Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 5

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 1/15 1/29 0.12 0.13 8.33% 0.41% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday January 6 (Ex-Div 1/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Culp Inc. (CULP) 1/17 0.105 14.02 3.0% 9 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 1/22 0.115 29.09 1.6% 9

Tuesday January 7 (Ex-Div 1/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Banner Corp. (BANR) 1/21 0.41 56.79 2.9% 7 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 1/23 0.17 76.57 0.9% 7 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 2/6 0.23 107.95 0.9% 7 Mastercard Inc. (MA) 2/7 0.4 300.43 0.5% 9 Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) 1/21 0.05 8.16 2.4% 6

Wednesday January 8 (Ex-Div 1/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Intuit Inc. (INTU) 1/21 0.53 264.38 0.8% 9 Masco Corp. (MAS) 2/10 0.135 47.9 1.1% 6 Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 1/24 0.16 24.6 2.6% 6 UDR Inc. (UDR) 1/31 0.3425 46.49 3.0% 9

Thursday January 9 (Ex-Div 1/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) 1/27 0.085 37.73 0.9% 8

Friday January 10 (Ex-Div 1/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) 1/29 0.53 105.11 2.0% 8

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Amphenol Corp. (APH) 1/8 0.25 0.9% CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 1/10 0.5 3.1% First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 1/7 0.14 2.4% FirstService Corp. (FSV) 1/8 0.15 0.6% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 1/9 0.37 4.6% The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 1/7 0.18 2.2% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 1/9 0.315 4.2% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 1/10 0.44 2.1% Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 1/8 1.15 1.5% Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) 1/8 0.18 1.3% Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 1/10 0.14 3.2% Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 1/9 0.26 5.0% Merck & Company (MRK) 1/8 0.61 2.7% Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) 1/9 1.76 2.9% PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) 1/8 2.3 Special QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 1/7 0.44 3.4% Steelcase Inc. (SCS) 1/13 0.145 2.8% ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 1/10 0.175 1.9% Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 1/10 0.13 7.7% Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 1/10 0.24 2.8% TowneBank (TOWN) 1/10 0.18 2.6% Ventas Inc. (VTR) 1/13 0.7925 5.5% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 1/10 0.51 3.8% Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 1/10 0.1 0.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

