UWT: It Is Time To Buy Crude Oil

Through delivering a 60% return in 2019, the VelocityShares 3x Long Crude Oil ETN (UWT) proved its merits to shareholders as an instrument able to capture the bullish trend in crude oil. In this piece, I argue that I believe that UWT is headed higher in 2020 as the strength in crude fundamentals continues through the year.

Crude Markets

Let’s start with a look at the crude fundamentals to gain an understanding of the key drivers of momentum in the price of crude at this time.

First off, let’s look at the 5-year range of inventories with the last data point for 2019 finally available as of Friday.

As you can see, crude inventories in 2019 progressively shrank as we proceeded through the year. Specifically, even though we started the year above the 5-year average as well as the figures of the previous year, we ended the year below each of these key metrics. If you actually look at the individual weekly changes in stocks, we ended the year with the largest weekly draw for that time of the year reported in many years.

There are several key drivers of this weakness in crude inventories. First off, we have growing refining runs.

While 2019 was largely a very weak year for demand, in recent weeks we have witnessed crude runs surge to above the 5-year average. Considering that most of the year was below the 5-year average, this is certainly a note of strength when compared to the rest of the year.

The other demand factor is exports, and exports ended the year on the strongest note ever recorded.

When I saw the EIA release, I was shocked by this data point. Not only was it the highest level of exports ever reported, but the week-over-week leap was one of the largest increases as well. For several months it appeared that we had reached a rough peak in exports of around 3.5 million barrels per day, but in the last week of 2019 we shattered this record.

From a demand perspective, we have ample reason to be long crude oil. Exports continue to draw down stocks, and as long as the Brent-WTI spread continues to grow, we are likely to see this trend continue.

And as the new year proceeds, we are gradually approaching a seasonal spec change in gasoline followed by the start of driving season in a few short months.

However, despite the bullishness on the demand side of the balance, we also have bullishness present on the supply side as well.

First off, production growth has been touted as the success of the Shale Revolution.

But beneath the data, we can clearly see that the trend in growth is collapsing.

While it is true that most of the production growth slowdown is happening in the Permian, every major region is witnessing a slowdown in drilling.

The message to the market is clear: at these prices, we are unable to continue providing fresh supply. We need price to increase for supply to increase which strongly indicates that we will continue to see rising prices in conjunction with a tightening crude balance.

And the final supply piece is imports and imports remain a very weak component of the balance.

As you can see, 2019 witnessed crude imports strongly below the 5-year range due to ongoing OPEC production cuts. These cuts tangibly equate to lower imports into the United States, and as the cuts continue through March of this year, this tightness in supply will continue as well.

In summary, essentially every piece of the supply and demand balance is bullish at this point. The supply side is seeing production slowdown coupled with weak imports whereas the demand side is seeing surging refining runs coupled with the highest level of exports ever reported. All of these variables are giving a clear message: look for higher prices in crude oil. Given these facts, it is time to buy UWT.

Understanding the Instrument

Before ending this piece, we need to take a brief look under the hood at exactly what UWT is and does. Its methodology is quite simple, it is a triple-leveraged ETN based on the S&P GSCI Crude Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives a production-weighted return of two major benchmarks, Brent and WTI.

The key benefit for this methodology at this time is roll yield. Roll yield is a material driver of returns in ETFs and ETNs which track oil markets because the structure in futures contracts can vary widely during the year.

Put simply, roll yield is what you get from rolling exposure across a futures curve and holding positions through time. Roll yield arises from the fact that futures contracts in the back months of the curve tend to move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that if you’re holding exposure in the second month futures contract, your return is going to be a component both of the underlying movement in futures prices, but also as a narrowing of the differential between your exposure in month two and the front month contract.

UWT shareholders are in luck because both Brent and WTI are in fairly substantial backwardation. Backwardation is the situation in which the front month contract is more expensive than the second month contract. This means that since UWT is shifting exposure into this second month contract prior to expiry, it will be exposed to positive roll as the second month trades up in value in relation to the front month contract.

This may seem like a minor thing to note, but it’s actually a substantial driver of returns. For example, if you examine the United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:BNO) (the Brent ETF and counterpart to The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO)), the actual returns of the instrument outperformed the price change in Brent crude by over 10% in 2019 simply due to the strong backwardation seen in the market.

These effects are currently strongly bullish for UWT which means that going forward, we can expect further upside in the note and represents a strong reason to hold the instrument.

Conclusion

Crude markets are strongly bullish across every major fundamental factor. Supply remains tight while demand is surging which is leading to a shrinking balance. Roll yield for UWT is strongly positive due to backwardation in both Brent and WTI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.