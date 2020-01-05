S&P 500 Weekly Update: New Year, New High

No surprise, earnings growth will be the key to how stocks perform in 2020.

International markets are more economically sensitive than U.S. stocks, and if growth re-accelerates, they could outperform.

"Shallow men believe in luck. Strong men believe in cause and effect." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

We are changing the calendar but do we change the strategy because we "feel" the stock market is too expensive? Because we 'feel" the rally has gone too far too fast? At the moment, the market strength is very visible, does that change in 2020?

With this past December providing nearly the exact opposite backdrop as December 2018, looking ahead to next year, it's tempting for some to say that the market is in for a rough start to 2020. After all, how far can the rally go? Can the Bulls add more gains to those that were racked up in 2019?

Investors should realize that the characteristics of market rallies aren't typically the exact opposite of market declines. Whereas market declines can be sharp and severe, market rallies tend to be more gradual in nature.

Contrarian investors might be prone to think that the market is likely to fall after a big up year, while momentum investors like to trade on strength. One year of positives turning into strength in the next year. But if we look at the correlation between returns one year to the next, there really isn't any. What we do find however is that after huge gains there is a period of rest, consolidation and perhaps a retest of a bullish investor's will.

I'm ready to issue a warning. Watch out, get ready, the Bears are about to resurface, beat their chests and tell us how wrong we are. The very sniff of extended markets and the thought of a pullback has them salivating. Problem is there is little in the way of "teeth" in their arguments. Let's be brutally honest, shall we?

Does anyone really think skeptics that have been wrong for years are somehow going to figure out when the stock market is going to actually turn? Is it believable that they will spot the trend change that will truly market the sign of a top? The same folks that have called that top for years are suddenly going to get it right?

If I'm going to pay attention to anyone it will be someone who called the market correctly, someone who has been bullish when it was time to be bullish. Common sense dictates that individual has a much better chance of success than any fumbling, stumbling naysayer that decides to proclaim they have any idea what is going to occur in 2020.

I'll leave this opening segment with this thought to ponder. Investing based on the headlines is only profitable for the people buying from, or selling to you.

The S&P entered the week showing a gain in 11 of the past 12 weeks posting a 12% return in the process. The rally has been widespread. The NYSE composite posted the same winning streak while gaining 11% and setting a new all-time high. Anyone that remained negative or decided to dabble in hedges since October has had a difficult time.

Trading began on this shortened Holiday week, and what appeared to be the first signs of a crack in the rally seemed evident as investors booked profits on the last trading day of 2019. The monotony of the ever-present daily strength ended with the S&P losing 0.56% on the day.

Enter 2020, investors with fresh money woke up and found the S&P train had left the station, and they weren't on board. The result, more new highs for the S&P. Those that decided to jump on received a dose of reality on Friday. An overbought market ran into a mid-east airstrike that killed an Iranian Commander, and the festive mood quickly changed.

For the week the S&P was down 6 points. The VIX remains muted at 14. In the coming days, we will be treated to analysts playing war games, conjuring up every conceivable outcome to the geopolitical situation. Despite the "reasons" that may be announced for any future market weakness, the reality is very simple.

An 11% rally from last October that simply needs to take a break.

Economy

Tony Dwyer Cannacord Genuity;

"Recessions happen when companies need money and don't have access to it. This ain't that."

I'll add, recession doesn't occur when consumers are spending;

Consumer spending is telling us the majority is benefiting from the economic backdrop.

