Here is how our diversified portfolio beat the market in 2019, and what to look at going into 2020.

Our gold/silver/miners (GSM) sector also performed quite well in the quarter as well as throughout 2019.

Our stock and ETF sector also had a record run, delivering roughly 24% in Q4, 29% once dividends and covered call premiums were factored in.

Stocks had a strong Q4, and one of their best years in recent history with the S&P 500 gaining around 30% in 2019.

A Year in Review and What Could Outperform in 2020

Albright Investment Group, AIG, closed out the year with another strong quarter. By far the best-performing segment in Q4 was the stock and equity ETF portion of our portfolio. This segment returned roughly 29% in Q4 alone once dividends and covered call premiums were factored in. Even without dividends and covered call options strategy, our equity segment of the portfolio returned 24% in Q4, more than tripling the S&P 500/SPX's (SP500) return of roughly 7% for the quarter.

For the full year, AIG's stock and ETF segment of the portfolio (excluding GSMs, bond instruments in Q4) gained about 66% (relative to 30% for H1 and 37% through Q3), more than doubling the S&P 500's return of roughly 30% in 2019. If we include reinvested dividends throughout 2019, the SPX returned about 33%, one of its best years in recent history. Still, our stock and equity ETF portion of the portfolio beat these returns by roughly 100%.

I don't expect to see the SPX appreciate by another 30% this year, but with the right portfolio allocation, 2020 is likely to be another strong year. Some sectors that we think can outperform this year include: GSMs, select healthcare, technology, energy/oil services, materials, defense, and financial names. Bond instruments that appreciate as key treasury rates decline should perform well, especially if the Fed returns to its easy monetary stance. Furthermore, Bitcoin and certain other popular digital assets could have a strong up move in 2020.

AIG's 2019 Q4 and Full-Year Portfolio Highlights

Technology

Some of our best performers in Q4 included stocks that are allocated in the technology section of our portfolio and included: Tesla (TSLA), up by 75% for the quarter; Alibaba (BABA), up by 29.5%; Baidu (BIDU), up by 24.25%; Axon (AAXN), up by 40%; Nvidia (NVDA), up by 37%; and Netflix (NFLX), up by 23%.

Energy/Oil Services

Energy and oil services was another top performer: Schlumberger (SLB) gained 24% in the quarter, Halliburton (HAL) gained 34% in Q4. Also, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) continued to perform well, gaining more than 20% in the quarter. Gazprom was a top performer for the year as well, appreciating by roughly 90% in 2019.

Another outperformer was General Electric (GE), which appreciated by over 30% in the quarter and gaining about 60% for the full year.

Healthcare was another extremely strong performer in Q4 with leading names Bristol-Myers (BMY) up by 28%, Biogen (BIIB) up 33%, and AbbVie (ABBV) up 22%.

Most financials were also up double-digit percentage wise in the quarter. Moreover, financials in general were amongst the best performers for the year, with stocks like Citi (C), and Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) up by roughly 50%, and companies like JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) gaining roughly 40% in 2019.

The Gold/Silver/Mining GSM sector

Concerning the GSM sector: Top performers in the sector in Q4 included Pan American Silver (PAAS), up by over 51%; First Majestic Silver (AG), up by 35%; and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), up by 30%. Popular gold mining ETFs VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) both gained roughly 15% in the quarter. For the full year both GDX and GDXJ gained close to 40%. Also, despite having a lackluster Q4, one of the top gold mining holdings Kirkland Lake (KL) gained about 70% for the year.

The Weak Links

Stocks/ETFs and the GSM sectors outperformed in the quarter. A weak link were bond instruments which declined in value as rates rose. However, I view this as a temporary phenomenon, and yields are likely to resume their trend lower long term. This should enable the underlying bond instruments (iShares 20-year + Treasury ETF (TLT) and others) to increase in value long-term.

Cryptocurrencies

The bigger weak link were digital assets, as this segment had another rather unfavorable quarter. While Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gave up around 13%, other digital assets performed much worse, resulting in a loss of about 21% for the entire segment in Q4. Despite the disappointing quarter, AIG's cryptocurrency basket still gained over 30% in 2019. Furthermore, Bitcoin and digital assets are likely close to a bottom here and should have a strong 2020 in my view.

The Year in Review

For the year, AIG's stock and equity ETF segment of the portfolio performed extremely well, gaining roughly 66% throughout the year. Despite the poor H2 of 2019, Bitcoin and the digital asset segment still returned more than 30% for AIG in 2019. The GSM segment was also quite strong throughout the year, appreciating by roughly 13% in Q4 alone.

Overall, AIG's entire portfolio which includes stocks, ETFs, GSMs, bond instruments, digital assets, and cash returned slightly over 36% in 2019, likely beating most conventional 60/40 allocated portfolios, as well as the S&P 500 and most major stock market indexes in general.

