REITs: Why Investors Select Private Real Estate Instead

Finally, we present an alternative approach to real estate investing to benefit from both, REITs and private real estate.

Yet, a lot of investors continue to favor private real estate. We explore why that is.

Earlier this year, in an article titled “Buy More REITs, Buy Less Real Estate,” I explained that REITs have historically outperformed private real estate investments by up to ~4% per year for the past 25 years.

source

If you had invested a million dollars 25 years ago into REITs (rather than private real estate), you would have nearly 2.5x more today. This is because the REIT model puts real estate on steroids:

They enjoy large economies of scale. Have access to public capital. Can boost growth through spread investing. Attract the best talent. Mitigate conflicts of interest. Reduce risks through diversification

I could go on about all the reasons why REITs are generally better than private real estate investments. I used to work for a private equity real estate sponsor and I decided to end this career to solely focus on REITs because I'm convinced that they are superior investments, without a doubt.

Still, most investors decide to invest in private real estate instead. In this article, we dive into the reasons why REITs often get a bad rep and why owning some private real estate to complement your REIT portfolio may make sense for certain investors.

source

The Reasons Why REITs Get a Bad Rep

REITs are real estate. The underlying asset class is the same, and therefore, investors should not expect materially different results.

The REIT structure provides the added benefits of liquidity, low transaction cost, passivity, professional management, and convenience.

On the flip side, a lot of investors prefer to invest in private real estate for four main reasons:

#1 Lack of Control

Real estate investors are control freaks. They want to be involved in all decisions, from the choice of the carpet to the selection of the tenant. They want to be in full charge of their own destiny, even if that comes at the expense of a lot of work. With REITs, they feel out of the control.

#2 High Volatility

REITs are traded in the form of stocks. It has great benefits in that it removes expensive transaction costs of real estate and provides an exchange to easily sell your investment, when needed.

A lot of real estate investors see this differently. They do not trust the stock market and its high volatility turns them off. They prefer to not see a daily quotation, which make it easier for them to ignore volatility and stick to their long term game plan.

#3 Not Enough Leverage

Real estate investors are aggressive with leverage, for the good or bad. It's very common for rental investors to finance up to 80% of their property with debt, which may result in very strong returns when things go well. REITs use only 30-50% leverage on average, which puts them at a disadvantage during the good years when rents and prices are rising.

#4 Not Tax Efficient

Finally, if you are a high earner, private real estate investment may provide more tax advantages to you. They allow to deduct depreciation, interest, and all other property-related expenses. In the end, a lot of rental investors are able to nearly eliminate or delay their taxes.

Who Should Invest in Private Real Estate (Instead of REITs)?

While I believe that most investors would be better off investing in REITs rather than private real estate - you may consider the latter if you fit in one of the below categories.

You are not emotionally fit to own stocks

Investing in REITs requires emotional discipline. If you know that you are one of those investors who easily panic at the first sign of volatility, you may be better off investing in illiquid assets.

You have time and can add value

Real estate investing requires a lot of time and effort. However, if you have the time and interest, it may be very enjoyable. And if you know what you are doing, you may even add value to boost returns.

You want to maximize leverage

If you have little equity, but have access to undervalued deals, you may finance almost the entirety of the investment with a mortgage. Obviously, this has its risks, but if you structure it properly, you may create equity for yourself in record time by buying at below fair value and refinancing later.

You are a high earner and worry about taxes

Private real estate investors can deduct depreciation, a non-cash expense, from their taxation. For many high earners, this tax benefit may be very valuable if applied properly.

It's Not an Either Or Question: Invest in Both

The biggest headache of investing in private real estate is that you have to deal with tenants and property upkeep.

There are pros and cons to both REITs and Private Real estate. But all in all, REITs offer much more pros and cons in our opinion. Wanting control over everything does not make much sense, liquidity is a net positive, private real estate is just as volatile, and you may own REITs in tax-deferred accounts to delay all taxes and compound wealth.

Still, we recognize that investment decisions are not always guided by a simple mathematic equation. A lot of investors take pleasure investing in private real estate. It's intellectually stimulating and this non-monetary return has no price.

At High Yield Landlord, we favor REITs, but also value home ownership. This is why we recommend the following strategy:

1- One Private Property: Buy your own home. You can live in it and assure that no "rent payment" is ever missed. You can take good care of the property and enjoy all the freedom of a property owner. You get to invest in private real estate and avoid all the tenant/landlord issues because you are essentially your own tenant.

2- Plus a Diversified REIT Portfolio: Then complement your home with a diversified portfolio of REIT investments. These will pay passive income and appreciate at a faster rate than private real estate over time. Research shows that REITs (VNQ, IYR) outperform private real estate by up to ~4% per year in the long run, thanks to faster growth and economies of scale:

source

Bottom Line

I believe that the great majority of investors should favor REITs over private real estate investments. Still, I recognize that exceptions exist, and some investors may have better success investing in private real estate.

The best approach in my opinion is to own your own home and essentially be your own tenant. Then use the power of REITs of earn high passive income and better total returns in the long run. Opportunities remain abundant today among the smaller and lesser-known REITs. We believe that these will beat most rental investments with the added benefits of professional management, liquidity, low transaction cost, and passive income. Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.