December Chicago PMI improved 2.6 points to 48.9 after bouncing 3.1 points to 46.3 in November. Despite the rise, analysts still have a fourth straight month with the index below 50. A lot of the weakness was likely a function of the UAW-GM strike. The 43.2 from October was the lowest since the 42.1 reading from December 2015. The 64.7 last February was the peak for the year and is the highest reading since 66.3 in December 2017.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index fell -1.9 points to -3.2 in December after rising 3.8 points to -1.3 in November. The index was in negative territory seven months this year, and as low as -12.1 in June, with a high of 11.6 from February.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index posted 52.4 in December, down slightly from 52.6 in November and in line with the flash figure. The latest data indicated a modest improvement in the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector. The final quarterly average of 2019 was in fact the strongest since the opening three months of the year.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"The US manufacturing sector continued to recover from the soft-patch seen in the summer, ending 2019 with its best quarter since the early months of 2019. "The overall rate of expansion nevertheless faltered somewhat in December and remains well below that seen this time last year, suggesting producers are starting 2020 on a softer footing than they had enjoyed heading into 2019. "Business sentiment about the outlook remains especially subdued compared to a year ago, reflecting ongoing worries about geopolitics and trade wars, especially the impact of tariffs, as well as fears that political and economic uncertainty surrounding the 2020 elections could dampen demand." "The impact of tariffs was clearly evident via higher prices, while the relatively subdued level of business confidence manifested itself in a pull-back in hiring, hinting at risk aversion and cost-cutting."

ISM manufacturing index fell to 47.2 in December from 48.1 in November. It was at 54.3 a year ago. The employment component dropped to 45.1 versus the prior 46.6. Production fell to 43.2 from 49.1. New orders were weaker at 46.8 from 47.2. New export orders edged lower to 47.3 versus 47.9. Imports were slightly firmer at 48.8 from 48.3. Prices paid climbed to 51.7 from November's 46.7

Construction spending surged 0.6% in November after a 0.1% gain in October and a 0.7% expansion in September. Residential spending was 1.8% firmer compared to 0.7% previously. Nonresidential construction fell -0.3% versus October's -0.3% loss.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index slipped to 126.5 from an upwardly-revised 126.8 in November, leaving a fairly flat trend since September. Analysts saw a 16-month low of 121.7 in January of 2019 and an 18-year high of 137.9 in October of 2018. The fairly flat headline path into December included gains in the current conditions index and the jobs strength diffusion index, but a drop in the expectations measure.

The rhetoric about who is benefiting from the positive economic backdrop doesn't seem to match the facts. Wages for the typical worker, non-supervisory employees who account for 82% of the workforce, are rising at the fastest rate in more than a decade, a sign that the labor market has tightened sufficiently to convey bigger pay increases to lower-paid employees. Pay for the bottom 25% of wage earners rose 4.5% in November from a year earlier, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Wages for the top 25% of earners rose by 2.9%. Similarly, the Atlanta Fed found wages for low-skilled workers have accelerated since early 2018, and last month matched the pace of high-skill workers for the first time since 2010. Nick Bunker, an economist with job search site Indeed.com;

"A strong labor market makes the bargaining power of lower-paid workers more like the labor market higher-wage workers experience during good times and bad.''

Labor Department data paints a similar picture. Average hourly earnings for production and non-supervisory workers in the private sector were up 3.7% in November from a year earlier, stronger than the 3.1% advance for all employees. That implies managers and other non-production workers saw a 1.6% wage increase in the past year. The department doesn't produce separate management pay figures.

While the majority are now participating from the upswing in the labor market, the focus for investors should shift to the possibility of wage inflation becoming an issue.

Pending home sales index rebounded 1.2% to 108.5 in November, following the -1.3% decline in October to 107.2. The index is up 5.6% year over year versus the 4.4% y/y clip.

Global Economy

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, fell to 50.1 in December, from 50.3 in November, to remain only marginally above the 50.0 waterline that separates expansion from contraction.

Olya Borichevska, from Global Economic Research at J.P. Morgan;

"The upward move in the global manufacturing PMI since July took a step back last month. In level terms, the December PMI still suggest a weak pace of growth in global output. The trend in new export orders will need to stage a revival if the upturn is to gather pace at the start of the new decade."

