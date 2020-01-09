Investment: Where To Park Cash And Get Yield

We will have a look in this report at the best options to park your cash to get yield and protect yourself against inflation.

Co-produced with PendragonY

Introduction

For investors, the question of how much cash to keep on hand can be a vexing one. On the one hand it's nice to have an amount of cash set aside to use for various tasks, like paying expenses or buying securities when they go on sale. On the other hand, cash earns very little, so having a big cash balance in your portfolio reduces its overall yield. And while inflation currently seems pretty tame, cash is fully subject to the ravages of inflation. At High Dividend Opportunities, we try to keep most of our cash at work earning more money for us. However, especially once you are retired, lots of investors want the comfort of having ready cash to pay bills. Even investors who are not retired may have short-term goals that require cash, to pay for a new car, or tuition for your kids, or household goods, for example. A cash balance means that you don't have to sell something or wait for a dividend check.

When an investor is just accumulating in their portfolio, it doesn't matter if AT&T's (T) dividend shows up in the account on Monday or Friday. But when you have to pay the electric bill on Wednesday, it can make a big difference. Or when a child's tuition bill is due on Tuesday. So when an investor has specific date-dependent needs for cash, having a cash balance that's replenished with dividends is far more important than when the investor is only using the cash to buy shares.

So while some actual cash will be required, it's a good idea to use some cash equivalent instead. For the most part, this will consist of short-term bonds or bonds with only a short time remaining until they mature. The idea is that the short amount of time until the bonds mature protects against any credit risk and the interest earned protects against inflation. While it's certainly possible for an investor to pick individual bonds, because they are more liquid, funds are potentially a better choice. Exchange Traded Funds (or ETFs) usually trade at their respective Net Asset Value (or NAV) so they represent the best option for investors wishing to park cash, as the risk of selling an ETF at a discount (and losing money as a result) is almost non-existent. This is in contrast to the closed-end funds that have too much volatility in share price to suit our needs. So we will look only at the ETFs.

Source

MINT ETF

The first fund we found that met our criteria was an actively managed fund PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT) with a yield of 2.68%. A first step in analyzing whether it's a suitable cash equivalent is to see how it has performed in the past. We set up a back-test with the following assumptions:

Savings of $180,000 invested in the MINT ETF in November 2014.

Expenses of $36,000 a year (being $36,000 times five years equals $180,000)

For purposes of the test five years of expenses were placed into MINT on November 1, 2014.

Withdrawals of $9,000 (adjusted for inflation) were made every quarter for five years. If there was still value left, MINT would be judged to have passed this test.

Source

As per the assumptions above, we started in November of 2014 with $180,000 worth of MINT. Beginning in January of 2015, and at the start of each subsequent quarter $9,000 (adjusted for inflation) was withdrawn. The test ended on Nov. 30, 2019. With $537 left, MINT passes the test. Therefore, you get full protection against the impact of inflation, plus some money left, if you invest in MINT.

MINT is an actively-managed ETF that invests in dollar-denominated short-term investment-grade bonds and similar securities from both public sector and private sector entities. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE 3-Month Treasury Bill Index. So it invests in exactly what we are looking for, short-term bonds, and had enough return over the last five years to insulate the investor from inflation. As the chart below shows, it also had very little share price volatility. It has a current yield of 2.68% and an AUM of $13.4 billion.

Source: Seeking Alpha

More ETFs

We wanted to look at more ETFs that invest in short maturity bonds, the three with the best total return over the last five years are:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - Yield 2.77% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corp Bond ETF (SPSB) - Yield 2.77% iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF (SLQD) - Yield 2.87%.

Running the same backtest for these three ETFs as we did for MINT earlier, we find that they did even better.

Source

By starting with savings of $180,000 and withdrawing $36,000 per year over five years, and adjusting for inflation, investors would have remaining cash of:

$1,847 in GSY ,

, $2,224 in SLQD ,

, $1,012 in SPSB

Therefore, you get full protection against the impact of inflation, plus some money left, if you invest in any of these ETFs.

More about GSY, SLQD, and SPSB

1- SPSB tracks the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 1-3 Year Corporate Bond Index using a representative sampling technique. It invests in fixed-rate dollar-denominated investment-grade non-convertible corporate bonds with a remaining duration of more than one year but less than three years. Again, exactly the type of securities we want to protect us from both credit risk and inflation. While the share price volatility is low, it's higher than MINT. The current yield is 2.77%. SPSB had next to the lowest amount of cash left over after five years, but it had the second-highest total return (with no cash withdrawn and dividends reinvested).

Source: Seeking Alpha

2- GSY had the third-highest total return over the five-year period and the second-highest amount of remaining cash from the backtest. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade debt securities, both treasuries and corporate bonds, with an average duration of less than one year. Performance is benchmarked against the ICE BofAML US Treasury Index and the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month Treasury Bill Index. This short-term bond focus is what we are looking for to protect us against credit risk and inflation. Current yield is 2.77%

Source: Seeking Alpha

3- SLQD: Saving the best for last, SLQD had both the highest total return and the highest remaining cash from the five-year backtest period. The fund invests in the U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate debt with maturities less than five years. Using a representative sampling methodology, the fund seeks to match the performance of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade 0-5 Index. So it invests in short maturity bonds that we see as providing protection against both credit risk and inflation. The current yield is 2.88%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

There are many reasons why an investor will want to keep a significant cash balance in their investment accounts. Folks who are retired or nearing retirement will likely want to keep a cash balance just so they are not tied to the timing of dividend payments. But even those who are not retired could have a need for cash and not want the risk of selling assets or waiting on dividends. But cash earns nothing and is fully exposed to inflation. Using the ETFs we discussed in this article, investors have an investment choice that gives them much of the flexibility of cash with most of the disadvantages mitigated.

Any of the four ETFs examined here will work as a cash equivalent. One way to manage the cash and cash equivalent position is to have two years of expenses set aside, and invest the rest using our 'Income Method' to generates 9% yield per year. The bottom line, if you want to park cash to get yield and protect yourself against inflation, you can do so by buying one of these ETFs: MINT, SPSB, GSY and SLQD, all yielding close to 2.7%.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +3500 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.