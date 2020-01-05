VerifyMe Is Swinging For The Fences And Worth A Look

This stock is way off the radar and could make a big splash with its next earnings report and worth seeing how it develops from there.

The next earnings report will be the first to include revenue from the large global customer.

VerifyMe (OTCQB:VRME) is a development stage company offering label authentication, anti-counterfeiting and serialization for supply chain and distribution security solutions through their patented technology, RainbowSecure®.

Source: VerifyMe.com

I thought this would be a good time to take a good look at this company due to three major developments:

The company has a contract with Hewlett Packard (HPE) to include RainbowSecure technology for packages and labels on the HP Indigo 6000 series digital presses.

In May of this year, VerifyMe entered into a contract with an undisclosed global Forbes Top 50 consumer goods private company.

VeryfyMe recently filed an application to register shares for a capital raise along with uplisting from OTC to Nasdaq.

The uplisting and capital raise signal that the company is preparing to scale. It appears from the relationships with HP and the large consumer goods company that VerifyMe is receiving validation for their technology. I expect that for the just completed fourth quarter the company should report a significant sequential and year over year increase in revenue.

There are a lot of high tech startups swinging for the fences. Does VerifyMe have a good swing?

Business Plan

There was almost no revenue in 2018 as efforts were put into product development and in establishing partnerships that would serve as a sales channel.

VerifyMe reported revenue of approximately $143,000 for the first nine months of this year. The reported revenue was primarily related to security printing labels for the new Forbes Top 50 customer. This isn't very much revenue for a stock looking to do a capital raise and an uplisting and left me scratching my head to figure out what's going on.

I expect much higher revenue to be reported for the fourth quarter because RainbowSecure technology was applied to millions of products during this period. The company generates revenues based on volume, collecting a royalty each time their technology is used for a label or a package.

VerifyMe is attempting to penetrate a huge market and offers solutions to a wide array of problems. Products sold through third party vendors such as Amazon are often counterfeit. Drug companies have liability for counterfeit drugs sold using their label. Tickets, licenses, passports and other documents are often falsified. VerifyMe technology can be applied to any of these as well as other authenticity issues.

Management clearly expects new deals to follow the Forbes top 50 consumer company and HP's support.

Products

RainbowSecure is an invisible luminescent pigment that is used to code data stored in the cloud to track and authenticate a product or package. The VerifyMe Authenticator is a device that attaches to a smart phone to read the stored data. The VeriPAS software system is used to serialize products to track a product’s “life cycle” for brand owners.

Partnerships

The VerifyMe Authenticator, the company's first product, became commercially available in April. Management acknowledged the lack of resource to scale its business on its own. Even before their first product was available for commercialization, they began to build their sales network and product development through partnerships, collaborations and contracts. Subsequent to the 2017 Hewlett Packard agreement and in addition to the May 30th contract with a global consumer product company, VerifyMe has entered into several key contracts with other companies:

In December 2017, Micro Focus International PLC (MFGP) agreed to use RainbowSecure in their product and package track and trace software system.

In April VerifyMe signed a licensing agreement with Niagara Label for the use of their technology. Niagara serves mostly the food, wine and cannabis industries.

In April, VerifyMe announced its first European contract, a licensing agreement with Arca Ettichette.

On May, the company's first Asian customer, Identity Management Systems Co., Ltd., leased one VerifyMe smartphone reader.

In May, VerifyMe formed a partnership with INX International Ink Company for the development of inkjet inks for high speed, high volume usage which would allow VerifyMe products to be applied to additional HP presses beyond the 6000 series.

In October, VerifyMe signed a consulting agreement with G Prime LLC for access and business development in the consumer good, pharmaceutical, medical and industrial packaging industries.

In October, J.A.G. Associates, Ltd. agreed to sell VerifyMe products on a global basis.

Agreements and contracts without a hyperlink had no associated press release that I could find nor any further relevant information besides what was included in the recent S-1 filing. I wanted to mention all of the above because it demonstrates the company's scaling execution.

