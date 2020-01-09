Mall REIT Debt And Liquidity

While those considered strongest did look the best, the differences were not impressive.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake

This is the second of two articles comparing and contrasting the financials of mall REITs. Here we concentrate on debt and liquidity, using the 2018 annual 10-K SEC filings for data. All our results are pro rata, including the proportionate share of income or obligations associated with Joint Ventures (“JVs”).

The mall REITs are Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Prime Group (WPG), CBL & Associates (CBL), Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), Macerich (MAC), and Taubman Centers (TCO). They are subject of frequent discussion in the High Yield Landlord chat room.

We previously found that the operating financials across this collection of REITs differed relatively little. SPG was the strongest, pulling the largest fraction of revenue through to Funds From Operations (“FFO”).

All the REITs save CBL distributed more than 20% of revenue as dividends. SPG was again largest, distributing 33%.

Overall, though, it was difficult to find large differences in operating financials that might drive investment weightings. Here we show that the story is very different regarding debt and liquidity.

We developed a simple, pro-rata calculation from the 10-K of what we call simple FFO (“SFFO” here), which agrees well with the results of the more complex formal calculation for these cases. We also evaluated a pro-rata, simple NOI (“SNOI” here) as described in the prior article. For reference, SNOI is about 10% larger than EBITDA for the mall REITs.

For the present article, we used various information about debt and liquidity harvested from the 10-K. We also used the consensus Net Asset Value (“NAV”) we inferred from Simon Bowler’s November 2019 State of REITs article. His numbers were drawn from SNL financial.

With that background, we can proceed with the comparisons.

Debt Ratios

Figure 1 shows the ratio of total Debt to SFFO, SNOI, and Revenue. One can show from the NAREIT T-tracker that the average REIT has a ratio of Debt to FFO of about ten. One finds by this measure that SPG, SKT, and surprisingly WPG are roughly average.

One might not be surprised that PEI and MAC have high ratios of Debt to FFO because of their well known stories of having invested a lot in redevelopments that are expected to start paying off strongly in 2020.

Figure 1. The ratio of total, pro rata debt to various operating parameters for the mall REITs. Source: SEC filings and author calculations.

What may be a surprise is that TCO is the most indebted of the mall REITs by the measure of Debt to SFFO. In addition, since TCO is distributing about 60% of FFO, they only have 40% available for maintenance capex and paying down debt.

Digging themselves out of this hole might require waiting for better equity valuations to sell equity, or otherwise selling a substantial number of properties and shrinking quite a bit. We will see later, though, that they need be in no hurry. The other two ratios tell similar stories to the first one.

Debt Fractions

Figure 2 shows some debt-related fractions for these REITs. The first is interest expense as a fraction of FFO. This is mostly as expected from the general reputation of each one.

For fractional interest expenses, SPG is lowest, SKT is next, and CBL is highest by a lot. MAC and WPG may surprise one because interest to FFO is not larger.

The ratio of Debt to Book Assets lies mostly in the range from about 65% to 85%. MAC is significantly smaller and TCO is significantly larger. But the problem with this fraction is that book assets are after GAAP depreciation and so may differ quite a bit from real values.

A better measure is probably the third one, Debt/Total Asset Value. Here Total Asset Value defined as Debt plus NAV. Things are organized pretty much as one might expect by this measure. SPG is the lowest. MAC is surprisingly good.

Figure 2. The ratio of debt-related quantities to various measures of income or asset value for the mall REITs. Source: SEC filings and author calculations.

PEI is relatively high in Debt to Total Asset Value. There's a lot to love about their assets, and especially the best ones, but they do have a challenging road to walk.

WPG is at nearly 80% and CBL comes in at 91% by this measure. This reflects the comparatively low consensus value for their malls. It highlights the risk involved in investing in these two REITs.

The biggest differences across Figure 2 are in the ratio of the 2019 Debt and Related Obligations (excluding interest) to NAV. The strongest mall REITs have pushed this down below 10%, while in contrast for CBL it's nearly 40%.

Debt Composition

We find further telling variations when we probe the structure of the mall REIT debt. Figure 3 shows the fraction of the total debt present in five categories.

All the mall REITs (and likely all REITs) have a revolver, also known as a credit facility. This is a line of credit typically sponsored by a large number of banks and other institutions.

They use the revolver both to smooth out cash flows and as security against being unable to pay maturing debt. What's plotted here is the debt on that revolver at the end of 2018 (or in the case of CBL, in January 2019 when they renegotiated theirs).