Having reached a three month high in November, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI lost momentum in December. Posting 46.3, down from 46.9 but slightly better than the earlier flash reading of 45.9, the PMI remained below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark for an eleventh successive month. Highlighting the continued underlying weakness in sector performance, the PMI averaged 46.4 in the final quarter, unchanged on the previous quarter's near seven-year low.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

"Eurozone manufacturers reported a dire end to 2019, with output falling at a rate not exceeded since 2012. The survey is indicative of production falling by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, acting as a severe drag on the wider economy." "Although firms grew somewhat more optimistic about the year ahead, a return to growth remains a long way off given that new order inflows continued to fall at one of the fastest rates seen over the past seven years. Firms sought to reduce inventory levels and cut headcounts as a result, focusing on slashing capacity and lowering costs. Such cost cutting was also evident in further steep falls in demand for machinery, equipment and production-line inputs."

China continues to provide stimulus to their economy and markets as the Peoples Bank of China eased monetary policy this past week.

Chinese PMI released this past week came in unchanged at 50.2 versus expectations for a 50.1 reading. The really encouraging details were in the details of the report. Export orders rose for the first time in a year and a half, the fastest pace since May of 2018.

The headline seasonally adjusted Caixin China General Purchasing Managers Index, a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy - posted 51.5 in December, down from 51.8 in November. The latest figure remained consistent with a modest improvement in the health of the sector, with conditions now strengthening in each of the past five months. That said, the latest PMI reading was the lowest seen since September.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group;

1) Domestic demand expanded, but less quickly than in the previous two months. While the sub-index for total new orders fell further in December from its high in October, the gauge for new export orders fell more slowly, suggesting growth in domestic demand is slowing more rapidly.

2) Production expanded at a relatively quick clip, helping stabilize the labor market. The output sub-index remained at a relatively high level, despite dipping slightly. The employment sub-index fell marginally from the previous month to the border between contraction and expansion.

3) As production expanded at a relatively fast pace, input deliveries, order backlogs, and inventories all saw positive changes. The subindex for suppliers' delivery times rose to its highest point since April, despite remaining in contraction territory. The measure for backlogs of work continued its fall from October's recent high but remained in expansionary territory. The sub-index for inventories of purchased items rose further into positive territory, but the gauge for stocks of finished goods also rose and returned to expansionary territory.

4) Behind the good performance was an improvement in business confidence. The gauge for future output expectations rebounded, albeit remaining at a relatively low level in recent years.

5) Industrial product prices went up. Both the gauges for input costs and output prices rose slightly. Company profitability is likely to improve, as the gauge for output prices returned to expansionary territory.

Rising from 51.2 in November to 52.7 in December, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI pointed to the joint-strongest improvement in the health of the sector for ten months. However, owing to a weak performance in October and November, the average quarterly reading for Q3 FY19/20 was the lowest since the three months to September 2017.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"The uptick in Indian manufacturing sector growth signaled by the latest PMI results will be welcomed by policymakers, particularly given concerning results observed in October. Factories benefited from a rebound in demand, and responded by scaling up production to the greatest extent since May. There were also renewed increases in input purchasing and employment during December." "However, a note of caution is evident from the survey's measure of business confidence. The degree of optimism signaled at the end of 2019 was the weakest in just under three years, reflecting concerns over market conditions, which could restrict job creation and investment in the early part of 2020." "At the same time, price indicators showed accelerated rates of inflation for both input costs and output charges. The latter reflected a combination of improved pricing power, given the favorable demand environment, and efforts to protect margins from cost rises."

The ASEAN headline PMI rose from 49.2 in November to 49.8 in December, to signal a seventh consecutive deterioration in the health of the ASEAN manufacturing sector. That said, the headline figure climbed to the highest since May to highlight only a fractional decline overall. Contributing to the softer downturn was the first rise in output since June, albeit one that was only fractional, alongside an uptick in order book volumes for the first time in five months. Weighing on the headline index was a further modest improvement in suppliers' delivery times and falls in both employment and input inventories

Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit;

"The ASEAN manufacturing sector saw a further deterioration in operating conditions at the end of 2019, with the PMI posting in contraction territory for the seventh month in a row. That said, the decline was the softest in the current sequence of contraction, with ASEAN goods-producers signalling only a fractional deterioration in the health of the sector. Production increased for the first time since June, albeit barely, whilst incoming new business rose for the first time in five months, to highlight some improvement in demand conditions." "Nonetheless, 2019's overall performance has been subdued, with the average PMI reading (49.6) down from that seen in 2018 (50.6). In order for the ASEAN sector to begin next year on a stronger footing, a further improvement in total new business will be needed, as muted demand conditions remain a key concern."

