Aimmune's PDUFA Jitters, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been quite a sprightly stock lately, and it has a couple of key events coming up as well. However, the firm also faces a few obstacles, the foremost being the FDA's stepmotherly attitude over the years. Its lead drug candidate Palforzia was approved by the FDA advisory committee with 7 to 2 votes for its efficacy. The same committee voted 8 to 1 establishing the safety of the drug. However, since this positive event in September last year, the FDA has not moved forward, causing concern for AIMT investors.

The FDA actions are vital for AIMT since Palforzia has the potential to become the first of its kind for treating peanut allergy and for proving the company's platform. The drug works by desensitizing children against the allergy. If approved, it may become a trailblazer for the allergy treatments which seeks to prevent a reaction instead of simply treating the aftereffects of the allergy. As a general rule, the FDA follows the lead of its advisory committee, which was largely positive in this case. However, the agency is still shying away from announcing a PDUFA date for Palforzia.

Investors and analysts are closely watching developments here. While many expect that the FDA decision may come around in a short period of time, there is no certainty attached to it. In the extreme case of no FDA announcement in the month of January, the stock may see some downside. Any delay in the approval is likely to derail future plans of the firm. AIMT is planning to launch the drug during the first half of 2020. However, if the approval is not granted in time, the company will not be in position to go ahead with its plans.

The preliminary estimates regarding the market size for the drug are encouraging. The company is looking to get the drug approved for treating children between the ages of 4 to 17 years. It is estimated that in the United States alone, the number of children in the applicable age group suffering from peanut allergy is close to 1.6 million. Further, nearly 40,000 of these children resort to emergency room treatment each year for their allergic reactions. This data shows the enormity of the situation and the lucrativeness of the opportunity lying ahead for the company.

This month of January will tend to be crucial for AIMT as the markets have already factored the likely positive impact of the FDA approval for the drug. However, if the approval is delayed or there is any other obstacle in the way, the stock may see sharp reversal while the market adjusts its expectations regarding the future performance of the stock and the company.

While looking at the stock, it is also advisable to take an objective view of the upcoming opportunity. As the drug is a first of its kind and is a preventive treatment, there may be some issues regarding the insurance coverage of the treatment. If there are any such reservations, the demand for the treatment may be affected in a negative manner. However, the likelihood of this happening is quite low as FDA approval generally leads to favorable insurance coverage.

Further, there is no definitive information about the pricing of the drug either, which again makes it difficult to assign a monetary value to its potential market. The problem is further compounded by the uniqueness and the lack of any precedent for the drug. However, AIMT itself has estimated the drug sale to top the $1 billion mark. The estimate is based on the rather wide tentative price range provided by AIMT. The company said that the price will be fixed somewhere between $300 and $20,000 per year. Such a broad price range is not helpful while trying to make a usable estimate about the market potential.

After all is said and done, Palforzia remains a monumental opportunity for AIMT and the current month is a critical time for the company and its investors.

The Good

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) reported receiving Health Canada’s approval for its Vascepa for reducing the risk of cardiovascular events in statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides. Such patients are at high risk of cardiovascular events on account of established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes, and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor. Some of the major cardiovascular events in this regard are non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, cardiovascular death, hospitalization for unstable angina or coronary revascularization.

The drug was in-licensed by HLS Therapeutics Inc. for the Canadian market in 2017. HLS Therapeutics is specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets. According to the global REDUCE-IT® cardiovascular outcomes study, nearly 28 percent of patients included in the control arm treated with statins and other contemporary therapy but not given Vascepa suffered a major adverse cardiovascular event.

Greg Gubitz, CEO of HLS said, “Looking ahead, we are now in the final phase of preparation for the commercial launch of Vascepa in Canada, which we expect will take place in the mid-February 2020 time frame."

The Bad

EyeGate Pharma (NASDAQ:EYEG) stock crashed as the company announced entering into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 500,000 shares of the company's common stock at a purchase price of $10.00 per share. The agreement is a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq Rules and will yield aggregate gross proceeds of $5.0 million. The announcement had negative impact on the stock price as the offering has been priced at below the prevailing market rate.

EyeGate plans to use the net proceeds to obtain additional capital for supporting its operations. Some of these operations are replenishing working capital, providing for clinical trials and other general corporate purposes such research and development and acquisition of new products or product candidates. The company did not specify the amounts earmarked for different purposes.

