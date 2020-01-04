The Market Is Pricing Natural Gas As If Winter Already Is Over - It's Not

We think the market is mistaking pricing natural gas as if winter already is over.

We believe that by the end of January to February, there's going to be a transition to bullish weather as both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS are forecasting similar patterns.

But given where natural gas is trading today and looking at the widowmaker spread (March vs. April contracts), the market is pricing as if winter already is over.

Following a week of steady TDD declines, storage draws have been revised massively lower. This now puts balances similar to where we were in 2019.

Welcome to the mispriced edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Following a week of steady TDD declines, storage draws have been revised massively lower. This now puts balances similar to where we were in 2019. The difference between 2019 and 2020 is that the absolute storage level was much lower, so the market is inherently pricing in much higher storage at the end of winter, and as a result, lower prices.

But given where natural gas is trading today and looking at the widowmaker spread (March vs. April contracts), the market is pricing as if winter is already over, and this is clearly not the case.

While yes January is expected to be much warmer than normal, extrapolating that trend into February and beyond will prove to be a mistake. But the near-term warmer than normal weather is not without its victims as our long positions were stopped out yesterday at a hefty loss.

As the P&L shows, catching falling knives can often be very painful, and the start of our 2020 trading P&L is showing that following a decent 2019 return of 13.38%.

We believe that by the end of January to February, there's going to be a transition to bullish weather as both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS are forecasting similar patterns.

ECMWF-EPS 15-day:

Source: weathermodels.com

GFS-ENS 15-day:

Source: weathermodels.com

The East Coast ridge that's causing most of the grief for natural gas bulls will start to move south. This will be followed by an Alaska ridge pattern and colder than normal temperatures in the Northeast.

We expect this to start pushing HDDs higher than the average, which also should start to push natural gas prices higher. In the case of bullish weather, we see natural gas prices jumping back to $2.75 for prompt and $2.60 for March contracts.

Fundamental balances also have tightened thanks to record LNG exports and falling Lower 48 gas production.

Our strategy is to layer in long exposure up to 150% of our NG trading portfolio. We bought the first tranche today and will look for additional weather model confirmation over the weekend.

The plan is that if the weekend model runs confirm, then we will layer in the other 50% on Monday following the ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook. And the last 50% will be bought once the colder than normal pattern becomes obvious.

We think the market is mistaking for pricing natural gas as if winter is already over.

We will be watching weather models closely, so if you are trading natural gas and need guidance on weather, fundamentals, and trader positioning, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research Natural Gas. Sign-up here now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.