Selling Pressure To Continue For Natural Gas With Bearish Weather Expected Across The East U.S. In The Weeks Ahead

Bearish natural gas inventory withdrawals vs. the five-year average are expected for at least the next three storage reports.

Cold West U.S. vs. mild East U.S. pattern developing around January 10 could linger through much if not all of January.

Cold, wintry weather, and increased heating demand are coming to the western parts of Canada, western and north-central U.S. beginning around January 10; East U.S. to remain mild.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential as the weather pattern remains mild/bearish across the eastern half of the country.

Natural gas futures settled flat to slightly higher in range-bound trading on Friday after a neutral storage report and as the market looked for signs of cold

On Friday, the new front-month February contract settled up 0.8 cents ($0.008) to $2.130/MMBtu, and the March contract settled up 1.9 cents ($0.019) to $2.112/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month February contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.49% to $16.39.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 1.27% and 0% at $67.05 and $7.96, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 1.41% and lower by 0.27% at $197.90 and $40.38, respectively.

Natural gas pull of -58 Bcf for the week ending December 27 was seen as neutral coming in line with market consensus; bullish vs. last year, but bearish vs. the five-year average

The Energy Information Administration released its weekly natural gas storage report on Friday morning. The report revealed an inventory draw of -58. This came within the trade range of -25 to -76 BCF, and in line with consensus withdrawal estimate of -57 BCF. The draw of -58 BCF for the week ending December 27 was seen as bullish compared to the -24 BCF withdraw from a year ago, but bearish versus the five-year average withdraw of -89 BCF. Stockpiles now stand at 3,192 BCF vs. 2,708 BCF a year ago and the five-year average of 3,230 BCF. Stocks are now 484 BCF higher than last year, but 38 BCF below the five-year average. Figures 2 and 3 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of December 23-27.

Source: EIA

Source: EIA

While winter is coming to Canada and the western and north-central parts of the U.S., the East U.S. will remain mild for now

Climatic patterns/teleconnections such as the Polar Vortex (Arctic Oscillation) and the Madden Julian Oscillation aka MJO (tropical forcing) will largely be in support of a bearish weather pattern over the next two weeks.

The Polar Vortex is expected to remain in a strong/healthy state which means that the cold mostly will remain bottled up over the Arctic/higher latitudes keeping the northern continents mostly mild. Through next week or the week ending Jan 10, the Polar Vortex will be rotating over the Atlantic side of the Arctic that includes Greenland before shifting more into its normal position which is in the center of the Arctic. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z GFS model depicting the forecasted state/orientation of the Polar Vortex (in blue) by Friday January 17.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 5 are forecast states of the Arctic Oscillation (AO) and North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) over the next two weeks.

Source: NOAA

Meanwhile, tropical forcing which has recently up to now been little to no factor in the weather pattern will increasingly become more of a factor. In fact, in the 7-15 day, the MJO will either be in a Phase 4 or 5. Both phases for this time of year serve as bearish/mild signals in the weather pattern across the eastern half of the country. Figure 6 are MJO forecasts from the GEFS (left) and the ECMWF (right) over the next two weeks.

Source: UAlbany

Figure 7 are forecast states of the Pacific North American Oscillation (PNA) and the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) over the next two weeks.

Source: NOAA

Closer to home, the weather will mostly be influenced by mild Pacific Ocean origin/sourced air mass as the large scale upper level flow pattern over the next couple of weeks will mostly be in a zonal state. Though mostly in a zonal state, there will however be times particularly over the next week or through Jan 10 when the flow is punctuated with upper level troughs/low pressure clipper like systems that will eject from the parent base troughs/vortexes over Alaska/Greenland. These troughs will serve as breaks/interruptions in a mostly zonal flow that will result in at times a wavy/amplified flow pattern bringing Canadian cooled sourced air, albeit transient, into parts of the country. This is especially true over the next 7 days.

Heading into the first full week of January (January 6-10), the weather pattern will be rather progressive/variable across the Lower 48 as an active flow pattern will bring an up and down (roller-coaster-like) temperature regime to much of the nation, biased warmer than normal across the eastern U.S. and colder than normal across the western U.S. overall. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (January 6-11) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Around Jan 10th, the pattern is expected to become very much stagnant/stubborn featuring a large ridge over the northeast Pacific or southwest of Alaska, a large trough over West Canada into the West U.S. and ridging/higher heights over the East/Southeast U.S. This will give way to a cold Canada (esp West Canada), a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. This pattern is expected to persist through the 15-day period and possibly beyond. Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (January 13-18) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 10 below is a temperature outlook for weeks 3 and 4 or from January 18-31.

Source: NOAA

Final Trading Thoughts

Until we see a substantial change in the large-scale weather pattern that would yield to appreciable material colder changes particularly across the higher populated areas or key natural gas consumption regions over the eastern half of the country, downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential.

That said, expect a price range between $2.00 and $2.20 for the February futures contract. UNG will trade between $15.00 and $17.00.

Figure 11 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 11: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 12 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 12: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 13 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 13: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit/surplus.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.