Falling from 48.0 in November to 47.1 in December, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI pointed to the sharpest deterioration in business conditions since the inception of the survey in April 2011. The figure contributed to the lowest quarterly average on record (48.5).

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"As was the case through most of the second half of 2019, PMI data for December pointed to difficult conditions in the Mexican manufacturing industry. Firms continued to suffer from a challenging economic landscape, weak domestic demand and an unfavorable trade climate. "With rates of contraction in factory orders and output reaching new records, goods producers continued to trim headcounts and input buying at historically steep rates." "So far, it's difficult to see a light at the end of the tunnel and any meaningful rebound in 2020. In fact, businesses are at their least optimistic towards growth prospects in the series history, with many concerned about lingering uncertainty, a lack of investments and ongoing troubles in the automotive sector."

The headline seasonally adjusted UK IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index fell to 47.5 in December, the second weakest level for almost seven-and-a-half years (the PMI stood at 47.4 in August 2019). The PMI has posted below the neutral mark of 50.0 in each of the past eight months.

At 50.4 in December, down from 51.4 in the previous month, the headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index signaled the weakest overall manufacturing performance since August. The latest reading was only fractionally above the crucial 50.0 no-change mark.

Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit;

"December data revealed a disappointing end to 2019 for the Canadian manufacturing sector as the steady recovery in production volumes stalled, while new orders fell back into decline." "Weakness in the investment goods category linked to softer capital spending at home and abroad remained a key factor behind the subdued manufacturing trend. Consumer goods producers once again fared better than elsewhere in the industrial sector, but even this outperforming area reported a growth slowdown at the end of 2019." "It appears that manufacturers are braced for a lack of new work to replace completed projects in the New Year, with business optimism now at its lowest for almost four years and job creation moving closer to stagnation in the latest survey period."

Earnings Observations

A new earnings season is right around the corner, and here is the latest look at the estimated earnings growth for 2020.

This should be the battleground for the war between the Bulls and the Bears in 2020.

The Political Scene

President Trump says both sides are ready to sign the 'Phase One' trade deal with China on Jan. 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High-level representatives of China will be present. At a later date, the president said he will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two.

The geopolitical scene is rarely quiet for long and New years eve brought the latest round of unrest on that front. The U.S Embassy in Iraq was attacked by protesters as retaliation for U.S airstrikes. The market took the initial violence in stride. However, the previously mentioned event that took out an Iranian general was a little too much for the market to take in stride.

Unless there is a serious escalation in tensions, I expect the market to watch, digest, then fade this story.

The Fed

FOMC minutes to the December 10, 11 meetings did not have any big surprises, but were consistent with the Fed's shift to a steady policy stance, as indicated in the report and Chair Powell's presser. The minutes said that officials view the current stance as "appropriate." Recession risks had declined noticeably. Inflation is generally expected to rise to the 2% target. However, a few officials were concerned about inflation running below that level.

There were concerns that low rates would spur excessive risk-taking. The report also indicated trade tensions had been easing, recession risks had declined, and no-deal Brexit risks had lessened. The Fed also discussed it was studying a standing repo facility, as well as Treasury composition. Additionally, the Fed acknowledged overnight reserve RPR may have to increase, but repo operations could generally be reduced. However, some repos may be needed through the April tax season. The IOER rates may need to move closer to the middle of the funds rate (1.625%).

In the last four months, the 10-year Treasury rate rallied off the low of 1.47%, reaching an interim high of 1.94%. The 10 year Treasury has now settled into a trading range, perhaps building a base for a run higher. On the flip side, traders that live in fear of a global recession suggest this is a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again. The 10 year closed the week at 1.85%.

The three day 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inversion that occurred last August is now in the rearview mirror.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread was 16 basis points at the start of 2019; it starts 2020 at 27 basis points.

