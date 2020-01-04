NG Weekly: Balance Through The New Year's Holiday Before Price Discovery Lower Through Key Support To 2.08s

This week’s auction saw balance development at key support ahead of the New Year’s holiday before price discovery lower developed to 2.08s ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring 2.16s failing as support. This probability path did not play out as balance development unfolded early week, 2.25s-2.16s, into Wednesday’s holiday. Selling interest emerged, 2.15s, in Thursday’s trade as a sell-side breakdown through key support drove price lower to 2.08s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.13s.

29 December 2019-03 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as last week’s late sellers held the auction, achieving a stopping point, 2.18s, where sellers trapped amidst buying interest into Monday’s NY close. Narrow balance developed early in Tuesday’s trade before a minor probe lower to 2.15s developed, testing key support. Buying interest emerged there, developing balance, 2.15s-2.20s, ahead of Wednesday’s holiday.

Selling interest emerged, 2.15s, in Thursday’s trade, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown through key support. Price discovery lower developed, achieving a stopping point, 2.11s, where sellers trapped again amidst buying interest into Thursday’s NY close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction, as sell-side continuation developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 2.08s, into Friday’s trade. Buy excess developed there as sellers trapped, 2.10s, halting the sell-side sequence. Minor price discovery higher developed to 2.16s, through the EIA release (-58 bcf vs. -57 bcf expected), as a re-test the sell-side breakdown area developed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.13s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as balance developed at key support into the New Year’s holiday. Selling interest emerged, 2.15s, driving price lower to 2.08s where buy excess emerged, halting the sell-side sequence into week’s end.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to this week’s key trade cluster, 2.12s-2.14s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.24s-2.26s/2.31s-2.34s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand clusters below, 2.10s-2.02s/1.85s-1.60s, respectively. The sell-side sequence from 2.90s likely terminated within key demand at 2.15s in early December. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is buy-side, barring 2.15s-2.02s failing as support. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June-September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data is delayed due to the New Year’s Holiday, but the most recent report shows MM net posture continues to increase (-245k contracts) in the last month, at/near the August low (-235k contracts). The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.