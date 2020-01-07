Chewy Is Best In Class To Capitalize On The Rise Of Pet E-Commerce

The pet industry benefits from three powerful tailwinds. First, more households are welcoming pets into their family. Second, these households are increasingly treating their pets like a human family member ("the humanization of pets"). Third, pet spending is moving online. Any one of these tailwinds could make for a great investment thesis, but what if there was a stock that benefits from all three? Chewy (CHWY) is positioned in this sweet spot as it is best of breed in pet e-commerce. CHWY already has earned the trust and a name brand comparable with that of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). CHWY is positioned to continue taking market share in a rapidly-growing market. While shares are not currently profitable, the operating leverage from their market-leading position should eventually lead to bottom line growth. I rate shares a conviction buy with 70% upside.

(Chewy)

The Humanization Of Pets

CHWY finds itself positioned to benefit from a large and growing market with strong tailwinds: The humanization of pets. CHWY estimates that the pet industry was worth $80 billion as of 2017:

(2019 S-1)

The US pet industry has grown about 5.4% annually from 2012 to 2017 and is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR through 2022.

Why does the industry keep growing? The number of pet owners in the US has grown from 73 million in 2010 to 85 million in 2017. Furthermore, CHWY states that approximately 90% of dog owners and 86% of cat owners in 2018 considered their pets to be a part of the family. Americans are getting more pets and treating them better - a perfect recipe for driving a growing pet industry.

The humanization of pets manifests in several ways:

Pet owners are willing to spend more on high-quality food - CHWY discloses that approximately 75% of pet product buyers in 2018 were willing to pay more for healthier pet food products, up from 67% in 2015.

With pets considered family, Americans have begun to give greater care for their medical health. CHWY notes in their S-1, “according to the APPA, approximately 25% of dog and cat owners would prioritize their pets over themselves when considering large medical expenses while another 25% were not sure who they would prioritize. Also, approximately 75% of dog owners and more than 50% of cat owners gave their pet a medication or drug in 2016. Furthermore, 10% of dog owners and 5% of cat owners carried health insurance for their pets in 2016, up from 4% of dog owners and 1% of cat owners in 2010.”

Spending on services like grooming, boarding, sitting, walking, and training grew 25% from 2013 to 2017 to $105 annually.

It should go without saying that the pet industry is recession resistant and becoming even more so due to the humanization of pets. Case in point: The pet industry grew during the Great Financial Crisis:

(2019 S-1)

That’s a promising backdrop for pet spending. CHWY also benefits from yet another tailwind: The shift to online sales. Online pet food and supplies sales as a percentage of total sales have grown from 4% in 2015 to 14% in 2017 and is projected to grow to 25% by 2022:

(2019 S-1)

We can thank Amazonfor starting the e-commerce revolution. At this point, there's no use denying the reality that more and more of our day-to-day purchases will be bought online.

You have two tailwinds going for CHWY: First, the general increase in pet sales, and second, the move toward e-commerce.

You might be wondering: Why Chewy? Why can’t another competitor just beat them and bring down margins? From my personal experience, I can attest to the dominance of Chewy. Our dog, Opal, is the newest addition to our family:

CHWY is different from the competition in the following ways:

Its website is modern and does not lag or glitch like others (I’m looking at you Petco). I can’t emphasize enough the importance of this point. Consumers may take properly-functioning websites for granted given Amazon's household name brand, but highly performing websites are not necessarily the norm.

CHWY offers a huge selection of pet products, making it a one-stop shop.

CHWY offers free and quick shipping. CHWY states that the strategic placement of seven fulfillment centers across the United States enables them to cost-efficiently ship to approximately 80% of the U.S. population overnight and almost 100% in two days.

CHWY has customer service which handles disputes with a customer-centric focus rivaled only by Amazon.

CHWY’s commitment to customer satisfaction has given it a huge leg up over competitors and made it a household name among pet parents. AMZN isn’t the giant it is right now solely because it has the best website. On the contrary, AMZN has succeeded in large part because it offered the best service and was the first mover in that market for many decades. CHWY has positioned itself similarly in pet e-commerce.

Firing On All Cylinders

Best of breed has best of breed results. CHWY had a strong third quarter, with revenues growing 40% to $1.23 billion.

(2019 Q3 Letter)

Gross margins expanded 410 basis points to 23.7% - it is impressive to see CHWY already increasing profitability.

(2019 Q3 Letter)

Autoship sales grew 49.2% - I don’t consider auto ship sales to be an exact representation of “recurring revenues” but I see the growth as being indicative of the trust that customers place in Chewy, as well as the fact that pet spending is a recurring business.

(2019 Q3 Letter)

This was a strong quarter, which helped put a bottom to their share price, which had crashed from $37 to $21 in anticipation of the expiration of the IPO lockup period (which by the way was Dec. 11).

