UTF: A Defensive Play That Outperforms

Several months ago, I published an article to this site on an interesting infrastructure closed-end fund called the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). Infrastructure can be a very good play for conservative investors looking for a relatively safe defensive play. This is because most infrastructure companies will make money regardless of what happens in the economy because even in a recession when money is tight most people will prioritize paying for things like internet access, electricity and cellular telephone bills over more discretionary things like eating out at restaurants. In addition, many infrastructure stocks are relatively low growth companies so they will often pay out a high percentage of their free cash flow in the form of dividends to investors. By investing in the fund that we will be discussing in this article, investors are able to gain access to a diversified portfolio of infrastructure stocks that is professionally managed with a single trade, which is much easier and cheaper than constructing a portfolio on your own. It also boasts a much higher distribution yield than any of the major infrastructure closed-end funds so it is useful to those looking for an income.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has the stated objective of pursuing total return with an emphasis on income. This alone is not particularly different from many other closed-end funds as a good many of them target total return and most closed-end funds aim to deliver a fairly high distribution yield to their investors. The thing that sets this fund apart from many closed-end funds is the method that it uses to achieve its objective. As the name implies, the fund invests in securities issued by infrastructure companies, which may be either common equities, preferred equities, or debt. The fund considers an infrastructure company as one active in the utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, marine terminals, and telecommunications sectors. In other words, these are the companies that make it possible for modern society to function, which reinforces their defensive nature.

A look at the top ten holdings of the fund does indeed reveal a fairly diversified portfolio of these types of companies. Here they are:

Source: Cohen & Steers

Perhaps the most surprising companies here are Crown Castle International (REIT)">CCI) and American Tower Corporation (AMT). Their inclusion certainly does make a great deal of sense, however. Over the past twenty years and especially over the past ten, cellular telephones and other smart devices have become almost a necessity for many people. In fact, I would not be surprised if many readers are viewing this article on a smartphone or tablet right now. These two fairly unique real estate investment trusts own relatively small plots of land all over the country upon which cellular towers are built, which are necessary for any of these wireless communications devices to function. As the nation's wireless providers have worked to build out their networks to meet the demands of this technology, these two companies have delivered phenomenal growth. There are many that expect that these companies will continue to grow as companies like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) roll out their fifth-generation networks since that technology requires cellular towers to be much closer together than current technology does, meaning that more towers will need to be built. This growth thesis for Crown Castle and American Tower does appear to make sense and it would appear that the fund's management agrees with it.

The rest of the companies in the top ten are largely what we might expect from the fund given the previous definition of an infrastructure company. We see here a combination of electric, water, and gas utilities, pipelines, toll roads, and freight rail operators. It is important to note that the freight rails and toll roads might not be quite as recession-resistant as the other companies here. This is because manufacturing activity will frequently contract during a recession so there is less need for a railroad to transport goods. In the past, the railroad might have been able to offset this by transporting coal for use in power generation but in recent years many coal power plants have been supplanted by natural gas ones, reducing demand for coal from this industry. In addition, people may travel less and ship fewer goods by truck for the same reason, thus reducing the use of toll roads. With that said though, these two industries will likely prove to be more recession-resistant than many other ones.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which a position begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too much of the portfolio then this risk will not be completely diversified away. Thus, the concern is that if some event occurs that causes the price of some heavily-weighted stock to decline when the market itself does not then it will drag the fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two companies that individually account for more than 5% of the portfolio. These two companies are NextEra Energy (NEE), the largest electrical utility in the United States, and Crown Castle International, which we have already discussed. These are both solid companies and there is probably nothing to worry about here but investors should still be willing to take on the individual risks of these two companies.

Overall though, this fund is very well-diversified across sectors, which one might infer by looking at the top ten holdings list. We can see further proof here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

At first, one might think that the fund is heavily exposed to electrical utilities. However, this may not be a bad thing, especially for someone that is purchasing the fund as a defensive move. Think about it, most people will place a high priority on paying their electric bill as few people will want to see their electricity cut off. This is especially true during recessionary times when money is tight as people go out less frequently and get a greater proportion of their entertainment at home. They will want to ensure that the electricity stays on in order to do that. In addition, many of these companies are monopolies in their respective service areas and have their rates set at a level that ensures that they are able to make a profit. The same thing applies to the gas distribution and water utilities in the portfolio, although these are both much smaller in proportion to the whole portfolio.

We also see an additional margin of safety in the fact that 15% of the fund is invested into various fixed-income securities (bonds and preferred stock). Infrastructure companies are among the biggest issuers of these securities due mostly to the capital-intensive nature of their businesses and the stability of their cash flows that allows them to reliably make the payments that these securities require. These fixed-income securities are generally considered to be safer than common equities because they sit higher up in the capital stack and thus have a superior claim to a company's assets in the event of a bankruptcy. In addition, should some event cause a company's cash flow to decline then it must prioritize making the payments on these securities before making any dividend payment to the common stockholders. Thus, these securities should make the fund a bit more defensive, especially because their prices are usually less volatile.

Performance

Utilities and other infrastructure are generally not considered the highest performance stocks in the market. The growth of many utilities is constrained by population growth in their home areas unless they are able to expand their footprints through mergers and acquisitions, which would generally require either issuing new stock or borrowing money and offset some of the benefits of this growth. This is one of the reasons why these companies typically boast higher dividend yields than high-growth sectors as they deliver a sizable portion of their total return to investors via the dividend. As such, we might expect that UTF would underperform a broader market index like the S&P 500 (SPY). This is not the case however as we can clearly see here:

Source: Cohen & Steers

As we can see, despite investing in infrastructure, utilities, and other low-growth stocks, UTF has fairly consistently beaten the S&P 500 index and its benchmark index (also shown above as it has changed over the years). It has also consistently paid out a much higher yield over the period than any of these indices. This should greatly appeal to any investor looking for superior returns and and the fact that this fund has accomplished it with defensive assets is a nice bonus.

Distributions

As already stated, this fund targets delivering a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. In addition, many of the companies that this fund invests in pay out relatively solid dividend yields. As such, we might expect UTF to boast a relatively high distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out a distribution of $0.155 per share monthly ($1.86 annually), which gives the fund a 7.10% yield at the current price. This is certainly a reasonable yield, although it is far from remarkable in the closed-end fund space.

One thing that some investors may find appealing about these distributions is that they consist entirely of dividends and capital gains, with money of the money being classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be appealing is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund did not generate enough income off of its investments to cover its distribution and therefore may be returning the investors' own money back to them. For obvious reasons, this scenario is unsustainable over any sort of extended period. While there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital, we do not need to worry about that here since all of the fund's income is covered by dividends that it received and realized capital gains. Thus, the fund is covering its distributions without any problems.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like UTF, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as the net asset value. A fund's net asset value is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to acquire shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of January 2, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), UTF had a net asset value of $27.61 per share. However, the fund actually traded hands for $26.21 per share. This represents a 5.07% discount to net asset value, which is a very reasonable price to pay for shares of the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, infrastructure can provide an excellent way for conservative investors to defensively play the market. For the most part, these companies have very stable cash flows that are unlikely to be affected much by a recession. In addition, several of them also offer growth potential, which is quite appealing. The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund offers an easy way to play this sector with one easy trade and boasts a history of outperforming the market. Despite this though, the fund trades at a very hefty discount to net asset value. Overall, it is a fund that is certainly worth considering for your portfolio.

