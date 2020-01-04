Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Despite attractive valuation multiples, cyclical stocks are often more lucrative when the operating climate is in a downturn. The headwinds dampen earnings and create better buying opportunities.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Delta Air Lines (DAL) and other airlines have done well for much of the past decade. Despite being a highly cyclical business, Delta is beginning to forge a track record as a dividend growth stock. While Delta offers a solid dividend yield and a strong business in a tough industry, our approach towards Delta is similar to other cyclical companies - wait for a downturn to provide a better entry point.

Delta Air Lines is a commercial air line that provides transport services across the world for passengers and cargo. The company operates a vast network of flight routes with strategic hubs located throughout main markets. Delta Air Lines generates more than $46 billion in annual revenues. Airlines are somewhat of a unique business, as they are one of the most cyclical and economically sensitive. Airlines are tied closely with global GDP data because of how global travel directly impacts the profitability of these companies. Airlines are also typically hit hard during recessions for the same reasoning.

Source: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

With the prolonged economic expansion that has proceeded the recession in 2008-2009, the past 10 years have featured strong growth for Delta. Over this time frame, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 5.17% and EBITDA at a rate of 20.56%.

Source: YCharts

Fundamentals

To better illuminate the inner workings of Delta Air Lines, we will explore its fundamentals to see how the company drives earnings growth. We will do this by looking at some key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that Delta Air Lines is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

With the economy strengthening following the recession, we see Delta's operating metrics trending higher over time. In addition to strong economic activity driving air traffic, Delta and other airlines have benefited for much of the past five years from suppressed oil prices. While aircraft fleets are very sizable investments for airlines, fuel prices are a huge contributor to ongoing operating expenses. We can see operating margin take a noticeable leap higher in 2015 following the crash of oil prices in mid-late 2014. Delta is very capital intensive at times, spending more than 11% of revenues on CAPEX recently. When CAPEX is elevated, it will suppress FCF efficiency metrics. Delta has managed a high rate of return on invested capital, despite its CAPEX spending (CAPEX often lowers this metric). This points to an effective management team at Delta.

When we review any potential investment, the company's balance sheet is an important focal point. This is especially true with a highly cyclical company such as the airline business model. It's important for a company such as Delta to reinforce its balance sheet and spend on CAPEX during the upswings of the industry so that during a recession or downturn, Delta is able to weather that storm.

Source: YCharts

Delta's balance sheet is in solid shape. The company carries $1.9 billion in cash against total gross debt of $10.1 billion. The resulting leverage ratio of 1.55X EBITDA is well below our cautionary threshold of 2.5X. With a strong balance sheet, Delta will be able to lean on it for any cash flow shortages when the industry inevitably turns over and earnings plummet.

Dividends & Buybacks

Delta began paying a dividend in 2013, making the company a bit of an outlier from its sector peers. Delta has raised that dividend every year, putting its dividend growth streak at seven years. The current payout totals $1.61 per share, good for a yield of 2.73%. Once an oddity, Delta's dividend now exceeds the yield offered by 10-year US Treasuries (1.79%).

Source: YCharts

Delta's dividend payout hasn't been a "token" either. The payout has grown considerably, expanding at a CAGR of 61.3% over the past five years. This obviously isn't sustainable, but the most recent bump of 15% indicates that Delta is serious about putting cash into the pockets of its shareholders. We cannot forget about the eventual downturn that Delta will face when the economy sours profits for Delta. The dividend has yet to face such conditions, so it's currently difficult to express how reliable this dividend will be over the long term. With a cash payout ratio of just 27.54%, the dividend does carry a margin of safety for when the business does contract. It will ultimately come down to how much "pain" Delta feels in a downturn, and what management's priorities are versus buying back stock and CAPEX needs.

Source: YCharts

Buying back stock is something that Delta has done routinely in recent years. Management has spent several billions of dollars to drop the number of shares from 853 million to 646 million. This helps boost EPS growth and creates value for shareholders.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

A primary driver of Delta's growth is somewhat out of Delta's control, which is the overall level of global air traffic. While this is something that will fluctuate due to economic factors, the long-term growth prospects are encouraging. There were approximately 8.8 billion air travelers in 2018, a figure that is projected to double by 2037 due to continued globalization of trade and development of emerging economies.

What Delta can control is how well it grows market share and maximizes profit from its fleet. There are a few actions that Delta is taken to help improve these variables. Delta has partnered up with American Express (AXP) as a means of driving customer loyalty through branded credit cards with rewards perks. The program has been a strong success with revenues climbing aggressively since 2010.

Source: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Airline fleet efficiency is another key factor in Delta's operational results. Delta is simplifying its fleet to drive more seats per flight, as well as boost premium seating share. Over time, this will drive revenue growth while decreasing the financial footprint of Delta's fleet.

Source: Delta Air Lines, Inc.

As alluded to earlier, there are some risks to Delta's business that investors need to keep in mind at all times. There are macroeconomic pressures that can impact Delta's profitability. Global travel is directly correlated with economic conditions. This makes Delta Air Lines a cyclical business. When the economy slows, it will negatively impact Delta.

In addition to Delta's exposure to the economic climate, the airline business also carries risk tied to cost variables that it has little control over. This would largely consist of fuel and labor costs. Oil prices can fluctuate and labor costs could rise in the coming years.

Valuation

Delta Air Lines stock has had a bit of an up and down year, but at $58 per share, it trades towards the higher end of its 52-week range ($45-$63).

Source: YCharts

Based on analyst projections for the full 2019 fiscal year of $6.80 EPS, the stock currently trades at an earnings multiple of 8.54X. This is 13% discount to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 9.84X.

To further evaluate the stock's valuation, we would typically use free cash flow yield. However, a CAPEX intensive business such as Delta can have uneven CAPEX levels over time that skew this metric. Instead we will use price to book value as an alternative tool. Delta currently trades at approximately 2.48X its book value. This is a 21% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/B value of 3.15X.

With that said, both metrics would point to Delta's stock being undervalued at the current share price. However, cyclical businesses can make valuation a bit more of a tricky business. For example, a cyclical stock's PE ratio will be compressed during an up-cycle because the company's earnings will be elevated. However, the most strategic time to buy a cyclical company's stock is often at the bottom of a downtrend when the stock has been beaten and bloodied by investors. During this time, the stock's EPS will likely show an elevated PE ratio because the business may be generating far less earnings. When it comes to stocks such as Delta, we like to identify those we are interested in for circling back/additional research when we arrive at the right spot in an economic/sector cycle.

Wrapping Up

Delta Air Lines has enjoyed a remarkable run of strength over the past decade thanks to economic tailwinds and low oil prices. This prolonged up-cycle has been beneficial to Delta, and the company seems poised to successfully weather the eventual downturn. Because we avoid cyclical stocks during up-cycles, we will wait for the macroeconomic environment to turn unfavorable before considering Delta Air Lines further.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.