Uplisting

The company plans to do a reverse stock split of anywhere from 1 for 25 to 1-for 120 in order to meet Nasdaq stock price listing requirements. The split ratio will be determined by the amount necessary to achieve $8 million from the sale of 675,000,000 shares.

Management

Patrick White has served as a director of the Company since July 12, 2017. Mr. White founded and is a former CEO of Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS). Mr. White was involved in document security with the U.S. Secret Service and is a document security patent holder and reportedly owns over 6% with 7,650,000 shares of VRME

Keith Goldstein, Chief Operation Officer previously served as CEO of ABCorp. a supplier of secure payment and vital record and transaction documents, systems and services to governments and financial institutions. Mr. Goldstein owns 3,000,000 shares of VRME.

Sandy Fliderman - Chief Technology Officer previously served as CIO of an IoT company and is an industry veteran with over 20 years experience.

Norman Gardener is the company founder and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Gardner and the Board members own about 25% of the company shares.

Competition

Hewlett-Packard sells their own ultra violet ink at a much cheaper prices than VerifyMe. Customers may opt for the lower price ink although it does not offer the same quality level and options. Management stated in the recent S-1, "We believe VeriPAS™ is the only invisible covert serialization and authentication solution deployed through variable digital printing on HP Indigo printing systems with a smartphone tracking and authentication system."

VerifyMe competes against much larger companies that are able to offer a wider range of security solutions. These companies include 3M (MMM), DuPont (DD), Honeywell (HON), and Avery Dennison (AVY).

Amazon (AMZN) is also a competitor. The Amazon system assigns a unique code for every unit during the manufacturing process which is a different approach to what VerifyMe offers.

Share Structure

Currently there are 111,488,499 shares of common stock and warrants and shares of Series B Convertible Stock outstanding convertible into 21,962,608 and 7,222,222 shares of common stock, respectively. The warrants are convertible at a weighted average price of $0.32 per share. There are also 20,113,529 shares issuable upon exercise of outstanding options at a weighted average exercise price of $0.14/share as well as 16,562,500 shares that may be granted under the existing equity incentive plans.

Proceeds

(from the S-1)

The company expects to net $7,196,000 from the share offering and has specified where it expects to allocate the funds.

Proceeds: Gross Proceeds $ 8,000,000 Fees and Expenses (804,000 ) Net Proceeds $ 7,196,000 Uses: Research and Development $ 1,800,000 Sales Force Expansion, Marketing, Business Development and Potential Acquisitions 2,700,000 Repayment of outstanding Debentures issued in the Bridge Financing (1) 660,000 Working Capital 2,036,000 Total Uses $ 7,196,000

(1) The Debentures are convertible into shares of common stock at a 30% discount to the price per share offered investors in the offering. The offering price has not price has not been decided.

Risks

There is no guarantee that the company will be approved for a Nasdaq listing nor that they will be able to complete the share offering. There are early signs that the technology will be successful but the company is still a developmental stage company. It is probable that the company will need to raise additional funds within the current fiscal year, further diluting the shares. This is a high risk proposition because the company has not established sales and does not yet have an established product. It's conceivable that the company's products fail to obtain and retain market attention and the company seizes to exist.

Conclusion

The H.P. relationship is the key for this company's success as it provides built in access to their presses, access to their customer base as well as market influence. HP validates VerifyMe's technology in that H.P. has a competing product but nevertheless offers Verifyme's in its printers. The current R & D effort to expand VerifyMe's ability to apply its technology to more of H.P.'s printers further validates the technology as well as HP's commitment to partner with VerifyMe.

The company is managed by industry veterans who have vast experience with similar positions in similar companies. They've done well in establishing a relationship with an industry giant, obtaining a Forbes Top 50 customer and establishing the beginnings of a licensed partner sales network in a very short time. Another positive is that management and the Board of Directors have skin in the game and have been buying shares.

I'm going to initiate a very small position based on what could be a very positive market reaction to the next quarterly report. I want to add further risk beyond my risk section above in that this stock is thinly traded. The low volume presents greater risk than on trading on stocks with higher average volume as there is a wider spread between the ask and bid price. While I see a huge upside on the next earnings report, I urge readers not to consider this as a short term play. Personally, I have initiated a small position for now.

