VXX: Sell The Pop

On Friday, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) saw notable strength with a 5% rally in shares. This rally was driven by fear which entered the market following the violence in the Middle East and concerns that it would spread. While I can understand the fears, I believe investors and traders can gain through perspective regarding historical movements in the VIX. Namely, I believe that investors looking to buy VXX at this time are overlooking some key variables which are likely to drive volatility lower going forward.

Volatility Markets

Let’s start this article off with an examination of market data. Namely, let’s quantify the recent price movements in the VIX and see if we can get an idea of what is most likely in the future based on the last 27 years of market data.

First off, here’s a chart that shows the volatility present late last week.

As you can see, the VIX rallied to hit about a 3-week high on the news of the attack. We are lucky in that since we have a rich data set, we can ask the data what happens when the VIX increases by this magnitude. In the following chart, I have asked the data “what happens to the VIX over the next month after it hits a fresh 3-week high”.

The data is pretty straightforward and makes a lot of sense if you’ve studied the VIX before: it mean reverts. In other words, given that we have just hit a fresh 3-week high in the index, there is around a 70% chance that we’re going to see the VIX fall over the next month. In other words, if you are looking to buy VXX now to capture further upside in VIX, the odds are pretty strongly against you and it suggests that we’re going to see a collapse in the VIX going forward.

Secondly, we can quantify the peak-to-trough move in the VIX itself to get an idea of what historically happens following moves of a similar caliber. The move was pretty dramatic and pretty fast in the VIX. Specifically, over a 5-day window, we witnessed the VIX make a move upwards of a little over 4 points.

Again, we have a rich data set to draw upon to ask the data, “What happens to the VIX after it’s rallied by over 4 points in 5 days?” The answer is pretty clear again. Over the last 27 years, there have been about 422 occasions in which the VIX has rallied by this much over this time window. Of these 422 instances, the VIX was lower over the next day 66% of the time and lower over the next month 76% of the next time. In other words, if you’re putting on a trade now in hopes of capturing the upside in the VIX, you’ve got around a 23% chance of being right over the next month.

The data is pretty conclusive and pretty straightforward: if you are attempting to chase the movement in VIX through buying VXX, you’ve got a strong chance of having the trade go against you both immediately and throughout the rest of the month. I understand that many are drawn to instruments like VXX in hopes of catching tail movements in the market, but I believe that investors should be aware that if they are putting on a long trade in the instrument, the odds are strongly against them at this point. Based on the clear mean-reverting nature of the market, I’d suggest shorting the recent movement in the VIX by selling VXX for at least the next month.

Understanding VXX

When it comes to trading the VIX, investors often park money in instruments like VXX without fully understanding what exactly is happening behind the scenes. I personally didn’t dig into the methodology of VXX for many years and considered trading it before understanding what it was, so I totally get the appeal of high volatility and rapid moves in a liquid instrument. However, as time has progressed, I’ve soured on VXX as a candidate for long-term investment based on its methodology.

To keep this article from running too long, I’ll keep this section fairly brief. VXX follows the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This index is provided by S&P Global and gives investors exposure into a strategy which holds a 30-day weighted average exposure in the front two months of VIX futures. To maintain this exposure, the index is constantly rebalancing holdings by selling the front month and buying the second month futures contract.

The problem here is that in financial markets, futures contracts tend to move towards each other during a typical month. In other words, the second month VIX futures contract will in general move towards the front month contract as the month progresses. This process results in roll yield for holders of the second month futures contract and is a massive drag on performance in volatility notes.

To numerically frame this up, here’s the long-term view of the differential between these two contracts from VIX Central.

On average, the second month VIX futures contract is about 10-15% above the front month VIX futures contract in a typical month. This tangibly means that since VXX always has a growing exposure in the second month contract, it is always exposed to negative roll yield as this 10-15% contango level shrinks. You can do all sorts of rough math by annualizing this number to get an idea as per the impact, but a long-run view of the returns of the instrument tells the story just as well.

You’re reading this correctly – the index which VXX directly tracks has fallen at annualized rate of over 53% per year for the last decade. This is almost entirely due to roll yield since the VIX itself really doesn’t change in a given year.

If you’re considering a long-term investment in VXX, I would ask you to carefully consider the above chart. Your baseline expectation for VXX is that it’ll fall by over 50% in most years due to the strong contango in VIX futures. Based purely on roll yield, VXX is a structurally bad instrument for long-term holdings.

Conclusion

The VIX markets have rallied strongly on news of violence in the Middle East. Despite the strength seen in VIX futures, the market odds strongly favor weakness in the VIX going forward. Roll yield is a massive toll on returns for VXX and will remain so into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.