WTI Weekly: Balance Development Near Key Resistance Before Price Discovery Higher To 64.09s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for price discovery higher, barring failure of 61.06s as support. This expectation did play out muted, holiday balance trade developed, 62.35s-60.64s, through Wednesday’s New Year’s holiday into Thursday’s auction. A buy-side breakout developed early in Friday’s auction on the back of the headline of the US killing of the head of the Iranian Quds Force. Price discovery higher developed to 64.09s before sell excess developed, driving price lower to 62.22s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 63.05s.

29 December 2019-03 January 2020

This week’s auction saw a minor probe higher to 62.35s in Monday’s trade, testing last week’s resistance. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the buy-side sequence before driving price lower to 61.09s, where buy excess developed, halting the sell-side sequence ahead of Monday’s NY close. Narrow balance developed, 61.84s-61.34s, into Tuesday’s auction before a minor probe lower unfolded, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 60.62s, testing this week’s balance low. Buy excess developed there before buying interest emerged, 61.19s, at/near key support ahead of the Wednesday’s holiday.

Narrow balance continued, 61.45s-60.64s, in Thursday’s trade following Wednesday’s holiday as key support was tested. Key support held into Thursday’s NY close as headlines began to emerge of the US controlled strike that killed the Iranian Quds Force leader. Minor price drift higher developed following Thursday’s Globex re-open before aggressive price discovery higher developed during Asian trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 64.09s, into Friday’s London auction. Sell excess developed there, 64.09s-63.90s, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed as retracement unfolded, through the EIA release (-11.4 million vs. -3.2 million expected) to 62.22s where buy excess emerged, halting the retracement ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 63.05s.

This week’s primary expectation was for price discovery higher barring failure of 61.06s as support within muted holiday trade. This probability path did play out as balance developed around key support through the New Year’s holiday. Price discovery higher continued following late Thursday’s geopolitical events, driving price higher to 64.09s ahead of the week’s close. Despite the media hysteria, this week’s rotation (346 ticks) traded below the average weekly range expectancy (380 ticks).

Looking ahead, response to the multi-month key supply, 63.10s-64s, will be key. This area developed as major supply in September 2019 upon the last major energy related geopolitical event, the drone strikes upon Saudi oil infrastructure. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key resistance will target key supply clusters overhead, 65.50s-66.60s/73s-76.90s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this key cluster will target key demand clusters below, 62s-60.64s/58.75s-58.10s, respectively. Near-term bias remains buy-side, barring failure of 62.35s as support. The broader contextual question is what the next directional phase will bring following the current developing balance, 63.38s-50.52s. The larger context remains neutral between 63.38s and 50.56s. The market response at this major structural resistance area, 63s-64s, has implications for the intermediate term.

It is worth noting that market posture warranted caution on the buy-side near the April 2019 high, 66.60s, as Managed Money (MM) long posture peaked there. MM short posture then trended higher before reaching the near-term peak into late July where the current price low was formed. This week’s report is delayed due to the New Year’s holiday, but the most current data shows MM net long posture (+279k contracts), the highest level since May 2019. MM long:short ratio, MM net long as % of open interest, and MM net long posture are all closer to levels seen at recent resistance areas as the market approached 64.09s this week (at/near September 2019’s Saudi infrastructure attack level). This development continues as WTI now trades into the beginning of the typically bullish season (January-May). This divergence implies a broader neutral posture barring breakout and acceptance above major structural resistance, 64s.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.