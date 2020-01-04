Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF: A Segmentation That Is Losing Relevance

Fund has lagged the performance of U.S. stocks over the past decade based on weaker growth of underlying holdings while also pressured by macro trends of foreign currency depreciation.

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) with $122 billion in assets is one of the largest exchange traded funds offering a diversified exposure to companies incorporated in "developed" markets outside the United States. The idea here is that foreign countries recognized as developed are typically wealthier, with a more stable economic environment, and benefit from established institutional foundations. Developed economies also generally carry higher sovereign credit ratings implying less political and public sector risk within the investment profile. While this type of segmentation is an important aspect of investing, we argue that trends in the global economy over the past two decades have largely made the developed market distinction less relevant for equity portfolios. This article highlights how the lines are blurring between traditionally developed economies and countries that are still considered "emerging".

Background

There's nothing particularly wrong with specialized or niche funds targeting geographical regions or even sub-industries. If you can think of a market segment or investing theme, there's probably an ETF for that. In this regard, the VEA fund which invests in stocks from countries like Japan representing 22.4% of the fund, the United Kingdom 14.4% weighting, and Canada at 8.8% among others represents a specific exposure where investors can choose to take a strategic or tactical view.

(Source: Vanguard)

We believe the developed markets, "DM," segmentation is based on outdated notions that these countries can represent a defensive aspect of an equity portfolio. This characterization may be a throwback to the 1980s and 1990s when capital markets outside the major economies were less developed. With advancements in communications and globalized trade where multinational companies operate across geographies, we argue there's no reason for investors to limit themselves to DM stocks only.

The other aspect of VEA we don't like is to number of holdings at 3,950 which is too diversified in our opinion. Top holdings like Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC:SSNLF), and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) may be great companies, but they together only represent 3.5% of the fund given the massive size of the portfolio. Investors can do better with an alternative fund we discuss below.

(Source: Vanguard)

Performance

Historically, foreign exchange has represented a major risk of investing in foreign stocks as their values can move with trends in the dollar for U.S.-based investors. A theme over the past decade has been significant FX volatility including from currencies that may have been traditionally seen as low risk.

The British pound following the 2016 Brexit vote experienced significant volatility and has depreciated over 25% from its previous high against the U.S. dollar. The Canadian and Australian dollars, which are both exposed to trends in commodity prices given significant mining and energy sectors in those countries, have also each depreciated significantly over the past decade. The equity returns of these markets in U.S. dollar terms have dragged the overall performance of the VEA ETF over the past decade. The chart below highlights the trading history of the Canadian dollar for reference. Canadian stocks, which represent 8.8% of VEA, have been one of the worst-performing developed markets over the past decade as a result of this trend in FX.

(Source: XE.com)

Over the past 10 years, VEA returned 79.5% compared to the 254.8% gain in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) on a total return basis. Using the iShares MSCI country specific ETF for the U.K., Canada, and Australia to represent the largest holdings of VEA, the chart below shows how the relatively weak returns in those market have been a drag on the developed markets ETF. Over the past year, VEA's return of 22.3% also lagged the S&P 500 which climbed 31.5%.

Data by YCharts

If we go back to the inception date of the VEA fund in July of 2007, the total cumulative return over the period at 28.1% is coincidentally very similar to the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO). Over the 13 years since, each fund has experienced a number of changes and volatile macro conditions.

Data by YCharts

Our point here is to show that any preconceived notion that developed markets are low risk for equity investors are simply misguided. The ongoing protests in Hong Kong is a recent example of how geopolitical risks normally associated with emerging economies can appear anywhere. VEA's risk-adjusted returns leave a lot to be desired.

To be clear, the DM fund has presented a lower risk profile historically compared to its emerging markets counterpart, but the difference in recent years has been small. The five-year beta for VEA at 0.94 compares to 1.09 for VWO. In 2018, which featured a period of historical financial markets volatility in Q4 when the S&P 500 fell by 20% to approach a bear market condition, VEA suffered a max drawdown of 25.15% for the year compared to 26.8% for VWO.