Looking Into 2020

2020 could be another great year for a well-balanced portfolio. Some sectors and asset classes at the top of our list include:

GSMs

This sector is likely to outperform as gold, silver, and miners are in bull markets and their bull market is largely decoupled from the current late cycle bull market in overall equities. In fact, if stock markets begin to decline, the Fed will likely introduce more easing, which should enable the GSM sector to move substantially higher.

Some of our favorite names in the gold, silver, and PM mining segment include basic ETFs like the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), GDX, GDXJ, as well as physical metals and select miners.

We continue to believe that some of the best silver miners are Pan American Silver, First Majestic Silver, and Fortuna Silver Mines. In addition we like certain gold miners including Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), Kirkland Lake, and others.

Healthcare

Healthcare is an interesting, relatively defensive segment that still has some undervalued high-quality stocks to choose from. Select stocks in this segment are likely to outperform in a slowing economy or even if a recession suddenly materializes. The U.S. drug/healthcare industry is heavily subsidized and even in times of hardship people still need to take their medicines.

Some stocks we like in this segment include Gilead Sciences (GILD) as the stock trades at under 10 times this year's consensus EPS forecasts and delivers a dividend of around 4%. Other stocks we like include BMY, ABBV, Supernus (SUPN), and others.

Energy/Oil Services

Select energy and oil services names could have a strong year in 2020 as oil prices could go into a higher trading range of roughly $70-80 for WTI crude oil. I recently wrote an article about oil's bullish technical setup, the supply demand dynamic, as well as some names to consider and some to avoid in the sector. You can read the article here, but the one thing I did not mention are geopolitical issues along the lines of what we are seeing play out with Iran now. If the situation intensifies, we could see much higher oil prices in 2020.

Technology

We like certain market leading technology names, as they will likely continue to lead the way in 2020 provided that the current bull market continues throughout the year. Some of our top picks for the year include the usual suspects: Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Alibaba, Baidu, and others.

However, I would be careful about going heavily long in this sector right now. Some names like Apple (AAPL) and many others have essentially turned vertical and are not particularly cheap anymore.

Apple has skyrocketed by around 100% over the past year and is trading at roughly 20 times forward earnings estimates now compared to around 12-15 where it typically trades.

If we look at Apple and other prominent technology names as proxies for stocks, we could probably use a correction of around 5-10% in major averages now or relatively soon. Therefore, I don't see a reason to rush into the technology sector or many other stocks for that matter right now. We can probably get into many equities at lower prices, as a correction appears likely in Q1 of this year.

Materials

Certain material names could outperform in 2020. More specifically, companies that derive rare earth minerals that are used in various growing industries, including electric cars, computers, cell phones, etc. We are conducting research right now to pick the best names for AIG's portfolio in 2020.

Defense

With the sound of the battle drums bating louder, some defense/weapons manufacturers appear like attractive names going forward. Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon (RTN), Northrop Grumman (NOC), General Dynamics (GD), and even GE all look like applicable candidates for a diversified portfolio. Some of these have had extensive up moves over the last few trading sessions, so a pullback appears possible before prices proceed higher in 2020.

Financials

Some financials are still quite cheap and should go higher provided that the bull market continues in 2020. For instance, JPM is trading at about 13 times this year's projected earnings, GS is trading at around 11 times, Citi is still below 10. There is some strong value in this sector and many names could continue to do well in 2020.

Digital Assets

Bitcoin and other popular coins appear to be bottoming out going into 2020.

Bitcoin appears to have bottomed around the key support area of $6.5K. Now BTC looks like it is building a base above $7K and the next wave higher is likely already on its way. Next, BTC will likely go above $8K, which should confirm the trend reversal and is likely to attract more buyers to the space. In addition, many undervalued and drastically oversold altcoins are likely to participate actively in the next leg higher.

Some of our favorite altcoins include Litecoin (LTC-USD), Dash (DASH-USD), Zcash (ZEC-USD), Monero (XMR-USD), and several others.

Bond ETFs

The kind of bond ETFs I am talking about are the ones that go up when key treasury rates go lower. I believe the Fed will likely have to resume its easing policy as the economy likely slows further throughout 2020 and beyond. In fact, it is likely only a matter of time before the Fed is forced to bring rates back down to zero, introduce fresh rounds of QE, and does whatever else it can to try and prevent a recession, then try to engineer a relatively soft landing in one, and then finally to stimulate the economy out of a recession.

All of this will require immense amounts of capital, and extremely low or possibly even negative treasury rates. Therefore, bond instruments like TLT and others that respond well when rates go lower are appropriate investments here in my view. The likelihood of this scenario playing out in the near future, 6-18 months (lower rates, more QE, or call it whatever this time) is also partly why I am bullish on GSMs and the digital asset segment as these should also perform well when the Fed increases the money supply.

I hope that you enjoyed reading this article and found it useful to your investment thesis. All the best to everyone, and have a happy, healthy, and very profitable New Year in 2020.

