Sprouts Is Not Whole Foods

Sprouts faces a lot of challenges, it's not Whole Foods, and it's best to adopt a "wait and see" position at this time.

I invested very successfully in Whole Foods before it was gobbled up by the omnivorous Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). My reasoning was that I wanted some part of my portfolio to have exposure to the very powerful and I believe long-lasting “healthy eating / organic food” trend. Whole Foods was an easy way to achieve this exposure, a little bit of everything in one brightly colored near-cult status grocery chain and stock. Good while it lasted. So, enter Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM); not quite Whole Foods, not quite Trader Joe’s, but maybe close enough for my portfolio?

The Stores are the Stores

I’ve been in Sprouts stores in California and Arizona. I’ve bought all sorts of groceries and drinks, deli sandwiches, bulk nuts, trail mix and candy – and a whole lot of this stuff:

Source: Yelp

The stores? Smaller than a traditional grocery store, lower shelf heights so everyone can see everyone else (or maybe the food), stress on deli, fresh meat and produce, organic and bulk this and that, nutraceuticals and supplements - the latter high margin products we’ll come back to later.

Source: Sprouts.com

A good customer mix in the stores I’ve frequented, young and old, hip and not-so-hip, etc., but trending toward the educated or those with a few dollars, not so many poor people stretching paychecks. Will dramatic changes in the store layouts or sizes send sales rocketing? No. Will a change in the product mix send sales rocketing? No. Will new locations in strong demographic areas send sales rocketing? That would help, but no. The new CEO? Jack Sinclair, a guy who was CEO of 99 Cents Only Stores and an executive at Walmart and Safeway. For logistics, planning and infrastructure, maybe. Not sure about that one. Will incremental changes like that help? Sure, but the die is pretty much cast here. Sprouts has been around 17 years, there’s 340 stores and 30,000 (!) employees. For the customer, this is a good grocery chain with a strong organic, fresh and healthy flavor.

Investors, however, should consider that even the slowest-moving competitors are evolving to offer similar product lines and Sprouts has never motivated the media, Wall Street and customer “buzz” that Whole Foods did in its prime.

Let’s stop for a moment, mix our metaphors, and step aboard…

The Corporate Merry-Go-Round

In November, 2018, CEO Amin Maredia suddenly announced his departure from Sprouts effective December 30. Maredia had been CEO since 2015. A November 30, 2018 article in Winsight Grocery Business described Maredia as an effective leader:

Under Maredia’s leadership, Sprouts refined its “healthy living for less” positioning and engaged in aggressive geographic expansion, growing from its Southwest base to new markets in the Southern U.S. and East Coast while building out service departments such as delis that added traffic and served a variety of eating occasions amid rapidly growing sales.

At the time there was speculation about a disagreement with the board, perhaps over a sale to either Albertson’s or Kroger (NYSE: KR). Jim Nielsen, then-president and COO, and Brad Lukow, then-CFO, took over as co-CEOs. In June 2019, the company announced that Lukow was leaving to pursue “other opportunities” at the same time Jack Sinclair was announced as CEO. Rumors about the new CEO having a “99 Cents Only” pricing scheme and introducing guns and ammo to the product mix were definitely false. In August 2019, Sprouts announced that Jim Nielsen was leaving the company following a medical leave that roughly coincided with Sinclair’s arrival. The C-suite merry-go-round, plus decelerating sales growth and declining year-to-year net income - which we’ll discuss next, whacked the stock:

Data by YCharts

Was it deteriorating performance that led to the leadership follies? Or vice versa? Did someone feel entitled to a position that never was offered? We’ll never know. A successful team disbanded and investors were left wondering what happened.

What About the Numbers?

Sprout’s most recent reported results for 3Q 2019 were a mix of good and bad - and ultimately the result was ugly.

As usual for my articles, green highlights in the table below are good, yellow are bad.

Let’s grant Sprouts a “job well done” for the first green highlight, an 8.4% increase in sales over the prior period. Investors may not have been satisfied with this increase, however, as from 2014 to 2018 net sales grew at a 15.1% average annual pace. The growth story weakened between 2017 and 2018 when sales grew “only” 11.6%. Same store sales growth slowed to 2.1% from 2.9%.

The first yellow highlight is for the 8.9% growth in cost of sales which outpaced the growth in revenues, something Sprouts has experienced in 4 out of the last 9 years. Then there was this accounting change under the co-CEOs after Maredia left:

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company made a voluntary change in its accounting policy for the classification of certain expenses. Historically, the Company has presented store occupancy costs and buying costs in cost of goods sold. Under the new policy, the Company is presenting these expenses within selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). In addition, the Company changed the classification of depreciation and amortization (exclusive of supply chain-related depreciation included in cost of sales) from direct store expenses (“DSE”) and SG&A to a separate financial statement line item and combined DSE and store pre-opening costs into SG&A. These reclassifications had no impact on sales, income from operations, net income or earnings per share. In addition, there was no cumulative effect to retained earnings, equity, or net assets.

Source: 2018 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Form 10-K

A lot of accounting jargon with one significant outcome, by moving some expenses out of cost of goods sold and into SG&A, the gross margin appears higher than prior years. The other move, essentially to report most depreciation and amortization separately, seems benign.

Closely related to the accounting changes, gross profit in green was up 7.5%, a lot of grocery chains would love to see that increase - and SG&A in yellow was up $110.5 million or 10.5%, completely swamping the increase in gross profit. As the accounting explanation noted, ultimately there was no impact on the bottom line numbers from “improving” the company’s income statement classifications.

