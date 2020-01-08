Mall REIT Operating Financials

We will have to look to debt and liquidity to seek a clearer view of how they differ.

We find that while Simon Property Group is clearly the strongest, these REITs overall are more similar than different in operating numbers.

We compare these across the mall REITs, focusing on ratios to total revenues.

All seven mall REITs have been a subject of active discussion on Seeking Alpha.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake

This is the first of two planned articles comparing the financial data for the mall REITs. In this first article we focus on operating numbers. In the next article we will focus on debt and liquidity.

By a REIT, we refer here to a Real Estate Investment Trust that owns real property. Each mall REIT owns dozens of malls, or more, distributed over a wide geographical area. Some of them also have investments in international malls.

There are only seven of these firms. They are Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), Macerich (MAC), Taubman Centers (TCO), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Prime Group (WPG), and CBL & Associates (CBL).

We discuss all these firms frequently and at length in the High Yield Landlord chat room. In the present article we compare their operating financials for 2018, the most recent year for which we have complete information.

Specifically, we use numbers from the 2018 annual reports (i.e., 10-K SEC filings). We also compare to SPG in 2007, just before all hell broke loose.

In the following, we first describe how we obtain the numbers and ratios shown later. Then we work our way through revenues, operating income, Funds From Operations, and distributions, along with related quantities in each case.

In these articles we will not be looking at the pro forma numbers that would reflect the redevelopment projects most of these REITs have underway. (See Figure 1.) Our focus here is on what can be gleaned from simple information taken from the SEC filings.

Figure 1. Shoppers packing the Grand Opening of the Philadelphia Fashion District, a redevelopment by MAC and PEI that is putting up impressive initial numbers. Source.

How We Got The Numbers

Our goal in this exercise was to work with numbers taken directly from the SEC filings, with a minimum of manipulation. The details required to generate adjusted numbers or “same-store” numbers can become quite involved. Worse, they can depend on data manipulation by the firms that might not be entirely disclosed.

The primary adjustment we undertook was to account for joint ventures. We extracted from the income statement for the joint ventures the appropriate fraction of income and of the various expenses. This let us obtain pro rata values for these quantities for each REIT.

Specifically, we obtained pro rata values for revenues, operating expenses, overhead costs, interest costs, depreciation and amortization (“D&A”), and impairment charges.

Figure 2 shows how we used these numbers to obtain the metrics compared among the REITs below. Most income statements include overhead costs in Operating Income. We took it out here, although this is a small number in all cases of interest today.

Per GAAP, D&A is included in operating expenses. It's standard for REITs to take it back out when compiling metrics to assess performance, because GAAP depreciation tables do not capture the typical evolution of REIT property values.

We define pro rata simple net operating income (“PSNOI”) as revenues less operating expenses (excluding overhead) plus D&A plus impairment charges. This produces a result whose meaning is clear. Because impairments are not costs of operations, it gives the clearest picture of operating realities to also pull those out.

The NOI reported by a REIT usually starts with GAAP Net Income and makes a number of adjustments. The result is typically not far from SNOI as defined here.

We define pro rata simple funds from operations (“PSFFO”) as PSNOI less overhead and interest expenses. This version of FFO has simple components and reflects well the funds produced by the ongoing operations.

Figure 2. Determination of simple NOI and FFO.

The FFO reported by a REIT usually starts with GAAP Net Income and makes a number of adjustments. PSFFO is usually but not always close to the value of FFO reported on the 10-K filed with the SEC.

The adjustments involved in the 10-K FFO most likely make a difference relate to acquisitions and dispositions, discontinued operations, and non-controlling interests. Colorado Wealth Management discusses adjustments to FFO, producing various versions of AFFO, in this article.

Comparing Some Raw Numbers

Figure 3 shows revenue, operating income, interest expense, and PSFFO for our 8 REITs of interest. The first thing to emphasize is that all the numbers for SPG have been divided by 5. If we showed in at full size, then the others all would be tiny. They are indeed tiny by comparison.

The comparison between revenue (blue) and operating income (orange) stands out, because it's so variable. The main reason is that CBL, PEI, and SKT all had significant impairment charges in 2018, and these flow through to GAAP operating income.

Another thing that jumps out is how well SPG today pulls revenue through first to Operating Income and then to PSFFO. We will follow up on this below.

Figure 3. Revenue and other raw numbers for the mall REITs. The values for SPG in both cases are divided by five. Source: Author calculations from SEC Filings.

Looking at Ratios to Revenues

Much of REIT analysis focuses on the coverage of interest rates, distributions, or other charges by NOI. This is sensible and matters.