Data by YCharts

Subjectivity of Developed Market Classification

We also take issue with the DM classification. VEA tracks the FTSE Index by the same name which is responsible for assigning the country status of what constitutes a developed market. The issue is a topic of contention with the white elephant in the room being China which is classified as an "emerging economy" and the main component of the contrasting Emerging Markets Index with a 38% weighting.

By some measures, China with a GDP per capita in 2018 last reported at $9,770 by the World Bank in current dollars (or $18,233 in purchasing power parity) is clearly not as wealthy as a country like Germany with a GDP per capita of $47,603. Still, if we take Poland which has a representation in the developed markets index with a GDP per capita of $15,420, the smaller difference suggests some level of subjectivity in the grouping. The actual classification is based on a number of metrics that includes a "quality of markets" scorecard looking at measures like the regulatory environment and securities settlement processes.

The countries included in the Developed Markets FTSE index are separately recognized as investment grade by the major credit agencies with ratings ranging from "AAA" for countries including Japan, the U.K., Canada, France, and Switzerland among others. At the other end, Portugal is rated at just "BBB". These ratings based on a combination of macro, fiscal, and external account indicators are more relevant for fixed income investments but help to contextualize the markets status classification. By this measure, China currently rated as "A+" by S&P Global is already comparable to other developed economies in terms of credit worthiness.

Even conceding China still has a way to go to reach developed market status, its high current GDP growth rate if continued over the next decade will help it converge to the wealthier economies. This is an important implication as if and when China officially becomes recognized as a developed economy, the entire structure of the index and VEA fund would need to be reconstituted.

It will become harder to justify China's exclusion from a developed markets index in 5-10 years if the economy can keep growing with the current momentum and institute the necessary reforms. Recognizing the inevitable in that China will eventually reach developed markets status, we believe the current composition and strategy of VEA with its DM focus may be on its last leg of relevance. Beyond China, there a number of quality companies and compelling investment opportunities in emerging markets like Brazil and Russia. The globalized nature of financial markets in the year 2020 drives similar factor returns across geographies.

A Better Option for Foreign Stock Exposure

Staying within the Vanguard fund family, we recommend the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) for diversified exposure foreign stocks. VIGI invests in non-U.S. stocks with at least a seven-year consecutive history of increasing their dividend amounts. The result is that VIGI's portfolio of 410 holdings has a growth tilt which has favorably outperformed VEA in recent years. In contrast to VEA, VIGI features exposure to "emerging markets" representing 21.5% of the fund and is overall more diversified across geographies.

(VIGI ETF profile. Source: Vanguard)

What we like about VIGI is that the focus on dividend growth sort of acts as a fundamental quality screen by only holding stocks that have been able to deliver consistent shareholder payouts. VEA with 3,923 total holdings is more passive and simply invests in "everything" across the DM space. VIGI and VEA each face exposure to FX risks and similar global macro trends. In the past three years, VIGI is up 44.2% compared to 31.6% for VEA on a total return basis. We think VIGI can outperform VEA in most market environments.

Data by YCharts

Forward-Looking Commentary

The potential of a rebound in global growth expectations amid a more positive macro outlook would likely be supporting to foreign stocks. Sustained momentum in foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar could further boost the returns of funds like VEA, VWO, and VIGI. In this scenario we would expect emerging markets to lead higher. To the downside, a deterioration of the global growth outlook possibly related to geopolitical tensions or weaker than expected growth represents the main risk going forward.

Verdict

Developed markets as a segment of the investment universe is over-hyped and outdated in our opinion. Investors ignoring emerging markets are missing out on an important source of global growth that is well positioned to generate higher risk-adjusted returns going forward. The VEA fund's disappointing performance over the past decade highlights a number of shortcomings against what many investors may have hoped was lower risk and stable returns. We think there are better options for diversified exposure to global stocks and investors should move away from the DM segmentation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.