Interest expense in green declined $4.0 million or 20.1%, that’s nice to see. Unfortunately, more accounting is at play here as the decrease resulted from the reclassification of financing leases to operating leases in connection with the adoption of the new GAAP lease accounting standard that went into effect at the beginning of 2019, partially offset by higher average balances on SFM’s credit facility. For example, capital and financing lease interest expense declined from $8.7 million YTD 3Q 2018 to $753,000 YTD 3Q 2019. So should this really be a green highlight?

Skipping to the bottom line, we have a nasty $27.8 million or 19.1% decline period over period. Diluted EPS followed suit, down $0.14 or 12.5%. It’s obvious, barring a fourth quarter earnings miracle, that 2019 will be a down year.

Finally, a “tagged on” statement caught my eye in the interest expense section of the 3Q 2019 10Q to the effect that the amount outstanding under the credit facility increased to “to fund our share repurchase program.” Shares indeed went down, somewhat ameliorating the EPS decline, but is that the proper use for a credit facility when earnings are down?

Why Not Buy Kroger Instead?

That’s a cheeky section title, but it’s a valid question. If sales momentum has declined, competitors are beginning to offer similar products, the C-suite is a merry-go-round, there have been multiple accounting changes and earnings are down, why invest in SFM? Here’s one area SFM maintains an advantage:

I am picking on Kroger, but consider that company a stand-in for any traditional grocery chain. SFM has a real advantage in gross margins – in green – 33.4% to 22.1%. Discounting the cost of goods sold accounting changes, SFM just brings more of each dollar to net income – and that’s a real plus.

What’s the source of the higher margins?

Higher prices on staples, marginally higher prices on “organic and healthy” items and a big push from bulk items and supplements. Take a look at the floor plan of the typical SFM store:

Source: Sprouts.com

“Vitamins and Bodycare” are right up front – and so are their margins. According to a March 6, 2015 Business Insider article entitled “Americans are wasting billions of dollars every year on health supplements that don't even work” – no bias there, right?

The pills, capsules, and powders make up 5 percent of all grocery sales in the United States. Their profit margins, however, are about 10 times as high as those of food items.

Bulk items in bins like granola, nuts, dried fruit and candy? They carry margins of 40% to 50% according to some sources. There’s a reason these items are in the front of SFM’s stores.

Unfortunately, SFM gives away some of its gross margin advantage in much higher SG&A relative to Kroger – in yellow – 27.2% to 17.4%. If SFM management could cut some of those costs the company would be dramatically more profitable, although to be fair, some of those higher costs have been related to the new GAAP lease accounting rules, expansion of home delivery and store openings.

Some Valuation Considerations

As we’re comparing to Kroger, let’s look at some more statistics. I've given the green highlight to whichever company has the "best" number in each category:

At first glance, Kroger appears cheaper, a lower PE, price to sales, price to cash flow, etc. But is it really? In SFM’s favor are much better operating statistics, higher margins, ROAA, ROAE and ROIC – plus the benefit of real growth in sales vs. a decline in sales. SFM is more leveraged, but about $1.0 billion in leverage resulted from operating lease liabilities being required to be shown as debt obligations per the new GAAP rules. SFM was hit hard by the rule change as their business model requires them to lease everything. Per the 3Q 2019 10Q:

The Company leases all stores, distribution centers, and administrative offices.

Accounting changes aside, SFM handily covers its debt obligations with a 9.13 covered ratio and debt is only 2.27 times free cash flow compared to 8.32 times for Kroger.

Kroger does offer a dividend, but does the current yield of about 2.21% for a highly levered low-margin business facing a high degree of uncertainty really help compensate shareholders for assumed risk?

I should note that SFM is cheap based on some valuation statistics. For example, it is trading at or near 5-year lows in price to sales, price to cash flow and EV / EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I like Sprout’s stores, I want an on trend “healthy eating / organic food” stock in my portfolio and as we’ve seen, in many ways SFM is a superior grocery chain. As a value-oriented 3 to 5-year hold investor, a “fallen angel” growth stock with decent performance and valuation metrics bumping along at 30% of its 52-week high would ordinarily provoke more interest and an in-depth analysis, but the fall has been long and hard; the stock was in the high 40’s back in late 2013 and it’s been all downhill since.

Data by YCharts

At this point, I don’t recommend SFM and I am not going to invest:

2019 will be a down earnings year for comparisons. The new CEO and his team need time to prove they can “right the ship." I prefer to wait and see. The stock is cheaper than it has been for a while, but there are reasons – it’s not especially volatile and there is time for further analysis when the future becomes clearer. Competitors are not standing still, they are adding more "healthy" product lines. Very subjectively, the chain lacks the “buzz” of Whole Foods in its prime. If the numbers turn, it seems unlikely the stock will benefit from all the free publicity that surrounded Whole Foods. No white knight is rushing to buy SFM. Combining the logistics chain of a 300-store chain with specialized suppliers with an existing main stream grocer would be difficult and - as I stated above - competitors are re-positioning their existing stores to encompass the healthy eating trend.

In the best of times, grocery markets are a tough, competitive low margin business – and this is not the best of times. Formerly thought of as relatively defensive stocks, I would argue that a sector experiencing the wrenching change of industry consolidation, super-store, niche and new foreign competition, online home delivery, and the desperation of over-leveraged private-equity backed consolidation plays is no longer a safe haven. Sprouts has actually been a good operator, but much as I like being a customer, it’s not the right time for this investor to take a bite out of Sprouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.