Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of January 5

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank OZK (OZK) 1/16 1/24 0.25 0.26 4.00% 3.40% 24

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday January 6 (Ex-Div 1/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Acme United Corp. (ACU) 1/29 0.12 23.49 2.0% 16 Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 1/29 0.21 45.01 1.9% 12 First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 1/20 0.18 24.7 2.9% 24 Raytheon Company (RTN) 1/30 0.9425 227.81 1.7% 15 First Financial Corp. (THFF) 1/15 0.52 45.22 2.3% 31

Tuesday January 7 (Ex-Div 1/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years HEICO Corp. (HEI) 1/23 0.08 120.48 0.1% 13 Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 1/23 0.24 53.76 1.8% 11 Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 1/23 0.5125 363.03 0.6% 27

Wednesday January 8 (Ex-Div 1/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 1/31 0.2175 57.82 1.5% 34 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 2/1 0.4 57.97 2.7% 10 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 1/24 2 113.35 0.7% 15 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 1/30 0.3875 44.07 3.5% 13 AT&T Inc. (T) 2/3 0.52 39.06 5.4% 36 Verizon Communications (VZ) 2/3 0.615 60.4 4.0% 15

Thursday January 9 (Ex-Div 1/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 2/18 0.2325 44.25 2.1% 53 Universal Corp. (UVV) 2/3 0.76 57.29 5.3% 48

Friday January 10 (Ex-Div 1/13)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Best Buy Co. (BBY) 1/7 0.5 2.3% Franklin Resources (BEN) 1/10 0.27 4.2% Chubb Limited (CB) 1/10 0.75 1.9% Community Bank System (CBU) 1/10 0.41 2.3% Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 1/10 0.3063 2.0% International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 1/7 0.75 2.4% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/7 0.575 1.3% McCormick & Co. (MKC) 1/13 0.62 1.5% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 1/10 0.84 6.8% Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 1/7 0.38 0.9% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 1/9 0.65 3.3% PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 1/7 0.955 2.8% Philip Morris International (PM) 1/10 1.17 5.5% PolyOne Corp. (POL) 1/9 0.2025 2.2% Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 1/10 0.3 1.4% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 1/8 0.35 1.1% Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 1/10 0.4 2.2% Tiffany & Company (TIF) 1/10 0.58 1.7% Toro Company (TTC) 1/9 0.25 1.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.