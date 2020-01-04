ConocoPhillips: Cutting The Bone To Maintain That Free Cash Flow High

Management has taken a "look good now" strategy in the hopes that something will bail them out later.

ConocoPhillips' (COP) stock has outperformed many peers this year. The industry has been hit by political attacks as well as fears of a recession and overproduction. The result has been a cyclical downturn of the stocks. ConocoPhillips' management has managed to prevent the stock participation in the industry downtrend so far. But that success may have a future price tag the market may not like.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website January 3, 2020

The stock is down about 10% from the highs of the year. That is far better than the typical 50% decline seen throughout much of the industry (or worse). Much of that outperformance has been due to the well advertised efforts of management to support the stock price.

The emphasis on free cash flow as well as the well publicized increase in stock repurchases have clearly helped the stock maintain itself. But the repurchases of stock are not done at bargain levels as is typical for many stock repurchases followed by retirement of the shares. Instead, these repurchases have maintained the stock at a relatively high level when compared to peers.

ConocoPhillips Investor Day Slide Presentation November 2019.

As shown above, management is not afraid to lean on the idea of more dividends and more share repurchases in the future. This caters to the idea that the best use for cash currently is to return it to the shareholders one way or another. But this also means that management senses a growing selling pressure that the above program seeks to neutralize. That selling pressure has manifested itself elsewhere in the industry as share price decreases.

There is another word for that process, though, and that word is liquidation. Growing businesses typically reinvest cash to grow the business for larger profits in the future. This management is clearly not reinvesting a significant chunk of cash in the business despite touting low breakeven points of new projects that imply significant profitability. Evidently, the projects are very profitable but not profitable enough to use company cash generated from operating activities.

The clash of logic has so far eluded the market. But the lack of growth in the future caused by this strategy will probably not avoid a lot of unfavorable market attention. Management may be making the present look good and not worrying about the future until it arrives. That arrival may be a lot sooner than management expects.

Lately there have been comments about the common stock being a good catch-up play due to its relative outperformance in the current industry downturn. However, this author follows many companies that are trading at one to 3 times cash flow. However, much catch-up potential exists here is going to be magnified by the stocks of companies whose managements did not avoid the industry downturn.

Source: KTUU article generated by Reuters

Management may now have to redefine core prospects to keep the free cash flow machine going. Alaska was once considered a core growth area for the foreseeable future. The company certainly generated enough cash to fund these attractive projects that were touted by management. Alaska was supposed to be an area for major future growth. Now management wants to in essence sell part of this great future to maintain or enhance the liquidation policy.

It appears that the share repurchases and the dividend policy have forced management to divest at least part of the projects to inactive minority partners while management still operates these projects. That is solid evidence that the free cash flow priorities are getting in the way of profitable growth projects. This slow growing company will be growing more slowly in the future due to cash expenditure decisions made currently. Management is in fact doing everything it can to keep this stock from becoming a bargain.

A general guideline would be that potentially one-third of the cash generated by the business be returned to shareholders. This management has gone above that general guideline as shown above.

ConocoPhillips Investor Day Slide Presentation November 2019.

The result of that decision to return an above average amount to shareholders is the very slow growth shown in the left part of the slide. Despite an abundance of management presented projects that appear to be very profitable, this company will limit its investment in those projects. In other words, the best (most profitable) use of cash is to return the money to shareholders. Logically management is undercutting the presentation about the favorability of the future projects.

To show how illogical the free cash flow argument could be potentially, the comparison with Hess (HES) makes the lack of logic very clear. Hess has a partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM) that has announced a series of high profile discoveries off the coast of South America. Hess will probably not have any free cash flow while it triples production from those discoveries. ConocoPhillips' management appears to view free cash flow more important than a potentially very low cost offshore discovery development that triples production over a decade or so.

ConocoPhillips Investor Day Slide Presentation November 2019.

Despite the bright future of Alaska production, shareholders will be lucky if the company achieves half the production shown above. There is really no way for the results shown above to be achieved once the company sells a partial interest to another party. In fact, depending upon how much of the interest in the above production is sold, there may be no resultant growth at all in what was once touted by management as a highly visible future growth avenue.

ConocoPhillips Investor Day Slide Presentation November 2019.

The forecast appears to be yet another production decrease for the fiscal year 2020. That would be a logical consequence of the sizable cash return to shareholders. The question remains how long the program that management has devised will remain effective. The stock repurchased and retired is clearly not repurchased at a bargain price. This stock sells for one of the higher enterprise value to cash flow multiples in the industry.

