XLK Weekly: Failed Break Of Support Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 93.38s

Sellers trapped in Monday’s auction near key support before a buy-side breakout developed in Thursday’s trade, driving price higher to 93.38s ahead of the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher, barring buy-side failure at key support, 91.06s. This primary expectation did play out as a failed breakdown at key support, 91.06s, developed ahead of Wednesday’s holiday. Buy-side continuation developed through Thursday’s trade to 93.38s, new all-time highs ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 92.34s.

30 December 2019-03 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw price discovery lower in Monday’s auction as a sell-side breakdown attempt through key support, 91.06s, developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 90.67s. Minor buy excess developed there as balance ensued, 90.67s-91.66s, before selling interest emerged, 91.29s-91.33s, into Monday’s auction. Monday’s late sellers failed to hold the auction as minor price discovery higher developed to 91.77s ahead of Wednesday’s holiday.

A gap higher open developed in Thursday’s trade as price discovery higher continued to 93.38s, new all-time highs where buying interest emerged into Thursday’s close. Thursday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction, driving price lower to 92.02s early into Friday’s trade. Buying interest emerged there as rotation higher developed to 92.91s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 92.34s.

This week’s auction saw a failed breakdown attempt through key support before a buy-side breakout developed to 93.38s, new all-time highs. Within the larger context, price discovery higher continues within the bullish bias following the breakout of October 2019.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to this week’s breakout area, 92.40s-92s.02s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key supply would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key supply would target key demand clusters below, 91.60s-90.60s/90.40s-90s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at key support, 92s. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bullish barring buy-side failure at 85.16s.

It is worth noting that breadth based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index saw a stall following the bullish breadth bounce from lows made in June 2019. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, are now exhibiting rising bullish breadth. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure and breadth are both bullish. This implies potential for higher prices barring buy-side failure at the major support, 85.16s.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.