Low Duration Options For An Expensive Bond Market

There are three options available to investors: ignore the market signals, outsource their duration allocation to active managers or rotate towards lower-duration sectors.

Fixed-income investors are faced with a bond market that presents three unattractive features:

Elevated duration or sensitivity to interest rates Lower yields Rich bond valuations

In this article, we take a look at how bond market risk metrics and valuation characteristics have shifted over the recent past. We also evaluate a number of options available to investors which include ignoring current valuations, outsourcing their bond allocations to active managers or tilting their own portfolios towards lower-duration assets.

We review three sectors offering lower durations and offer some fund recommendations.

Theme #1: Rising Duration

Duration measures the sensitivity of a bond or bond portfolio to changes in interest rates. Since the end of the financial crisis, the duration of the Bloomberg Barclays Agg has risen by a third (grey line in the chart below) after trading in a fairly narrow range around 4.5 for about two decades.

Source: JPMorgan

This sharp rise in bond duration is broad-based: both international and cross-sector. Various governments across the world have been taking advantage of low interest rates by terming out the maturities of their new issuance. Austria, Argentina and Mexico have all issued 100-year (aka "century") bonds, for example, while the US Treasury has also entertained the idea.

However, this phenomenon is not just a feature of government issuance. Other sectors have jumped on the bandwagon as well in order to lock in attractive yields for an extended period.

Source: Robeco

Had the issuers decided not to increase the maturities of their bonds, duration would have increased regardless, although to a smaller extent, because of the fall in interest rates. This is because lower yields push durations longer, all else equal. It's possible to get an intuition about this by visualizing duration as a balancing point of a cash flow see-saw. Theoretically, duration is a weighted-average time to receive the bond cash flows, so the lower the coupons, the longer this time becomes.

Theme #2: Disappearing Yield

Global bond yields have been falling steadily over the recent past.

Source: Yardeni

A few data points shows how unusual the recent trend has been.

There is currently around $17 trillion of negative-yielding debt.

Germany has sold 30-year debt at negative yields.

A Danish bank is offering mortgages at negative rates.

Some European "junk" bonds are trading at negative yields.

One way we can think about the interplay between yields and duration is through the concept of break-even yield. Break-even yield measures the amount that yields have to rise in order to wipe out a year's worth of income. The break-even yield is a "margin of safety" measure which tells bond investors how much they are compensated by allocating to bonds.

Using the figures from the chart above, the average break-even yield has been on the order of 1.04% meaning that yields had to rise by over 1% for price losses to be larger than a year's income. Currently, this figure is around 0.44% or less than half of its average. This depressed level is due both due higher duration as well as low yield.

Theme #3: Ho-Hum Bond Valuations

Finally, bond valuations are underwhelming as well. At our service Systematic Income, we have a value tilt so bond valuations are some of the high-frequency indicators that we follow actively. Our three favorite bond valuation metrics are 1) real yields, 2) term premium, and 3) inflation risk premium.

Treasury real yields show what investors can earn on US government debt in excess of inflation. The last time we discussed government bonds in detail was in early 2019 when we thought real yields were attractively priced at around 1%. Currently, 10-year real yields are close to zero, though wider of 2013 levels.

Source: FRED

The term premium measures the additional compensation that accrues to investors in long bonds over those repeatedly rolling over short-term bonds. Historically, the term premium has been a function of inflation and inflation volatility. Currently, the term premium is very low and negative. This means that investors in long bonds earn a lower carry than had they simply bought and rolled short-term bonds.

Source: FRED

Finally, the inflation risk premium measures the difference between the market's expectation of inflation and current CPI. The current inflation risk premium is negative, meaning that the market is pricing in future inflation that is below current inflation. In other words, the inflation "risk premium" priced into current bonds is negative, i.e., below current readings of inflation.

Source: FRED, ADS Analytics

The conclusion of these valuation metrics is that the bond market appears quite expensive.

What does all this mean for bond investors? Faced with a fairly unappealing bond market, investors have a number of choices. We think these choices can be split into three broad categories. Below we go through the pros and cons of these choices.

