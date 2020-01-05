Signs That A Recession Is Imminent

A recession is imminent. It has been more than a decade since the U.S. economy emerged from the Great Recession brought on by the Financial Crisis. And all signs suggest that the longest economic expansion in U.S. history is set to continue running at least for the time being. But the same cannot be said for corporate earnings, which is threatening to fall into recession in 2020 for the first time since late 2016. This has important fundamental implications for investors over the coming year.

So what if corporate earnings fall into recession? A decline in business profit growth typically bodes ill for the broader U.S. economy. While corporate earnings growth has receded in the past with the U.S. economy and its stock market continuing to rise - most recently in 2015-16 - frequently a decline in profit growth will lead the onset of an economic recession and bear market by as much as nine months to a year. And even if stocks can continue to rise, a decline in profit growth will make stocks that are already at post crisis high valuations even more expensive, thus increasing the potential for higher volatility and downside risk even further going forward. Put simply, it matters a lot.

Corporate earnings are still hanging in there. Corporate earnings growth remains positive, at least for the moment. Although quarterly earnings fell by nearly -4% on an operating basis and more than -6% on a GAAP basis, annualized corporate earnings still increased by nearly +2% on both measures in the most recently completed reporting season for 2019 Q3. And with forecasted quarterly earnings projected to resume their robust growth in 2019 Q4 and through 2020, annualized earnings growth is estimated to reaccelerate back to double-digit expansion by this time next year.

Not so fast. While the latest consensus analyst forecasts are encouraging, they are notoriously optimistic. And when considering the underlying data, recent trends have been driving hard in the wrong direction.

By some measures, corporate earnings are practically in recession already. While still positive on a reported basis, annualized corporate profits actually first turned negative by -2.9% on a tax return basis with inventory valuation (IVA) and capital consumption adjustments (CCAdj) according to the national income and product accounts (NIPA) all the way back in 2019 Q1. After flipping positive in Q2 at +1.3%, NIPA profits flipped back to the negative in Q3 at -0.3%.

Key economic indicators also suggest further deterioration, not a rebound.

Consider private nonresidential fixed investment, which has been highly correlated with corporate profits dating back to the end of World War II. This annualized growth in corporate expenditures on capital such as commercial real estate, tools, machinery, and factories has been trending definitively lower since peaking in mid-2018.

Consider industrial production, which is similarly correlated dating back to the early 1970s. This reading first turned negative back in July and continues to trend in the wrong direction.

Consider durable goods and capital goods orders, both of which have been moving in lockstep with corporate earnings since the early 1990s. Annual growth in these readings faded into negative territory as early as last spring.

These are a few of many readings heading south for corporate profits. Others include the US Leading Economic Indicators, manufacturing and trade revenues, global exports, and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) indices just to name a few.

All of this poses a considerable risk for stocks in the year ahead. Perhaps corporate earnings will achieve the sudden reacceleration that is currently being forecasted. If so, it requires many of its highly correlated economic indicators to miraculously reverse course and do the same. This is a very tall order even if a trade agreement with China is reached in the near future. And the recent escalation in geopolitical risks further complicates this outcome.

Set up for disappointment. Overall, the outlook for corporate earnings is decidedly different than what the market is currently expecting, which may result in a variety of unpleasant downside jolts in selected stock names that disappoint as we enter into 2019 Q4 earnings season.

The bigger risk is economic. If the U.S. economy starts edging toward recession, stock buybacks will be at risk. And if stock buybacks start to decelerate, watch out below in the U.S. stock market.

Fed stimulus is still on the side of investors. The one source of comfort for investors is the knowledge that the Fed will come running with rate cuts and balance sheet expansion at the first sign of trouble. Count on it. But as we saw throughout the bursting of the tech bubble and the onset of the financial crisis, there is only so much the Fed can do if and when the snowball gets rolling downhill.

Watch key economic indicators and earnings in the weeks ahead. The U.S. economy and its stock bull market remain intact. But if key economic indicators continue to deteriorate and 2019 Q4 earnings season comes in less than expected, it may be time to start thinking about dialing back portfolio risk exposures to the stock market. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USMV, PSLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.



Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.