Revisiting RedHill Biopharma

With two products set to launch and four assets well advanced into the clinic, RedHill looks attractive at these levels.

Today, we revisit an interesting "Tier 3" stock in a company that made some significant progress in 2019, even as its shares refused to participate in last year's stock market rally. A full investment analysis is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) is an Israeli drug concern primarily focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company has three commercial products, two that are about to enter the market, and four product candidates in the clinic at Phase 2 or higher. With U.S. headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, RedHill was founded in 2009, went public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) in 2011, with its American Depository Shares listing on the NASDAQ in 2012. The duel listing will end in 2020 with a delisting from TASE. RedHill ADSs currently trade near $6.00 a share and command a market cap of ~$210 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Legacy Commercial Assets

The company's approach has been to in-license already approved GI therapies and market them through its ~40 person sales force to provide some revenue to offset the cost of developing its own therapies and to provide its sales force an opportunity to progress relationships with those healthcare providers into which it will sell its next wave of GI therapies.

RedHill currently markets three GI meds: Donnatal, an oral adjunctive therapy for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis; EnteraGam, a medical food for the dietary management of chronic diarrhea; and Mytesi, an anti-diarrheal indicated for non-infectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on anti-retroviral therapy. Collectively, these therapies are not big sellers, only responsible for revenue of $4.7 million during the first three quarters of 2019 as compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2018.

New Commercial Assets

Talicia. Contributions to the top line are about to change considerably with the November 4, 2019, FDA approval of RedHill's anti-H. pylori med Talicia, which is a combination of three approved drugs: omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (i.e. it prevents the secretion of hydrogen ions necessary for digestion of food in the stomach), and antibiotics amoxicillin and rifabutin. It is the only rifabutin-based therapy approved for H. pylori. In Phase 3 trials, Talicia demonstrated statistical superiority to standard-of-care (SoC) antibiotic comparators clarithromycin and metronidazole, eradicating H. pylori in 84% to 89% of patients versus 58% to 63% for the active comparator arm (p<0.0001). These results are not surprising giving the growing H. pylori resistance to antibiotics resulting in their diminished efficacy. Talicia also enjoys a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Source: Company Presentation

H. pylori is a bacterial infection that affects ~35% of Americans and is the most common cause of gastric ulcers and gastritis (stomach lining inflammation). Those affected also have an increased risk of stomach cancer and lymphoma. It is characterized by stomach pain, bloating, nausea, and black, tarry stools. Approximately 2.5 million Americans are treated for H. pylori infection annually.

Source: Company Presentation

Owing to Talicia's efficacy, it could become the first line SoC, opening up the $1.4 billion domestic and $4.8 billion global H. pylori markets. It has received qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation from the FDA, and as such is eligible for U.S. market exclusivity totaling eight years with patent protection until 2034. RedHill expects to launch Talicia in 1Q20.

Aemcolo. Scheduled to launch ahead of Talicia is the company's recently (October 2019) in-licensed med Aemcolo. It is a minimally absorbed antibiotic (rifamycin) tablet that is delivered to the colon. Aemcolo was approved by the FDA for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea caused by noninvasive strains of E. coli in adults during November 2018, the first such therapy in over a decade. RedHill believes the U.S. market for this remedy is significant, considering 32 million Americans travel to developed countries annually, with more than half traveling with OTC meds for GI issues. To obtain U.S. marketing exclusivity until 2028, RedHill issued ~1.7 million shares of its stock to Aemcolo's developer, Dublin-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF). RedHill is also on the hook for royalties in the high 20s and potential milestone payments up to $100 million. In a separate yet concurrent transaction, Cosmo invested $36.3 million into RedHill, receiving ~5.2 million additional shares. RedHill is set to launch Aemcolo in 4Q19. To support the launch of its new therapies, RedHill will deploy some of this private placement capital to increase its sales force from ~40 to ~140.

Pipeline

In addition to its commercial or soon-to-be commercial products, RedHill has several GI clinical candidates.