Choice #1: Ignore Bond Metrics and Stay Long

Many investors have heard or learned the hard way to avoid "market timing". Making investment decisions based on duration, yield and valuations certainly does have a market timing feel to it. One argument for staying with the long bond allocation, however, is that high-quality, long-duration bonds act as diversifiers of risky assets.

Recent equity/bond correlation and covariance readings have been running at relatively low levels which points to the fact that bonds have done a good job diversifying stock returns. We only need to go back to December 2018 for a good example. Since we don't know when the recession will come, ditching the long bond allocation might actually lead to an increase in overall portfolio risk.

Source: ADS Analytics

Investors have to keep an important point in mind, however. How bonds perform relative to stocks during a risk-off period is a function of both bond valuations as well as the source of the shock. First, rich bond valuations have historically supported bond rallies to a smaller extent than cheap valuations.

And secondly, if stocks sell off because the market shock emanates from the bond market (due to, say a hawkish monetary policy shift or unanticipated inflation), then bonds and stocks may both drop at the same time.

Choice #2: Outsource Bond Allocation

Another choice investors can make, in our view, is to outsource their bond allocation to active managers. For example, recently PIMCO has turned more defensive on the US bond market noting the speed of the recent rally and expensive valuations.

Dan Ivascyn notes:

We like the US market more — it still has more room to rally in a global flight to safety. But it wouldn’t take much of an uptick in inflation to cause a meaningful repricing. Expensive things can certainly get more expensive. We think we’ll at best get a partial agreement on trade, and this friction will be with us for a long time.

Source: FT

The risk to this strategy is two-fold, however. First, even the best managers can underperform for long stretches. For example, the PIMCO Income Fund has underperformed 94% of its sector to Q3 of 2019 due to its light duration profile.

The second difficulty is - which manager to pick? In the chart below, we plot the empirical durations of flagship bond funds from PIMCO, DoubleLine, Guggenheim and Templeton. These funds show a very wide dispersion not only in the current duration profile but also in contemporaneous positioning - often some managers were increasing their durations while others were decreasing, and vice-versa.

Source: ADS Analytics

Investors don't have to go with mutual funds, of course. Closed-end funds offer active management as well. The trouble with CEFs, though, is that their prices are much more volatile and more sensitive to interest rate volatility (because of the discount dynamic) than to the direction of rates.

Choice #3: DIY Your Bond Allocation

The final option available to investors is to manage their own duration exposure. The main difficulty with this option is the large platter of low-duration choices available to investors.

The flatness of the yield curve means that the short-duration sector is now relatively attractive. This is a sector we follow quite actively on the service because of the large number of potentially attractive funds.

For example, below we plot the current yields of various funds against their empirical durations and mark the quadrant with relatively high current yield and low duration. We like the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) as well as the iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) in the sector, although more aggressive investors may find structured finance funds like the Semper MBS Total Return Fund (SEMPX) more attractive.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO - figures as of Q3

Loans are another option available to investors. Because loan coupons are linked to short-rates, they feature low interest-rate duration. In our analysis, we have found that CEFs have generally outperformed their ETF and mutual fund counterparts, although this has come at the cost of higher volatility.

Source: ADS Analytics, Tiingo

The loan CEF sector compares quite favorably to other CEF sectors on a relative and absolute discount basis...

Source: ADS Analytics, Tiingo

...as well as the covered yield basis.

Source: ADS Analytics, Tiingo

In the sector, our highest-rated CEFs are:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA)

A final lower-duration option for investors is in high-yield bonds which tend to have lower durations than investment-grade bonds. This is because of the negative correlation between yields and credit spreads as well as the fact that high-yield spreads are significantly wider than investment-grade bonds and contribute much more to bond performance than in investment-grade bonds.

In total return terms, mutual funds and active ETFs compare quite favorably to CEFs.

ETFs, in particular, have significantly lower fees, competitive performance and the lowest historic empirical duration.

Within the sector we like:

the active JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY); and

the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) which takes advantage of downgraded bonds.

Conclusion

Fixed-income investors are facing a bond market with a high historic duration, low yield and poor valuations. While there are arguments to stick with bonds, particularly, in case of a market drawdown, we think investors can find attractive ways to explore lower duration sectors and such offerings in short-duration, loan and high-yield bond sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRA, ANGL, JPHY, NEAR, EFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.