Comparing with Amazon

AMZN is a mega-cap tech company. Is CHWY on the same path? I don’t see CHWY becoming anywhere as large as AMZN due to their smaller, more focused market, but it’s worth comparing their business models to get a better idea of what we can expect moving forward.

AMZN has dramatically increased margins on its marketplace due to allowing third-party sellers. I find it unlikely for CHWY to do the same as the types of products they sell seem to require more trust from the consumer.

CHWY already is offering free two-day shipping. This means that the current margin profile is highly representative of their long-term profitability profile. AMZN, on the other hand, has seen profitability waver as it continued to increase the speed of its shipping. I see CHWY as having a very long growth runway as it essentially is a category killer like AMZN - in this case, it might even kill off its parent PetSmart.

Valuation

The surprising thing is that CHWY is cheap. There are 401.3 million shares outstanding. CHWY thus has a market cap around $10.8 billion, roughly 2.2 times guidance for $4.82 billion in sales this year. CHWY, however, has a rather low gross margin profile around 20%, making it difficult to value shares based on a sales multiple. I instead prefer to value CHWY based on gross profits - based on a projected 23% gross margin profile. I estimate CHWY to earn $1.1 billion in gross profits, for a price to gross profits multiple of 10 times. I consider this to be similar to a price to sales multiple I typically use for software companies. Gross profits are growing north of 60%, but even using CHWY’s 40% projected revenue growth rate, this multiple is just too cheap. Assuming a conservative 15% net margins based on gross profits (or 3.5% net margins based on revenues), the current valuation is an implied 65 times long-term earnings. That’s dirt cheap considering their growth rates.

My fair value estimate is 10 to 15 times gross profits. Assuming 40% growth (again, gross profits are growing north of 60%) and a 12 times multiple, that suggests a price target of around $50, roughly 70% upside.

Risks

CHWY is controlled by PetSmart, which owns 77% of the voting power. As a result, shareholders need to trust that PetSmart won’t steer the company in the wrong direction. At the same time, this partnership potentially gives CHWY the ability to cheaply market through PetSmart’s large in-store infrastructure. The biggest near-term risk is that PetSmart may decide to unload their significant holding to pay off debt, which may serve as an overhang as investors anticipate the new supply. I estimate that PetSmart has around $8 billion in debt, and the 77% stake is worth around $9 billion. I do not fear the ramifications of PetSmart selling off their stake in the long term, but it may hurt the share price in the near term.

The pet industry is very competitive, though I note that I'm not worried about competition from physical stores for the same reason why one wouldn't be afraid of malls being a competitive threat to AMZN (I note that I'm bullish on malls). There already exists many similar e-commerce competitors, including Petco. Furthermore, many name brands such as Blue Buffalo, owned by General Mills (GIS), already have direct to consumer platforms. The sheer number of competitors may make some worry about margin compression and increasing competition. That said, I see CHWY thriving similarly as AMZN. There are many e-commerce to AMZN such as Jet.com (owned by Walmart (WMT)) and many retailers like Nike (NKE) have direct to consumer platforms. AMZN, however, continues to dominate due to consumer loyalty and network effects. Because AMZN has the largest amount of sellers and largest amount of buyers, it has an inherent resistance to competing platforms. When a consumer wants to purchase an item, such as a baby car seat, they want to compare across various brands - making AMZN an ideal platform. In my opinion, this is the value-add from AMZN over direct to consumer platforms. CHWY benefits from the same network effects due to having the largest selection of pet goods and largest network of buyers. Also like AMZN, CHWY differentiates itself from competitors due to its customer service and fast shipping. Those who have used both Amazon.com and Jet.com can probably attest to the superior satisfaction at Amazon.com for purchase and returns. CHWY has taken a similar approach with AMZN in that they appear to have an unparalleled focus on customer satisfaction, perhaps at the expense of near-term profitability. These all support my main point: The existence of numerous competitors is not enough to challenge CHWY's market-leading position as there are, in my opinion, many ways to differentiate itself from competitors just as AMZN has.

CHWY isn’t currently profitable and thus will need to fund losses until it is. CHWY does have $136 million in cash on the balance sheet vs. no debt. CHWY’s free cash flow burn year-to-date was $65 million, down from $128 million last year. This is probably the main detracting point - CHWY will need to improve profitability to avoid running out of cash on the balance sheet. I see a path to profitability based from operating leverage - gross profits need to surpass fixed costs. CHWY may, however, need to maintain a high amount of promotional activity in order to grow and maintain market share, which would serve to reduce profitability.

Conclusion

The humanization of pets is a compelling theme that I predict only to accelerate - though I note that I'm admittedly biased. CHWY is positioned to capitalize on both growing pet spending and the shift to online shopping. With shares trading around ten times gross profits, I see shares rising 70% in the next 12 months. I rate shares a conviction buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHWY, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.