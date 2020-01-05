Chartwell: A Low-Risk Play For A 4.2% Yield, 8% Total Returns

We like the valuation here and will be establishing a position shortly.

The stock now trades at a 15% discount to liquidation value and at less than 14X FFO.

We entered 2019 with Canadian REITs at almost 45% of our portfolio but exited the year at less than 10%. We started selling positions in late November and completed the bulk of them in mid-December. From our perspective the returns up to that point had been rather fantastic and we saw little reason to hold on. We are never married the concept of "yield on cost" and always seek to deploy capital where it has the best chance of returns. While we did cut down on our REITs, we pruned only those which had reached or exceeded our fair values. Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC:NWHUF), Dream Industrial (OTC:DREUF), Cominar REIT (OTCPK:CMLEF) & Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF), while sound REITs, were notable examples of market getting ahead of itself. In early December 2019, we were expecting negative 12 month returns for these stocks.

Data by YCharts

While end of the Canadian REIT space was euphoric, we saw a few examples of REITs that just refused to participate in the rally. We highlighted one such play recently. Today, we bring you another.

The company

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCPK:CRSWF) is a real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living and long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces. While we have had a negative bias towards senior housing in US and even in Canada, Chartwell's main model revolves around independent living.

Source: Chartwell

Eighty percent of its beds are dedicated to independent living and the assisted living, memory care and long term care form the remaining 20%. The company has nicely broken down the differences between the different categories of its properties.

Source: Chartwell

Chartwell's properties are spread across four provinces.

Source: Chartwell

Chartwell has developed moderate scale over time and has name recognition in each province it operates in.

Source: Chartwell

Historical performance

Chartwell has delivered consistent revenue and EBITDA growth punctuated briefly by the sale of its US portfolio in 2015.

Source: Chartwell

Funds from operations (FFO) manged to brush off that hiccup as well.

Source: Chartwell

The recent underperformance

Chartwell has recently lagged its REIT peers. It has even substantially lagged Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) which operates with a similar model.

Data by YCharts

While there can be many reasons for the way a stock moves, in our opinion, the biggest driver has been the continuing weakness in occupancy rates in ts Ontario platform.

Source: Chartwell

At under 84%, this is one of the lowest occupancy levels for Chartwell's largest market.

Why we are bullish

While Ontario occupancy levels have been weak, Chartwell's diversified portfolio has protected it from some of the turbulence. Chartwell has managed to keep overall occupancy rather high and has also managed to keep Net operating Income (NOI) moving along.

Source: Chartwell

We are also reaching a trough in the Ontario markets as supply should ease off in response to lower occupancy rates and higher inflation which impacts cost of construction. Management alluded to this as well on the latest conference call.

Himanshu Gupta Thank you and good morning. Just going back to the occupancy question, so Ontario occupancy at around 84%. From your historical experience at what level does the occupancy bottom out? I mean, this is not the first time you have seen supply I mean wave of new supply in the market. Vlad Volodarski No, I would get based on our experience and on where our leading indicators now sit in the marketplace and the traffic flow as it's move back up. We believe that this is probably at the bottom of the trough and that it should start back up now. Himanshu Gupta Sure. So on the mid-80s or like low-80s is that really where we can see it's troughing out and we're seeing some kind of recovery? Vlad Volodarski Yes.

Source: Chartwell Q3-2019 transcript

Chartwell's pipeline of new growth projects alongside what we think is troughing occupancy rates in Ontario, set it up for decent upside in the 2020 and further out.

Source: Chartwell

The demographic demand for these independent suites is strong, but unlike assisted living or long term care, the costs are far more affordable. We should also see a big spike in demand within two years.

Source: Chartwell

Valuation is right

In 2016 the company traded at close to 20X trailing FFO of 80 cents a share.

Data by YCharts

At present we have moved down to under 14X FFO levels with catalysts for upside in the years ahead. We are not uber bullish on the prospects here, but we think a 16X FFO multiple is sustainable for what is predominantly a high-end, apartment like, portfolio. As such we think the company can reach a $16 value in 2 years.

Chartwell also sports a decent dividend that is very well covered by FFO.

Source: Chartwell

The current payout ratio is close to 60%, leaving plenty of cash flow to build and buy new suites.

Conclusion

While not the most perfect setup by any stretch of the imagination, Chartwell is in a position to return 7-8% a year with relatively low risk and that should be attractive for Canadian investors looking for a growing steady income. The assets are worth at least $16.50 in our opinion on liquidation and that provides some buffer for investors purchasing this under $14.00. We would buy here and look to add on any weakness.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2700 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWSRF, EXETF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.