Sentiment

Short term market enthusiasm has caught the eye of some, and they are starting to try and convince investors the market is filled with "Euphoria". The operative words are "short term", and we have seen this before. It wasn't anything to be concerned about then, and it's nothing to be concerned about now.

After all, we did hear the same story in January 2018. A time when the S&P posted a parabolic move to a new high (2873), with a rally that never seemed it would end. That event was NOT a euphoric end to the Bull market. The S&P is 12+% higher now.

Please allow me to toss some cold water on this hot story the Bears are running with now.

Bespoke Investment Group;

"Through the middle of December, sentiment was above average on less than 10% of all trading days. Since 1990, there have only been six other years where sentiment was above average on less than 15% of all trading days, and in the year after each of these occurrences, the S&P 500 was higher for an average gain of 22% compared to an average of just 7.2% for all other years since 1990."

Another example that illustrates sentiment is the TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index - IMX. According to TD Ameritrade, the IMX index is meant to provide a snapshot of sentiment on the part of retail investors by tracking the behavior and trading activity of the firm's clients.

The chart below compares the IMX index to the S&P 500 going back to 2010. From 2010 through 2016, the IMX index oscillated in a range of roughly four to six even as the S&P 500 made new all-time highs. It wasn't until 2017 when the broader market traded higher all year with nothing more than a 3% pullback that the IMX index really started to break out of its range. What happened next? You guessed it, the S&P then suffered a 12% pullback in January 2018.

Source: Bespoke

This past November, even though the S&P 500 was at record highs, the IMX index was at a reading of just 5.17, which is just barely above its historical average of 5.16. Not exactly a level you would consider indicative of overflowing confidence.

It isn't just the retail investor, Institutional investors are still holding back according to State Street's custodian account data.

This data continues to reinforce the notion that the word "euphoria" associated with market tops cannot be used to describe what is going on in the equity market now.

This past week, AAII reported a bit of mean reversion as bullish sentiment fell to 37%. While that is the biggest one week decline in bullish sentiment since November, the percentage of investors reporting as optimistic is now only back to where things stood in the first half of December.

Neutral sentiment, rather than bearish, took from those losses in bulls this week. Rising 4.3 percentage points, neutral sentiment is now at 40.9%. That is the highest reading since April 25th when it reached 46.3%.

Crude Oil

WTI crude spiked to levels last seen on April 30, 2019, rallying at the open to $64.08/bbl on Friday. The move came following the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, which killed Iran's top general. Concerns of Iranian reprisals, which could include attacks on U.S. interests or oil tankers and infrastructure in the region, saw oil prices head higher.

The Weekly inventory report revealed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 11.5 million barrels from the previous week. At 429.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are at the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 3.2 million barrels last week and are about 5% above the five year average for this time of year.

The price of WTI spiked higher on the geopolitical concerns, closing the trading week at $62.99, up $2.65 for the week.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The investors that decided to run away, instead of running to the FAANG stocks because of the "political" climate, ran the wrong way.

Source: Bespoke

It's been an absolutely epic three months for large-cap technology investors. As shown in the chart above, the move higher over the last few months has been stratospheric as the combined market cap of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL) has neared $4.0 trillion. On a percentage basis, the gain over the last three months has been very, very strong, as the five stocks' combined market cap has surged 20% since October 2nd. That's is about double the performance of the S&P in the same time frame.

Please remember that statistic during the next period of market weakness. The skeptics love to point out how the FAANG stocks are falling apart and anyone owning them is getting killed, as they dismiss the outperformance when the market is rallying.

The Technical Picture

The daily chart of the S&P 500, clearly shows the decisive breakout at the 3025 level, which has been highlighted here since it occurred in late October.

With only a very weak minor test that occurred in December, the index rides above the very short term 20-day moving average (green line).

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Whenever we find ourselves in these strong market rallies, my approach remains the same. There can be no talk of a pullback until that very short term trend line (green) is broken.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

Just about every analyst at every major investment firm is being asked the same question. "What is your target for the S&P 500 next year?" Plenty of nice guys and gals are being cordial and answering with their best intentions as to how the major indexes will perform in 2020.