Only one mall REIT, CBL, has a secured revolver, based on encumbrances of a number of their properties. This reflects how on the edge they are.

For the other mall REITs the unsecured revolver is a small fraction of the total debt. The other two categories of unsecured debt are unsecured notes and unsecured loans.

In some cases, the unsecured notes and loans represent relatively short-term debt and are part of the dynamics of financial survival for the REIT. This is part of the story for WPG and PEI.

In contrast, for SKT the maturity dates of these notes are all a few years out and for SPG some of them are as much as 30 years out.

Mortgage debt, and sometimes some other debt, is generally nonrecourse. This means that the creditor accepts the value of the property as a full guarantee of the loan. They can take the property but have no other recourse against the REIT.

In recent years, CBL and WPG have been handing quite a few properties back to the lender. They now have the smallest fractions of mortgage debt save for SKT, discussed below.

Much or all of the JV debt is mortgage debt (we did not try to dig into this aspect and assumed that all of it is). Four of the mall REITs (SPG, TCO, MAC, and PEI) have well over half their debt as mortgage debts. The fraction for MAC is nearly 90%.

SPG has unusual obligations regarding their JV mortgage debt, which we discussed in “Simon Then and Now.” They have the option of not paying it in cash.

SKT has relatively little mortgage debt, almost all in the JVs. They have a history of being pretty agile in selling properties that cease to perform to their standard. Perhaps they are maximizing that flexibility.

Figure 3. The structure of the debt of the mall REITs. Plotted is the fraction of the total debt. Source: SEC filings and author calculations.

Debt Maturity Structure

Figure 4 shows the debt maturity structure of the mall REITs. In each case, maturing debt is shown for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and all later years. SPG only reports these numbers after 2019 in two-year intervals, which were split evenly between those years.

We see in these plots that MAC, TCO, SKT, and SPG have the majority of their debt due after 2022. WPG almost does too (and they moved forward the 2020 debt in Q3 this year).

The plot shows three lines. The lowest one is what remains of FFO after distributions. One sees that SPG can nearly pay their debt maturities from this cash. Curiously, so can CBL.

In most cases, FFO itself can more or less cover the near-term debt maturities. However, the REIT generally would be unable to cut the dividend to zero and retain REIT status legally.

We mentioned above the credit facilities. The liquidity is the unused funds in the revolver, which often is expandable as part of its structure. The topmost lines here (save for the case of CBL) show liquidity values including those expansions.

Figure 4. The debt maturity structure of the mall REITs. In cases, lines show FFO less distributions, FFO, and liquidity. Source: SEC filings and author calculations.

One sees that SPG, SKT, and TCO can cover much or all of their debt over the next three years from their liquidity. So long as their credit facilities were honored, they seem likely to survive almost anything.

In contrast, none of MAC, PEI, and WPG have enough liquidity to cover two-years-worth of debt. They require that the debt markets function well enough and their performance is good enough to enable them to roll debt forward each year. As a result, the dividends of these three REITs are significantly more at risk.

Conclusions: Where to Invest?

Figure 5 attempts to put together the high points from the above. Here's what we see.

Figure 5. High points and evaluations (shown by color) of the mall REIT debt and liquidity. Source: SEC filings and calculations by author.

CBL is a very risky investment. In the jargon of one of us (R. Paul Drake), it's in the Las Vegas Bucket. Putting money there is gambling, period.

WPG, much debated on Seeking Alpha, is a high-risk investment from a debt perspective. High leverage and limited liquidity justify that dividend yield. They are a speculative investment, at best.

The debt picture for PEI and MAC is not terrible, with MAC looking like the better of the two. What's not part of the debt picture is that they both have highly productive assets. They are both about to benefit from substantial investments in redevelopment. That said, they could be a bumpy ride.

TCO would look great except for the very high debt as a multiple of FFO. This ratio is more than twice that of a typical REIT. For near-term years, they seem in fine shape. Longer term, one has to wonder how things will go for them whenever interest rates finally do move upward for a sustained period.

SKT and SPG are both very solid in terms of their debt and liquidity. The difference in their yields cannot be justified from the perspective of debt (or from operating finances, per our previous article). It presumably reflects different opinions about their prospects to grow.

On a timescale of a few years, we are optimistic about the mall REITs. We believe they represent an opportunity for excellent total returns, with relative risk that seems pretty well reflected in their relative yields.

Although it was not our focus here, we further believe that they are all substantially undervalued and have an excellent potential to produce large total returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC; CBL.E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.