As shown above, future growth really does not appear to be part of the forecast for the time being. Instead, management appears to want to shrink the company for the time being. That would make this stock primarily an income vehicle. Any industry recovery would probably not include this stock because it did not decline with the industry. Until and unless management can forecast at least 10% annual production growth, there really is no long-term appreciation potential.

That would seem to indicate that shareholders have better long-term options elsewhere. Interestingly, most of the capital budget will be spent on the unconventional production as that production continues to dominate the future of this company. The fact that the "big three" unconventional basins compete for most of the capital budget belies the idea that the unconventional business is not profitable. In fact, that unconventional business appears to be the most profitable part of the business at the current time.

Management touts lower breakeven points for the Alaska projects. Yet management also has announced a sale of partial interests for these supposedly low breakeven projects. Clearly management sees a brighter future with the unconventional business or it would be selling those projects instead.

Potential Future Costs

Management reported production in 2015 of 1,599 BOED. Third-quarter production of 2019 is 1,322 per day. Both figures exclude Libya. Even with this, it does not take into account all the transactions. The actual production decline was larger and continues as management pursues joint ventures and more sales.

Source: ConocoPhillips Presentation Of Sale To Cenovus In 2017

Management actually sold 300,000 BOED (approximately) in one transaction alone. The actual production decrease is significantly more as there have been more sales since this one. Some of that decrease was offset by the purchase of some interests as well as some slow production growth. However, the overriding effect so far has been to decrease production since 2016.

Part of the reason that ConocoPhillips showed so little impact to the key items noted in the slide above was that the company was not consolidating this joint venture. Therefore, only partnership distributions showed on the cash flow statement or anywhere else for that matter. This allowed management to show significant gains when the partnership cash flow reality was quite different. But shareholders had to turn to the Cenovus Energy (CVE) presentation for details on partnership profitability.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Cenovus Energy Purchase Presentation In 2017

More importantly, Cenovus noted that the partnership had plans to decrease costs going forward. Cenovus Energy management has since beaten this forecast as several articles by the author demonstrate. Oil sands operating costs in the third quarter of 2019 were $6.90 per barrel. These oil sands now have costs comparable with or better than some of the best unconventional basins in the business. ConocoPhillips shareholders clearly missed out on that profit opportunity.

Furthermore, in the Cenovus version of the presentation, management began with some of the growth projects underway. Those growth projects liberated a whole lot more cash flow when they completed. The result is that Cenovus has now quadrupled cash flow from operating activities since the acquisition. In fact, cash flow from operating activities immediately doubled following the close of the acquisition.

Even though ConocoPhillips shareholders benefited from the debt repayments, it is clear they gave up what is now a very profitable opportunity. This is just one example of the benefits shareholders traded for the dividend increase, share buybacks, and debt repayments.

There is even more as Cenovus Energy reported a conventional oil discovery on the oil sands leases. The materiality of this discovery has yet to be ascertained. Plus management has now indicated that drilling will resume in the Deep Basin for liquids in the second half of 2020. The potential 2 rig program has a lot of solid ways to increase company profitability materially. Those 3 million acres only need about one-tenth of those acres to find oil and much needed condensate to turn that part of the purchase into a bargain. Far more acreage than that appears to be located in areas that can be profitably explored and developed. But it will take time to properly evaluate such a large holding.

It is clear that the ConocoPhillips program has improved the debt situation materially, allowed dividend increases, and reduced the shares outstanding. However, the effect on future growth prospects has probably been material. Expect the market to begin to realize what management has done here.

The stock repurchases, free cash flow, and dividend increases have so far allowed ConocoPhillips' stock to outperform. But many of the companies like Cenovus Energy that have reported tremendous operational improvements along with further robust growth programs appear to have the potential to far outperform ConocoPhillips' stock in the future. Cenovus Energy's stock has traded for as little as 3 times cash flow despite some very rapid per share growth.

On the other hand, ConocoPhillips has about $15 billion of long-term debt and an enterprise value of more than $80 billion. That is about 7 times an estimated annual cash flow of $12 billion from operating activities. In short, this management has been very successful in keeping the stock from becoming a bargain. The slower growth caused by the current management policies will limit a multiple expansion if it even occurs. There are too many industry bargains like Cenovus Energy out there for this stock to be considered a top tier future performer.