We also find it of value to compare to total revenues, which we do here. Figure 4 shows the elements that contribute to FFO as fractions of revenue.

The variation in the ratio of operating income to revenue is quite substantial, though here again CBL, PEI, and SKT are affected by impairments. Aside from impairments, the ratios for operating income and D&A add to give the pro rata simple NOI.

We can see that SPG today has a noticeably lower fraction of revenue considered as D&A. This is in contrast to 2007 when SPG was more like the other REITs today in this respect.

Ultimately, all the mall REITs end up with a simple NOI at 65% ± 10% of revenues. It's interesting that by this measure SKT is one of the weaker performers. Overall, though, this does not seem to be a useful sorting parameter.

Figure 4. Contributions to FFO, as fractions of revenue, for the mall REITs. Source: Author calculations from SEC Filings.

Figure 5 shows the results of putting together the pieces from Figure 3, to find PSFFO, along with distributions and cash on hand. We see that these REITs are efficient cash machines, pulling from 30% to more than 50% of their revenue to FFO and generally distributing most of that.

We also see that the mall REITs distribute roughly 20% to 30% of their revenues from operations as distributions. It's interesting that the lower group includes CBL, PEI, TCO, and SKT. This is a disparate group - it does not seem to us to tell a common story.

The three REITs that distribute near and above 30% of revenue also are a disparate group, being WPG, MAC, and SPG. We discuss them more specifically in the context of the next figure.

The larger the difference between PSFFO and distributions, the more funds are ultimately available for maintenance capex, internally funded growth, and reducing leverage.

SKT and SPG are the two mall REITs with the largest surplus that one might describe as discretionary. Lately, both have been paying down debt and otherwise strengthening their balance sheets.

As to cash on hand, all the mall REITs run cash light, as do many retail corporations. Even Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which must be ready for multi-billion-dollar settlements, only carries 22% of revenue as cash.

The REITs count on the flow of funds from their leases rather than cash to keep paying the bills, with an assist when needed from the revolving credit facilities they maintain. We will return to the credit facilities in the next article.

Figure 5. Pro rata simple FFO, distributions, and cash on hand as fractions of revenue, for the mall REITs. Source: Author calculations from SEC Filings.

Figure 6 shows again the PSFFO as a fraction of revenues. It then shows the ratio of distributions to PSFFO and to the FFO reported on the 10-K. Only WPG shows more than a few percent difference between the two FFO metrics. This reflects funds corresponding to a combination of financing and investing activity.

We see that the mall REITs that are strongest financially, SKT and SPG, pulled the most revenue into PSFFO and distributed less than 60% of it. Ultimately, they generated more funds for other uses while still distributing a fraction of revenues that was comparable to that of the other mall REITs.

In contrast, all the other mall REITs (and SPG in 2007) pulled a smaller fraction of revenue into PSFFO. We see that MAC, PEI, and WPG all distributed more than 70% of PSFFO, with TCO distributing more than 60%.

The high distribution fractions of those four REITs may seem nice, as it feels good to have more of the revenue come home to you. But this also means that ultimately less funds are available for other discretionary purposes, including redevelopments and debt reduction.

REITs must distribute 90% of taxable income to maintain REIT status and pay no corporate income tax. There has been a lot of speculation about whether WPG is being stupid paying the distributions they have been paying or is stuck having too much taxable income. There are similar discussions about PEI and MAC, and probably should be about TCO too.

CBL shows up here as the weak sister of the bunch, which is no surprise. CBL is busy paying down debt every way they can manage while also funding their redevelopments. In addition, as you must know, they recently found a way to eliminate the dividend. Good for them!

Figure 6. Pro rata simple FFO, PSFFO, and the ratio of distributions to this quantity and to the value of FFO from the 10-K. Source: Author calculations from SEC Filings.

Conclusions and Portfolio Implications

Many factors can be part of one’s understanding of potential investments. Recent operating financials, discussed here, are one factor. Debt and liquidity, our next topic, is another.

Beyond that, each mall REIT has its own specific story.

One aspect of those stories is the pending income that will result from investing and development that already has occurred. This is clearly a large part of the story for PEI.

WPG and CBL are each hoping that it will be for them too.

The 2018 operating financials show a few differences among the mall REITs that might influence one’s investment decisions. One finds the strongest metrics in SPG, with SKT being second.

It is particularly interesting that the much-battered WPG looks a lot like PEI, MAC, and TCO. By these operating measures, only CBL is clearly hampered, and not by that much.

The reason the operating metrics seem pretty good is that mall REITs really are good cash machines. The ghosts in the closet, though, relate to the debt they carry to keep the cash flowing. We look at this in our next article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; CBL.E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.