RHB-104. The asset with the largest addressable market is RHB-104 for the treatment of MAP infections in Crohn's disease. It is a combination of three genetic antibiotics (clarithromycin, clofazimine, and rifabutin) in a single capsule that, unlike the current crop of immunosuppressive agents employed to treat the inflammatory GI ailment, is designed to address its underlying cause: MAP infection. In a Phase 3 study initially readout in 2018 and subsequently supported by an open-label extension, RHB-104 successfully met its primary endpoint of remission at week 26 (36.7% vs. 22.4%, p=0.0048) in subjects with moderate to severe Crohn's disease, on top of baseline background SoC medications (5-aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, or anti-TNF agents). Now that it has demonstrated improved efficacy on top of SoC, RedHill plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the design of a confirmatory Phase 3 trial. If eventually approved, RHB-104 would enter a treatment market that reached $10.5 billion globally in 2018, with annual outlays for Crohn's disease meds expected to touch $12.8 billion by 2022.

Source: Company Presentation

RHB-204. Another investigational therapy with promise is RHB-204, which contains the same antibiotics as RHB-104 but at different dosages. RedHill expects to enter it into a pivotal, 100-patient Phase 3 trial for the first-line treatment of mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) disease, the most common cause of pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) infections, during 1H20 - subject to the completion of a non-clinical study and further input from the FDA. Currently, there is no approved SoC for NTM caused by MAC. RHB-204, like Talicia, has received QIDP designation from the FDA, making it eligible for Fast Track development, Priority Review, and eight total years of market exclusivity. If approved, it could become the SoC for a $500 million U.S. market indication.

Source: Company Presentation

RHB-102 (Bekinda). Another RedHill therapy that has already been assessed in a Phase 3 study is RHB-102, a once-daily bi-modal extended-release oral formulation of ondansetron, a 5-HT3 serotonin receptor inhibitor. It is being investigated in the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis as well as IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D).

Source: Company Presentation

Patients presenting with acute gastroenteritis and gastritis are usually administered IV antiemetic drugs not indicated or approved for this condition. In a Phase 3 trial readout in June 2017, RHB-102 demonstrated superiority to placebo (p=0.04) in the intent-to-treat population as measured by the elimination of vomiting from 30 minutes post dose to 24 hours without rescue medication. RedHill is in the process of designing a confirmatory Phase 3 study. If approved for these indications, the total addressable market worldwide is ~$650 million.

For the IBS-D indication - a U.S. market estimated at $1 billion in 2020 - RHB-102 met its primary endpoint (stool consistency, p=0.036) in a Phase 2 study readout in October 2017. Two pivotal Phase 3 trials are on the drawing board, likely awaiting a partner while it prioritizes resources toward its recently approved and soon-to-market therapies.

ABC294640 (opaganib, Yeliva). RedHill is also investigating ABC294640, an oral SK2 selective inhibitor with anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer activities, in an ongoing 39-patient Phase 2a study in the treatment of advanced cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Enrollment is expected to complete sometime in 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

ABC294640 will also be assessed in the treatment of prostate cancer in Phase 2 study expected to initiate in early 2020.

The company also recently informed licensee Salix Pharmaceuticals (BHC) that it will terminate the company's 2014 agreement related to RHB-106. This means RedHill will have global rights to the encapsulated bowel cleanser used to prepare the GI tract for procedures like colonoscopies.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

Owing to its recently announced transaction with Cosmo, RedHill held ~$59 million of cash and no debt on its books as of October 22, 2019. The company has a $60 million ATM facility in place, which has not been tapped. Cash burn was $9 million in 3Q19, but that figure will increase as the spend for the commercial launches of Talicia and Aemcolo looms. Management is targeting break-even from commercial operations in 2021.

RedHill enjoys a small but enthusiastic following on the Street, with five buy ratings and a median 12-month price target of $18 a share.

Verdict

Since going public in 2011, RedHill has returned to the capital markets multiple times for some form of equity financing. Even with the latest infusion courtesy of Cosmo and the ATM facility in place, RedHill will likely return again at some point. However, with a $200 million market cap and the potential to be the SoC for the $4.8 billion global H. pylori indication, the stock is worth an investment on that possibility alone. Factor in Aemcolo and the optionality from either upcoming or on the drawing board Phase 3 trials for four other assets and RedHill becomes even more attractive.

I have added some shares recently to my core holdings in RedHill using buy-write option orders. Despite the recent spate of good news, the stock trades close to levels a year ago. Unfortunately, this tends to happen at times with Israeli-based concerns. I have faith eventually the market will reward the company's progress, however.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDHL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.