oil.

Penn Virginia saw its $500 million borrowing base reaffirmed, so it should be fine in terms of liquidity going forward. Penn Virginia will need to address its second-lien debt maturity in a couple years, but with leverage of 1.3x to 1.4x, it appears to be in good shape.

Conclusion

I've discussed how Penn Virginia's stock was becoming undervalued before, with its ability to produce decent results at low-$50s WTI oil. Oil at $60 enhances its results, although hedges have a negative effect in 2020 and the 2021 strip is around $55.

With Penn Virginia's stock in the $30s again, I view it as still having some upside, but I've downgraded my view on it from very bullish to bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.