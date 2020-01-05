U.S. Manufacturing Continues To Slump, But That Is Not The Whole Story

In today's economy, investors need to be aware of this larger picture because GDP and manufacturing activity are not as important, relatively, as they once used to be.

The whole economy is doing okay as unemployment is at a 50-year low, investment in intellectual capital remains high, and as the value of the US dollar remains strong.

Manufacturing activity is at a 10-year low, something we should be concerned about, but we should not despair at this result.

The Institute of Supply Management released data on Friday that indicated manufacturing activity in the United States declined for the fifth month in a row.

Not only has the index been declining, it dropped to 47.2 in December, it now stands at the lowest level it has been since June 2009, the last month included in the Great Recession.

When the index drops below 50.0, it indicates that the manufacturing sector is declining. ‘

Furthermore, since late 2018, “factory output in the united States has slumped and new employment in the sector has leveled off.”

In addition, business investment is off.

Sounds bad, and it is, but during the last two years, the overall economy has continued to grow, at around a 2.4 percent annual rate, unemployment has fallen to a fifty year low in the economy, and the stock market has continued to hit new historic highs.

So, something else is going on and investors need to try and understand what is happening.

In the article cited above, Gregory Daco, the chief United States economist at Oxford Economics, is quoted as providing three explanations for the slump in manufacturing.

First, Mr. Daco cites the fact that trade uncertainty remains the major factor holding down manufacturing activity because there are “tariffs on two-thirds of our imports from China.”

Second, global economic activity remains soft.

Third, the value of the US dollar remains strong.

Mr. Daco concludes that “these headwinds will continue to restrain manufacturing output in 2020.”

But, the economy continues to grow, employment continues to grow, and the stock market continues to rise.

There is not question, in terms of measured GDP, consumption expenditures continue to drive aggregate activity. Business investment in physical capital goods, plant and equipment, continues to lag because of the slowdown in the manufacturing and this is causing measured output to lag.

The continued growth in consumer spending continues to drive the economy. This was what former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke wanted to achieve as he set out to stimulate the economy through a stock market wealth effect. He certainly got what he hoped for.

But, the state of manufacturing and the state of the economy point to another important truth about the current economy. The economy has changed over the past decade or so and many of the economic measurements we use are “out of date” in terms of the actual “output” of the economy.

I have written about some of these changes, especially in several posts in recent weeks. See for example, “The Economy and the Stock Market: The New Year, The New Decade.”

There is a lot more taking place in the economy than just manufacturing or the factors that are measured in calculating Gross Domestic Product.

Two areas that have become a huge part of economic activity in the past decade or more are the financial sector and in the space related to the growth and spread of information.

In terms of the financial sector, I have written a lot about the impact that the government’s efforts to create “credit inflation” over the past sixty years or so has provided an environment for financial engineering and asset bubbles to thrive.

This environment has resulted in an incredible increase in employment in financial services, whether directly in financial institutions or in other areas, like manufacturing and companies included within the definition of the “new” Modern Corporation.

Finance has thrived and employment and “output” has exploded in these areas. Yet, much of what is done in this part of the economy does not get measured in the aggregate figures.

What is so important in the information space, not unlike the financial area, is that so much of the activity in these areas relates to intellectual capital and to the fact that the measurement of activity and growth in this area are not measured by any current statistical methods.

We can see this when someone like Steven Pinker in his book “Enlightenment Now,” or in his article in the Financial Times writes that

“Progress is a historical fact. The numbers show that over the past seven decades humans have become (on average) longer-lived, healthier, safer, richer, freer, fairer, happier, and smarter, not just in the west but worldwide.”

But, how do you capture these factors in the measurement of GDP?

The bottom line is that so much is going on in the economy. Manufacturing activity is only one area of the total picture. Before, it played an much larger role in determining aggregate economic activity. Today, its role is not so big.

Manufacturing is important and what is happening there cannot be ignored. We need manufacturing to thrive and we need spending on business investment to be strong.

Investors have a large stake in seeing this happen.

The bigger story that we…and investors…need to understand is that there are now many component parts to the overall economy

To get a complete picture of what is happening in the world and where investments need to be made, we need to be cognizant of these other component parts and follow them as closely as we have other areas in the past.

How strong is the overall United States economy?

Stronger than we think but, because we cannot measure it, we just don’t know how strong it might be.

One possible indication of the strength of the US economy: the value of the US dollar.

The US economy is relatively stronger than almost any other economy in the world. This is why the US dollar has remained strong and it appears as if it will stay strong over the longer run.

This should give investors some confidence in a rising stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.