My view on this, predicting where the S&P 500 is going to be one month from now is hard enough, so trying to predict where prices will be a full year from now requires a crystal ball. So many developments can take place to toss the best plans aside. Case in point, how many predicted the trade issue would turn out to be a total non-event for the equity market? How many saw the Fed cutting interest rates 3 times in 2019?

However, I also understand how these forecasts are sought after by many, if for nothing else to get a feel for what analysts are looking for in 2020. Last year at this time, my thoughts revolved around the idea that the Bull market trend might be in jeopardy. It was the first year in a long time where we did NOT have a FIRMLY established trend as a guide. When I looked over the situation as we entered into 2019 many were downright bearish.

The approach to take things in stages rather than draw conclusions turned out to be the right choice. Last January having patience turned out to be more important than ever;

"Discipline will be a must, and it will be rewarded."

That simply means follow the macro trend in place and do not deviate until there is a decisive change.

If you add in dividends, the S&P rallied about 30+% last year. As the year unfolded it actually became easier and easier to navigate. The reason, there were no preconceived notions that were distractions. Without question, it was easy to then follow the price action. The stock market was making a statement. Questioning what was happening proved to be costly.

Perhaps the most important development in 2019 was when the S&P index rebounded last January, re-establishing the Long term Bullish trend line. Once that occurred, it removed many of the troubling issues that were nothing more than distractions. Dismissing that primary trend, along with guessing when it is going to change has been the bane of the skeptics all during the Bull market.

This time around, January brings a different dilemma. Some say the equity market is now way ahead of the fundamentals and earnings backdrop. The word exuberant is being heard more. Pundits will be bombarding us with the "GREED" Index.

I do wonder who they are warning. Do they believe anyone that has been bullish isn't aware of the gains that have been recorded? After all, it is BULLISH investors that are watching their portfolios grow. They were savvy enough to be in that position, they are savvy enough to know how to harvest gains.

So the question is raised. Is this the first step to a euphoria that could mark a significant market top in the near term? OR is it marking another short term way station for the indices, which might just be a mirror image of the March 2013 breakout that led to significant gains?

I still believe we are FAR from hitting irrational exuberance levels of bullishness, especially since it was just a few months ago when market sentiment seemed to be near all-time lows. A meaningful change in sentiment doesn't happen overnight, it takes time to build.

Instead of attempting to carve out the exact path of the market in advance, more focus should be paid to making sure your investments are set up in accordance with the general outlook based on what we do know right now. Adjustments can be made as circumstances warrant. Learn from the mistakes that were made last year. Opinions based on personal beliefs that have little evidence to support them.

A common theme was heard nearly every day during 2019, "the economy and the consumer is going to suffer because of tariffs". Those reciting that lost sight of the fact that the job market remained robust. They completely missed how the effect of a strong labor market trumps a lot of other issues. Those preconceived notions ingrained in their minds didn't allow them to realize the consumer was NOT being shackled by tariffs, the S&P was on its way to 3200+.

On a similar note, we have watched the investment community go full circle. Last year it was the constant moaning over tweets and headlines out of the White House. Many were so obsessed over their preconceived political views they forgot to watch the price action. So this year starts with, geez, what happens if one of those other candidates get elected?

Therefore, the best advice I can give for the upcoming year is to remain open-minded and flexible. My portfolio is constructed in anticipation of a return to confidence. The mindset of uncertainty has a high probability of fading away in 2020. I tend to look out 3 months at a time, then adjust throughout the year as needed based on the ever-constant flow of data.

In doing so, there is never any need to forecast 300-400 point targets for the S&P 500 either on the upside or the downside. Calling for S&P 2800 or S&P 4000 will catch the eye of an investor, but at the end of the day, that is worthless.

January 2020 begins with the primary Bull market trend firmly in place. I'll leave it up to others to forecast when that will change.

Wishing everyone a successful year of investing in 2020.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

Steve

