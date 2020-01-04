Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Jan. 6

Two of the most reliable dividend growth stocks in the country are expected to raise dividends.

Another year of dividend growth kicks off as earnings start to trickle in.

Welcome to the first edition of this year’s Canadian Dividend All-Stars – Expected Dividend Increases series. As a reminder, Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Although there are no reporting All-Stars due to announce a dividend bump, investors could be treated to a couple of raises this week.

In 2019, there was a slight dip in dividend growth as on average, All-Stars raised dividends by 8.09%. This is below the average of approximately 8.75% of the past couple of years. Will All-Stars bump up their growth rates in 2020 or is the rate of decline from 2019 just the start?

The year always starts with a couple of reliable All-Stars setting the stage for the year. It would be a shock if one of these did not raise dividends in the coming weeks.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Expected Dividend Raises

Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) [TSX:CU]

Current Streak: 48 years

48 years Current Yield: 4.32%

4.32% Earnings: N/A

What can investors expect: It is fitting that the year kicks off with Canada’s most prestigious dividend growth company. Canadian Utilities owns the longest dividend growth streak in Canada and is only two years away from becoming Canada’s first (and only) Dividend King!

The company typically announces a raise to the dividend independent of earnings in early-to-mid-January. After years of 10% annual dividend growth, Canadian Utilities only raised dividends by 7.5% in 2019.

Considering slowing growth rates, this is not all that surprising. In fact, the expectation is for negative earnings growth in 2020 and low, single-digit growth on average over the next five years. Given this, investors should not expect a return to double-digit dividend growth anytime soon.

It is far more likely that dividend growth will average mid-single digits over the next few years.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5% $0.021 $0.4437

Atco Ltd. (OTC:ACLTF)[TSX:ACO.X]

Current Streak: 26 years

26 years Current Yield: 3.25%

3.25% Earnings: N/A

What can investors expect: The parent company of Canadian Utilities, Atco is also a model of consistency. Since 1995, the company has always raised the dividend in January. It owns the fifth-longest dividend growth streak in the country and is one of only 9 companies to have reached the quarter-century mark of dividend growth.

Much like Canadian Utilities, last year’s raise was significantly below Atco’s historical averages. It also marked the first time that the company’s raise was in lockstep with its subsidiary (7.50%).

Atco’s fortunes rise and fall with Canadian Utilities and it is facing a similar expectation for slowing earnings growth. As such, it is likely that Atco will once again raise in line with Canadian Utilities.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5% $0.0202 $0.425

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.