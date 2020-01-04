U.S. IPO Week Ahead: The U.S. IPO Pipeline Is Ready To Burst Entering The New Year

There are currently 37 companies in the IPO pipeline that have filed updates in the last 90 days, including Chinese co-working provider UCommune, Chinese cancer diagnostics provider Genetron Holdings, and consumer products maker Reynolds Consumer.

While no companies are scheduled to go public in the week ahead, the IPO pipeline is teeming with potential launches.

One deal has already joined the US calendar: large Chinese biotech I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) plans to raise $100 million at an $876 million market cap in the following week.

There are currently 37 companies in the IPO pipeline that have filed updates in the last 90 days, including Chinese co-working provider UCommune (UK), Chinese cancer diagnostics provider Genetron Holdings (GTH), and consumer products maker Reynolds Consumer (REYN).

Street research is expected for five companies. On Monday, January 6: XP (NASDAQ:XP), Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), and EHang (NASDAQ:EH). On Tuesday, January 7: OneConnect Financial Technologies (NYSE:OCFT) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/2/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 1.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 0.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 1.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 1.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.

