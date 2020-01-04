Flaring Tensions Give Boost To Real Estate

An acceleration in homebuilding activity also helped to reverse the recent weakness in overall construction spending. Total spending rose by 4.1%, which was the strongest rate of growth since September 2018.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

With a "truce" in the U.S.-China trade war and a clear resolution to Brexit uncertainty, geopolitics appeared destined to be on put the back-burner in the first half of 2020. One drone strike later, and suddenly financial markets are scrambling to discount the possibility and potential ramifications of escalating military action in the Middle East after a U.S. missile killed a top Iranian military official in Baghdad. After closing out 2019 on a five-week winning streak, US equity markets stumbled out of the gates in the new decade.

After delivering total returns of more than 31% in 2019 - the best year for US stocks since 2013 - the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) declined by 0.1% on the week. REITs, which are a consensus underweight among Wall Street strategies in 2020, found themselves back in favor, at least for a day, after geopolitical tensions put further downward pressure on interest rates. The 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) retreated by 8 basis points on the week to close at 1.79%. The broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) gained 0.3% on the week with nine of the fifteen sectors in the green, led by strong gains from the single-family rental and storage REIT sectors. Mall and shopping center REITs, which underperformed the REIT average for a fourth straight year in 2019, began 2020 where they left off with continued weakness.

This week, we published our Decade in Review for Real Estate. In 2019, REITs delivered their second-best year of the decade in 2019, delivering a total return of nearly 29%, falling just short of the impressive 31% return on the broad-based S&P 500, which was also the second-best year for that index of the decade. Since the start of 2010, REITs produced a compound annual return of 12.6%, slightly shy of the 13.5% compound annual return on the S&P 500. Homebuilders (ITB), after losing nearly 80% of their value at the depths of the financial crisis in 2009, emerged as one of the top-performing equity sectors of the decade, delivering annual returns of 18.5%.

2019 was a near-perfect encapsulation of trends seen throughout the 2010s. Among REIT sectors, manufactured housing again took home the top spot this year with total returns of 49%, outperforming the REIT sector average for a remarkable eighth straight year. Industrial REITs finished as a close second with total returns of 48.7% for the year, followed by single-family rental, data centers, timber, and cell tower REITs, each with total returns above 40% for the year. It was difficult not to make money in the real estate sector in 2019, but mall and prison REITs found a way with total return losses of -9.1% and -5.0%, respectively.

At the real estate sector-level, three themes dominated the 2010s: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Four of the five best-performing real estate sectors over the decade were on the residential side as the positive tailwinds of the affordable housing shortage continue to provide a favorable macroeconomic backdrop for rental operators and homebuilders. The two worst-performing real estate sectors, on the other hand, were malls and shopping centers, as the so-called "retail apocalypse" continues to take its toll on landlords. Finally, the sector also saw three new property sectors emerge including two "technology REIT" sectors: cell tower and data center sectors, which have ridden the secular tailwinds related to "big data" and cloud computing and have each been top performers since bursting onto the scene around mid-decade.

Real Estate Economic Data

It was a fairly busy week of economic data, highlighted by Pending Home Sales data on Monday, home price data from the FHFA and S&P Case Shiller on Tuesday, Manufacturing PMIs on Thursday, and Construction Spending and ISM Manufacturing data on Friday. Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Housing Data Continues Strong Momentum

For the residential real estate sector, 2019 was a year of rejuvenation following the worst year for the housing sector since the financial crisis, powered by the tailwinds of significantly lower mortgage rates and demographic-driven demand. The Hoya Capital Housing Index returned more than 35% on a total-return basis, led by a nearly 50% jump from the single-family homebuilders. The momentum continued into 2020 with better-than-expected Pending Home Sales data. The National Association of Realtors reported that Pending Sales in November rose by 7.4% from last year, the strongest rate of growth since 2015, consistent with the acceleration seen in new and existing home sales data over the previous two weeks.

