Telefonica: Improvements In Latest Quarter But Debt Still A Problem

On Tuesday, November 1, 2019, international telecommunications giant Telefónica S.A. (TEF) announced its third quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appear to be somewhat mixed as the headline numbers were in-line with analysts' expectations and the company managed to produce year-over-year revenue growth but it still reported a net loss for the quarter. A closer look at the earnings report though reveals that there were certainly some things to like here. Overall, the company appears to be taking the steps needed to strengthen its finances and especially its balance sheet. This is something that was a problem for the company a few years ago so it is nice to see that it is taking the necessary steps to improve here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telefónica's third quarter 2019 earnings results:

Telefónica brought in a total of €11.902 billion in the third quarter of 2019. This represents a 1.74% increase over the €11.699 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of €169 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the €1.926 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telefónica added 5.9 million net subscribers during the quarter and increased its average revenue per user and churn rate on a year-over-year basis.

The company managed to reduce its debt by €1.937 billion during the quarter. This represents the tenth straight quarter of debt reduction.

Telefónica reported a net loss of €267 million in the third quarter of 2019. This compares very unfavorably to the €1.348 billion net profit that the company reported in the third quarter of 2018.

One of the first things that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that Telefónica's revenues delivered a slight increase during the quarter when compared to the prior year quarter. While this was undoubtedly a good thing, it is important to note that the company's revenues were actually down compared to the first two quarters of this year. We can see this here:

Source: Telefónica S.A.

The most significant reason for this year-over-year improvement is noted in the highlights. First of all, the company added 5.9 million subscribers during the third quarter. It should be fairly obvious to see why this would be beneficial for revenues; after all, more customers buying the company's services should result in higher revenues all else being equal. Of course, all else is rarely equal when it comes to telecommunications companies. This is because these companies typically offer a variety of different plans that their customers can subscribe to (including both prepaid and postpaid plans) and are regularly re-evaluating the pricing of their plans based on the actions of their competitors. For this reason, we have a metric known as the average revenue per user, which is exactly what it sounds like - the average amount of revenue that the company generates off of each one of its subscribers. As noted in the highlights, Telefónica saw this figure increase on a year-over-year basis, although the company did not provide an exact figure for it (it did provide figures that vary by country, however). Thus, we had a case where the company both added new subscribers and generated more revenue off of each one of its subscribers on average. It should be easy to see why this would have a positive impact on revenues.

Another factor that we want to keep an eye on is the churn rate. This is the percentage of the company's subscribers that left its platform during the period and needed to be replaced in order to maintain a flat subscriber base. The reason why this is important is because it generally costs the company more money to attract a new subscriber to its services than it does to convince an existing customer to buy a more expensive plan or buy additional services. Thus, we generally want to see a lower churn rate than a higher one as that contributes to helping the company keep its costs down, even if the overall impact is slight. As noted in the highlights, the company managed to improve its churn rate by 0.2% during the quarter so this was nice to see.

Despite the increase in revenues, some readers may note that Telefónica's operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) declined fairly significantly compared to the prior year quarter. One of the reasons for this is currency depreciation of the Brazilian real and especially the Argentine peso relative to the euro over the past year. While the company reports its results in terms of euro, its customers of its operations in Brazil and Argentina actually pay for its services in their respective national currencies. Thus, if these currencies decline in value relative to the euro, then the company will report lower revenues and income when the time comes to convert them back into euro for reporting purposes. Telefónica notes that this alone reduced its OIBDA by 1.5% year-over-year.

As some readers may be aware, Argentina is currently in the midst of a currency crisis. This began in 2018 and ultimately forced President Mauricia Macri to request a loan from the International Monetary Fund. I discussed some of the precipitating factors of this in an article a few years ago but the problem has only gotten worse since then. Following the departure of former Prisdent Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the reserves of the Central Bank of Argentina were depleted and inflation was over 30% annually and the government budget deficit was at 8% of GDP despite the country having the highest tax rates in history. The government was also in conflict with investors regarding a sovereign default in 2001. After Macri took power, he allowed Argentine citizens to freely buy and sell currencies, which caused the peso to fall by 30%, and ended the sovereign default problem. Inflation continued however and was 25% in 2017 and 44% in 2018. Current estimates are that inflation went down to 23% in 2019 but this has not yet been determined. This situation has prompted Telefónica to begin using hyperinflation accounting for its operations in the country and has naturally forced its costs upward due to the inflation. The overall impact of this was to decrease its OIBDA by €71 million year-over-year.

Additionally, Telefónica sold off its operations in Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Antares over the past year and sold off nine data centers over the past year. This did result in the company recording a gain on sale but this was realized earlier in 2019. It actually had a negative impact in the third quarter of 2019 because the company did not have these operations in the most recent quarter to generate revenue and cash flow but it did have them in the year-ago quarter. This reduced the company's OIBDA by 1.1% year-over-year. I will admit that I am of two minds about this. As a general rule, I do not like to see a company sell off a productive segment of its business. At the same time though, the company does desperately need to reduce its debt and this was certainly one way to accomplish that goal. Overall, the sale of these assets does not appear to have had a significant impact on the company's performance so in this case it appears to have been the right decision to make.

Finally, the biggest drag on the company's earnings performance was €1.876 billion in restructuring costs of which the lion's share (€1.873 billion) was personnel costs. This is unfortunately one problem that European companies when attempting to reduce headcount as most union contracts require the company to make a severance payment upon the termination of an employee. Fortunately though, this was only a one-time cost that is not likely to be repeated in the coming quarters. Thus, we will likely see some improvement in earnings going forward. This conclusion is reinforced by the fact that if we exclude the one-time and inorganic costs then OIBDA would have increased by 0.8% year-over-year.

For quite some time, one of the major problems plaguing Telefónica is the company's high debt load. Thus, it will certainly be nice to see that the company has been steadily reducing its leverage over the course of this year:

Source: Telefónica S.A.

As we can clearly see, Telefónica reduced its net debt-to-OIBDA ratio from 2.62 at the end of December 2018 to 2.46 today. This is a nice improvement and certainly gives us some reason to be optimistic that the company's improvement plan is working but this leverage still remains high so the company still has a ways to go to secure its future and protect the dividend.

In conclusion, this was somewhat of a disappointing quarter for Telefónica. However, many of the problems here were caused by things outside of the company's control. The exception, of course, was the restructuring costs but those were a one-time thing that improves the company's position going forward. Overall then, Telefónica appears to be on the right track but it does still have a ways to go.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.