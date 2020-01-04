Driven Largely By Inspections And Net Export Sales, Grain Prices Should Trade Range-Bound Near Term

Precipitation/rainfall is expected to pick up across the southern and eastern U.S. late next week once the upper pattern becomes more amplified.

Corn, wheat, and soybean net export sales all came within market expectations, but were low week/week and versus the four-week average.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture investors should expect for prices to trade sideways with export data and inspections weighing.

Grain futures settled lower on Friday after net export sales came in lower week/week

On Friday, the U.S. March corn futures were seen down 1.38% to $3.8562, with the U.S. January soybean futures seen down 1.41% to $9.2975 and the U.S. March wheat futures seen lower 0.87% to $5.5512. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen higher on Friday, down 1.14% ($0.17) to $14.78, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 1.26% ($0.20) to $15.66, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.85% ($0.05) to $5.81. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past month.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past month.

On Friday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 5 cents to $5.552, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 10 cents to $4.752. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW)) March contract was up $0.106 to $5.474. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Net export sales come in lower week/week; Mexico and Japan were the main buyers of corn

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending December 26, Friday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending December 26, 2019, came in at 312,900 metric tons. This came within albeit on the lower end of traders' expected range of 245,000-789,000 metric tons. The 312,900 metric tons were down 56% from the prior week and down 46% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 wheat crop last week were from Indonesia (71k) and Mexico (61k).

The 2019/20 corn export sales for the week ending December 26, 2019, of 531,400 metric tons exported came in within traders' expectation range of 305,000-762,000 metric tons. The 531,400 metric tons were down 15% from the prior week and 43% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 corn crop last week were from Mexico (238k) and Japan (172k).

The 2019/20 soybeans export sales for the week ending December 26, 2019, of 736,200 metric tons exported came within the traders' expected range of 354,000-1,007,000 metric tons. The 736,200 metric tons were a marketing year low and were down 55% from the prior week and down 66% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the 2019/20 soybean crop last week were from China (160k) and Bangladesh (112k).

Weather pattern to shift from variable/progressive to more stable/longer term cold West U.S. vs. mild East U.S. pattern

Heading into the first full week of January (January 6-10), the weather pattern will be rather progressive/variable across the Lower 48 as an active flow pattern will bring an up and down (roller-coaster-like) temperature regime to much of the nation, biased warmer than normal across the eastern U.S. and colder than normal across the western U.S. overall. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 3-8 day (January 6-11) temperature pattern.

Around Jan 10th, the pattern is expected to become very much stagnant/stubborn featuring a large ridge over the northeast Pacific or southwest of Alaska, a large trough over West Canada into the West U.S. and ridging/higher heights over the East/Southeast U.S. This will give way to a cold Canada (esp West Canada), a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. This pattern is expected to persist through the 15-day period and possibly beyond. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (January 13-18) temperature pattern.

Precipitation will not be of concern over the next five days or so. A pattern change is expected to take place late next week that will result in the upper level flow amplifying with mean troughing over the western U.S. and downstream ridging over the eastern U.S. This setup will trigger a wet and stormy scenario of the southern U.S. that will also track across the eastern U.S. Figure 7 below is a map showing the 6-7 accumulated precipitation forecast (next Thursday morning to next Saturday morning) across the Lower 48.

Figure 8 is a map from the 0z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern over the southeastern and eastern half of the country in the 6-12 day (January 8-15).

Final Trading Thoughts

It's unclear whether the rally will continue for the grain market, but prices should hold within a range near term driven by seasonality, inspection and export data.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

