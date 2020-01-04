U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 2019 Ends With A Quiet 1-IPO Week

Chinese chemicals e-commerce firm Molecular Data priced at $5.38, below the midpoint of the $5 to $7 range.

Just one company began trading in the shortened week that marked the end of 2019. Three healthcare companies and a SPAC submitted initial filings.

Chinese chemicals e-commerce firm Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) priced at $5.38, below the midpoint of the $5 to $7 range, to raise $62 million at a $684 million market cap. The company was China's largest e-commerce platform for chemicals by gross merchandise value in 2018. Likely sold to Chinese investors, Molecular Data initially traded as high as 121% above offer, but finished down 19%.

1 IPO During the Week of December 30th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 01/03 Molecular Data $62M $684M -10% +2% -19% Offers e-commerce, software, and other services to Chinese chemicals companies.

Phase 1 cancer biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) and health clinic chain 1Life Healthcare (ONEM), also known as One Medical, both filed to raise $100 million. Topical treatment producer Avadim Health (AHI) and Asia-focused SPAC Newborn Acquisition (NBACU) both filed to raise $50 million.

4 Filings During the Week of December 30th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Black Diamond Tx $100M Healthcare JPMorgan Phase 1-ready biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for solid tumors. Newborn Acquisition $50M SPAC Chardan Blank check company led by equity investment veterans targeting businesses operating in Asia and the US. One Medical $100M Healthcare JPMorgan Membership-based health clinic operator with 77 locations. Avadim Health $50M Healthcare Raymond James Develops and sells topical treatments for immune, muscular, and skin health.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/2/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 1.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 0.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 1.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 1.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.

