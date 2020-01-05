Revisiting CoreSite Realty: Turning Positive Again

After the recent underperformance we become positive again on CoreSite.

As a result, CoreSite has been able to deliver strong growth figures in earnings, dividends and share price.

In April of last year we wrote a “neutral” article on CoreSite Realty (COR). Since then the stock underperformed both the S&P 500 as REITs in general.

Exhibit 1: Performance

In the meantime, the dividend yield rose from 4 to 4.4%. Is this enough to become positive again on CoreSite?

Data Centers

Data center REITs own and manage facilities that customers use to safely store data. Data center REITs offer a range of products and services to help keep servers and data safe, including providing uninterruptable power supplies, air-cooled chillers and physical security.

Data centers are the home to the cloud: the outsourcing of computing processing and storage capacity to an off-site data center.

Data centers are the hubs and spokes of the internet for corporate customers. Companies lease space, based on their power needs, to exchange and store data, connect to cloud providers, and access the internet. The industry’s first wave of growth centered on telecom service providers that wanted neutral data-exchange sites as they built out the internet; outsourcing of corporate data centers came next as the internet gained traction.

The industry is now riding new waves of innovation. Companies are increasingly using multi-cloud architectures—relying on public cloud providers like Amazon Web Services for some applications while using private cloud infrastructures for others.

Data Center REITs and Economic Conditions

Internet traffic is the primary driver of data-center-REIT performance. The digital economy has experienced exponential growth, and this pattern is expected to continue through several coming years. Higher network traffic drives the need for servers, storage devices and communications gear. This trend is only loosely coupled to the business cycle, because e-commerce is often the low-price provider of goods and services, and the requirements of big-data and trading applications are expected to grow regardless of economic conditions, within reason.

Exhibit 2: REIT sector cyclicality

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Fed was still raising rates and the market feared this would drive the economy into recession and caused the well-known market drop in December of last year. This had the most impact on the most cyclical REITs. Exhibit 3 shows the change in the median premium/discount to NAV between Q3 and Q4 of 2018. The biggest drop was for the hotel sector, regional malls, timber and ... data centers.

Exhibit 3: Median premium/discount to NAV

The drop for data centers in the fourth quarter of 2018 was bigger than one would expect based on the sector's cyclicality. Currently, the data centers are again trading at a premium to NAV of around 10%.

Data center sector

Compared to the average REIT, data center REITs have lower debt ratios and a lower payout ratio and hence a higher dividend safety. This justifies that data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT.

Exhibit 4: Dividend safety

The premium or discount at which REITs trade can give us an indication of expected growth. The equity markets have a strong preference for higher levels of NAV growth, and at times when this exists, they price REITs at premiums to NAV. When real estate value growth is more muted, short-term focused equity investors look elsewhere leading to REITs trading at a discount.

The expected growth of data center REITs is higher than that of the average REIT. This is another reason why data center REITs should have a higher valuation.

Exhibit 5: Expected growth

REITs in general are fairly valued. Data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT, but they deserve to do so because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth. Data center REITs in general are currently also fairly valued.

Exhibit 6: Valuation

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. This is a booming market and as a consequence CoreSite has been able to deliver strong growth figures in earnings, dividends and share price.

CoreSite focuses on “retail” data centers: network-dense campuses where companies exchange information and access cloud providers like Amazon, which also runs its own data centers. Leasing rates for retail look more favorable than those for “wholesale” centers, which focus on storage and networking for large companies and cater to hyperscale customers, according to Nate Crossett, an analyst with Berenberg Capital Markets.

Surfing this cloud boom, CoreSite has been able to deliver strong growth figures in earnings, dividends and share price.

The past five years CoreSite realised a CAGR of 26.5% in dividends per share.

Exhibit 7: Dividend per share

For the coming three years analysts are expecting an annual dividend growth of 7.5%.

Despite this strong growth CoreSite trades more or less in line with the average data center REIT.

Exhibit 8: Valuation

Compared to the average data center REITs, COR has lower debt ratios but a higher payout ratio. This justifies that COR should trade more or less in line with to the average data center REIT.

Exhibit 9: Dividend safety

COR is trading at a premium to NAV similar to the average data center REIT.

The expected growth of COR is in line with the average data center REIT. This is another reason why COR should have a valuation in line with the average data center REIT.

Exhibit 10: Expected growth

What is a fair dividend yield for CoreSite? We believe it should trade closer to the data center average of 3.2%.

When we look at CoreSite’s dividend yield history a figure around 3.5% seems defendable.

Exhibit 11: Dividend yield

This would translate in a price target close to $140. It’s time to become more positive again on COR!

Three drivers of expected return

Returns can be decomposed into a set of building blocks:

Income Return Earnings Growth Multiple Expansion

When we look at CoreSite Realty the income return (or dividend yield) is nice at 4.4%, earnings growth will be above average and the expectations for multiple expansion (or change in valuation) are rather low. All-in-all a nice outlook in a REIT universe that’s fairly valued in general.

Momentum

After trading sideways for quite some time, CoreSite is again in a clear uptrend when we look at the 200 day moving average.

Exhibit 12: Price chart

Conclusion

In the past five years, data center REITs have delivered a total return which is significantly higher than the average annual return of the REIT sector over the same period. Also, in the past 12 months, data center REITs have performed well.

The sector is currently fairly valued, as are REITs in general. Data center REITs trade at a premium to the average REIT, but they deserve to do so because of the higher dividend safety and expected growth.

CoreSite is active in this booming Data Centers sector. On top of that comes CoreSite's nice 4.4% dividend yield. We see a fair value for CoreSite around a 3.5% dividend yield (or a $140 share price). It’s time to become more positive again on COR!

