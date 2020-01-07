Dhierin Bechai Positions For 2020: Assessing If Aerospace Can Outperform Amid Challenges

Despite the Boeing crisis impact on the supply chain and even the US GDP, aerospace continues to be positioned well to return value to investors.

Given concerns about the economy, oil prices and trade war fears, should investors steer clear of the aerospace industry? Or does the business, not only the big players but also smaller ones, present a long-term opportunity?

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai has been covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha for well over five years, combining his knowledge about the aerospace industry, which is his field of expertise, with his ability to analyze "the numbers." Dhierin's work is a mix of covering news events, earnings reports, product launches and performance comparisons and market outlooks, aiming to provide in-depth coverage of the aerospace industry exclusively on Seeking Alpha, to give readers the tools to better analyze investing opportunities.

His articles often are not styled as an "I would buy this at X and sell at Y," but function as puzzle pieces for investors to complete their own "due diligence jigsaw puzzle" that create an image with which investors can make proper investment decisions, or at least get a better understanding of the dynamics that are involved. Ultimately, it's his goal to make an incredibly complex and big industry understandable for people who are interested in investing in the industry. Next to his regular coverage on the platform, Dhierin also has established The Aerospace Forum for investors who want to dive a bit deeper into the industry with possibilities to have high-grade discussions and access to data.

As we begin 2020, are you bullish or bearish on aerospace?

Despite a chaotic 2019, which will see part of the consequences drip through in 2020, I remain bullish on the aerospace industry. The main reason is because while Boeing (NYSE:BA) is a huge player in the aerospace industry, there are other names that can continue their stellar performance in 2020.

On top of that, a trade deal with China could be a positive to Boeing specifically (not so much to other defense contractors). Each year we see all sorts of headlines toward the end of the year outlining how the next year will be the end of the bull market. While we do see mounting tensions, I don’t think we are at an inflection point.

What will be the main driver of performance (or change) within the aviation and aerospace sector in 2020?

For 2020, it’s difficult to point at one thing and say that is what will drive performance, but that's simply because the sectors are extremely big. For aviation, reduced fears of a recession and a trade deal should be considered positives offset by possible higher oil prices as tension in the Middle East continues to exist.

With that tension in mind, defense contractors should be in a good spot. I continue to be a big fan of Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) shares though regrettably I didn’t buy shares of any of these companies.

For commercial aircraft, I believe that a resolution to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis will give Boeing shares a clear direction (positive or negative), though full recovery of the delivery profile and profitability could be stretching well into 2021.

For Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), we see improvements in the singe aisle delivery stream as a positive, while improvement in the margins on Airbus A350 production also should benefit the European jet maker. It will be interesting to see how Airbus’ defense arm performs as that arm will be restructured after recording falling sales figures.

All with all, it's not one element that will be the main driver, but each sector and, in some cases, even each company has a specific set of drivers. Overall what seems to be holding is that aerospace will be most influenced by economic growth (and stability) and tension being at a level such that it allows for continued economic growth but also higher defense spending.

Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect the business in the coming year?

A combination of economic slowdown fears, the China trade deal not happening and overall global tension. This is not just specific to the aerospace industry, but throughout the year tariffs and “on and off” signals on a trade deal with China have affected share price performance. With the 2020 Presidential Elections upcoming I can’t imagine that President Trump would not look to reach an agreement with China, but if for some reason that trade agreement isn’t reached, I’d consider that the biggest element that could adversely impact performance as it likely will make fear return to the markets and taper overall economic growth expectations.

How does the political climate affect the risks and opportunities for next year?

This has been partially addressed above but increased political tension (think about tension in the Middle East) likely will benefit the big Defense companies, while escalation could hurt the overall economy and stock market. So, the risk would be an escalation in the Middle East.

What I’d also consider a risk is President Trump not winning the elections. I have no political preference for any of the 2020 Presidential Elections, but at this point, it does seem that many Democratic presidential candidates are willing to go after big corporations and “the greedy Wall Street investors that make unethically big profits.” It’s all wrapped in “higher taxes for the super rich” but surely something that could scare off the markets and hit the average Joe who is investing for his/her retirement.