Home price data via the S&P Case-Shiller and the FHFA Index was released on Tuesday morning. Home price appreciation moderated meaningfully from mid-2018 through early 2019, but has shown signs of reacceleration in recent months amid a favorable backdrop of lower mortgage rates and strong demographic-driven demand. National Home Prices rose 3.3% from last year, up from 3.2% in the prior month, which was the fastest rate in five months. Home price gains have been strongest in the lower price-tiers outside of the major metropolitan markets. After seeing home price appreciation outpace income growth from 2014 to 2018, disposable incomes have actually outpaced home price gains since early 2018.

With the largest 10-year age cohort in the country progressing through their 30s during the 2020s, it's set-up to be a stellar decade for single-family housing demand, but only if potential buyers can afford it. As shown below, of the various measures of income growth, home price appreciation has tracked disposable personal income per capita growth most closely over the past three decades. By this measure, home prices have generally outpaced income growth in the post-recession period amid a lingering undersupply of housing in many major markets, but home prices are not terribly out of line with income growth. Since 1995, home price appreciation has actually lagged nominal growth in personal income, suggesting that affordability issues may not be quite as significant as commonly believed.

Construction Spending Sees Improving Growth

Total construction spending in the United States rose at a better-than-expected rate in November, fueled by a continued recovery in the residential home construction sector. On a year-over-year basis, total spending rose by 4.1% which was the strongest rate of growth since September 2018. Residential spending rose 2.7% over the last year while nonresidential spending has been essentially flat, rising 0.2%. Flying under the radar has been the substantial increase in public construction spending over the last two years, which is higher by 12.4% from last year, the fastest rate of growth since 2007.

The recent recovery in construction spending comes after a very weak 8-12 months from late 2018 through mid-2019. Nonresidential spending remains soft, particularly in the commercial (retail and industrial) and lodging sectors, which is good news for asset owners including REITs which have battled elevated supply growth in recent years. Spending on office assets remains higher by 8.2% year-over-year while healthcare spending remains higher by 5.1%. Notably, spending on water and sewage infrastructure has surged over the last year and spending on highway and street infrastructure is higher by 7.6% year-over-year, explaining a significant chunk of the 12.4% rise in public construction spending.

After peaking in late 2018, construction costs have pulled back considerably over the last 12 months, helping to explain some of the reacceleration in spending. As we discussed in our recent homebuilding report, the combination of rising land, materials, and labor costs had compressed homebuilding margins to near-zero for all but the largest national homebuilders in early 2019, but the outlook has brightened in 2020 as cost pressure has moderated.

REITs in the News This Week

This week, we launched coverage on the most controversial real estate sector: Prison REITs. We analyzed the two prison REITs: CoreCivic (CXW) and GEO Group (GEO), which own and manage more than 150,000 prison beds in the United States. Prison REITs have been under assault from the hard-line "woke" culture that sees private prisons as conspirators in a powerful "prison industrial complex." While the hard evidence debunks many of the claims made by the loudest critics, Prison REITs face a potential existential crisis if the political winds shift unfavorably in the 2020s.

We discussed that the United States has the largest prison population in the world. The swelling prison population, combined with limited state and federal resources, facilitated the rise of privately-owned prison facilities. Federal contracts account for roughly half of private prison industry revenue with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as the heaviest users of private facilities. ICE has been the primary driver of incremental demand for incarceration beds over the past three years amid a surge in border crossing apprehensions.

Last week, we discussed a sector that ironically shares somewhat similar traits and industry dynamics: Student Housing REITs. While we see secular headwinds on the student housing sector at large including soft enrollment growth and pockets of oversupply, we remain optimistic about the long-term secular growth story related to the modernization of the physically and functionally outdated student housing stock. American Campus' (ACC) massive campus housing deal with Disney (DIS) reinforces that ACC's unique competitive advantage in the P3-style campus housing partnerships, the most attractive opportunity set within the sector. Outside of demographic pressures and oversupply concerns, the student housing sector faces additional secular headwinds related to college affordability issues and a strong labor market that has pulled would-be students into the workforce.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Employment data highlights next week's busy economic calendar, headlined by the BLS nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. Economists are looking for 160k in job growth following last month's blowout report, which saw an impressive 266k jobs added in November. Average hourly earnings are expected to increase by 3.1%, in line with last month, while the unemployment rate is expected to stay steady at 3.5%.