What "surprise" within aerospace do you see that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

One element that's getting a lot of attention is the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. The mistakes made are clear. What I think is not getting enough attention is the fact that this is multi-dimensional crisis involving regulation, transfer of certification tasks, customer relations, financials and development trajectories. The MAX crisis is likely going to affect the way aircraft are being certified in various jurisdictions while Boeing is seeing significant timeline challenges with regard to future aircraft developments, and you could ask yourself how much of a surprise that really is given that while Boeing is struggling getting the MAX back in the air, Airbus is marching ahead with its Airbus A321XLR development. Where the European jet maker can, they will continue pressuring Boeing… that's something that makes the MAX crisis, even though it already is a big crisis, a magnitude bigger than many think.

In 2019, we saw that aviation was put in the dunce’s corner, especially in Europe. Big changes are required in the way we move and consume to reduce environmental impact, but we are currently seeing talks about flying with electric vehicles, supersonic travel and traveling by train. All of these “modern alternatives” do have drawbacks.

Traveling within Europe by airplane is now being regarded as “not done,” reality is that traveling from West Europe to East Europe can still take almost two days while the airplane takes you there in three hours. Everybody wants to be conscious about the environment, but it remains to be seen who's willing to sit in a train for nearly two days while the aircraft gets them to a location within hours. When I chose to aspire a career in aerospace engineering I was told that aircraft would soon be obsolete with the arrival of high-speed trains, fact is that in certain parts of the world the airplane will still be the fastest way to travel for years to come. Traveling by train is a good alternative to air travel, but the state of train networks in certain parts of the world does leave a lot to be desired.

One way to travel faster is supersonic air travel. Over the past years, we have seen people being outraged by the fact that aircraft still cruise at the same speed they did a decade ago. Fact is that supersonic air travel comes at a price, a price very few people are willing to pay. So we have yet to see how appealing supersonic aircraft will be. What we do see is that the train can be less demanding on the environment, is cheaper but slower while supersonic travel is fast, expensive and even more polluting than conventional air travel. Air travel isn’t particularly environmentally friendly and electric aircraft are still far off (though it's something that's getting more attention), but I do think that what often is not considered is that many aerospace technologies end up being applied in other applications. Aerospace invites for innovations, and by putting the industry in the dunce’s corner, part of efforts to reduce the carbon footprint on a unit basis that benefits other industries might be reduced. If you are a bear on the aerospace industry thinking that left and right it will be overtaken by novel technologies, at least for the coming decade and possibly two to three decades, you might find an unpleasant surprise.

In terms of companies you cover, what happens next with Boeing? And Airbus - are the recent challenges faced by Boeing an opportunity?

For Boeing, 2020 will all be about getting the MAX recertified, regain confidence from regulators and customers and regain financial strength. It will be a year for Boeing to reflect, but also pick up the pieces and improve the culture in the company as a whole while rebalancing engineering skill and financial tradeoffs. Boeing stopped buying back shares, which boosted share prices for years, and kept the dividend constant. In 2020, the company has to come up with a plan that strengthens its positions in the long term. If I look at how “well” share prices have been holding while uncertainty is still looming large, I don’t see an opportunity in Boeing share prices at present. At least not with an appreciable risk profile that would convince me to add to my position.

For Airbus, I don’t think there's anything indicating that the jet maker can win big from Boeing’s misery in the near term. For a year, I have been hearing how Boeing would lose thousands of orders already logged. Reality is that it didn’t happen. Long term Airbus might get ahead in the development cycle which would strengthen the company’s position in the market, but Boeing, Airbus and their customers ultimately benefit from a healthy degree of competition between the jet makers.

Looking at the various aircraft and defense-related companies:

I remain neutral on Boeing while I like Airbus a bit better.

I remain bullish on defense companies such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon (even more as a part of United Technologies).

Aerospace suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR ), Hexcel (NYSE: HXL ), and Honeywell (NYSE: HON ) remain appreciable investments even though analyst estimates seem to indicate limited upside. Spirit might be one of the big winners when the Boeing 737 MAX is cleared for service again.

Last year I said that aircraft lessors were not getting enough attention and the market listened. In 2019, shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) gained ~60% while shares of AirCastle (NYSE:AYR) even returned more than 80% as the company reached a merger agreement. I wouldn’t be surprised if that strong momentum remains in 2020, after all the leasing business easily scales and demand for aircraft financing continues to exist.

In the end, I think you don’t need to dig very deep to see that the aerospace industry shows market-outperforming returns but you should be weighing certain developments and keep in mind that this is an industry with a very long-term vision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.