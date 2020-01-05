OFS Credit: Expect Shareholder Returns Of About 13.8% Moving Forward, Strongest In Its Peer Group

OFS Credit, in my opinion and by my calculations, offers the strongest potential long-term shareholder returns, at the cheapest price, and with the lowest downside potential to boot.

I recently wrote an article about Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), one of only a couple of funds investing in collateralized loan obligations, some of the highest-yielding fixed-income securities available in the market today. In that article, I estimated potential long-term shareholder returns by calculating a metric called net effective yield, which has successfully forecasted returns in the past. I thought it would be interesting to repeat those calculations for all CLO funds, to see which one offers the strongest potential long-term shareholder returns.

OFS Credit Company (OCCI), a little-known industry fund, was the clear winner of this little exercise, with a net effective yield of 13.8%. Investors should expect long-term returns close to that figure moving forward. OCCI is also a particularly cheap fund, with a relatively low expense ratio and premium to NAV.

OCCI is an outstanding investment opportunity, and the strongest CLO equity fund, as it is significantly cheaper than its peers, which should lead to outsized shareholder returns. It is my top pick in this space, and I believe the fund will outperform its peers and the broader equities industry for years to come.

Fund and Industry Overview

OCCI invests collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. CLOs are basically fixed-income securities backed by a portfolio of diversified syndicated loans. CLOs are divided in tranches, with different levels of seniority, risks, and returns. OCCI itself exclusively invests in CLO equity, the highest-risk highest-return tranche, and the first to experience losses in the case of defaults.

(Source: OCCI Investor Presentation)

CLOs themselves are generally a very low-risk asset class, with default rates oscillating between 0.10% and 0.25% per year for the past decade or so. CLO equity tranches are significantly riskier, with default rates almost ten times as high, or between 1.0% and 2.5% per year. I couldn't find specific information about default rates for OCCI's specific holdings, but it seems reasonable to assume that they would be about average for their asset class.

CLOs are also an incredibly complicated asset class, with byzantine accounting standards and hard-to-forecast yields and returns. I'll try to avoid discussing, or even explaining, most of these issues, as they are not particularly relevant for the calculations that I wish to do. If you are interested in these issues I think that Alpha Male, a fellow contributor here at SeekingAlpha, has done a particularly nice job of explaining how CLOs work here, and did an outstanding deep-dive on a couple of CLOs here.

Now, what I'll be doing for the rest of the article is explaining what a metric called net effective yield is, why I believe that it is a useful forecast of long-term CLO returns, and calculating it for four different CLO funds. Once again, the goal of this exercise is to find

If you already know what the metric is, or you already read my previous article on OXLC here, feel free to skip the following section and dive right into the results.

Expected Shareholder Return Calculation

Returns for CLOs, as of those of most investment securities, should follow the following very basic formula:

NAV Returns = Distributions + Capital Appreciation(Depreciation) - Expenses

The above formula is, I believe, pretty self-explanatory. Returns can come from either distributions or capital appreciation, net returns subtract out the fund's expenses from both of these. Seems simple enough.

Now, distributions and expenses are relatively easy to estimate, capital appreciation or depreciation less so. This is because there are many extremely volatile factors which affect the pricing and value of fixed-income securities, including interest, discount, and default rates. Changes in these factors, which can be quite frequent, have an outsized impact on CLO NAVs, especially so for CLO equity tranches, even if they don't necessarily have a particularly large impact on their long-term shareholder returns.

Due to the above, estimating expected capital appreciation and depreciation for CLOs can be extremely difficult. Luckily for us, we don't actually have to do so. CLO investors are required to calculate a GAAP metric called effective yield, which automatically takes into consideration expected capital appreciation and depreciation. Deloitte gives a particular simple explanation of said metric:

Under this model, investors (as of the purchase date) need to estimate the timing and amount of all future cash inflows from the security using assumptions that were used in determining fair value. The excess of those future cash flows over the initial investment is the accretable yield to be recognized as interest income over the life of the investment using the effective yield method. (Source: Deloitte)

Simply put, the effective yield is management's best guess as to the fund's long-term distributions plus capital appreciation and depreciation. These estimates won't be all that accurate quarter to quarter, due to the impact of changing interest and discount rates, but should be significantly more accurate in the long-term, as these two factors don't have a lasting impact on shareholder returns. These estimates are, however, particularly reliant on stable and easy-to-forecast default rates, and could prove to be completely inaccurate if default rates were to suddenly spike during a recession or other adverse economic scenario.

Taking into consideration the above, and notwithstanding the issue with forecasting default rates, I can say that:

Long-term NAV Returns = Effective Yield - Expenses = Net Effective Yield

A very simple formula and remarkably easy to calculate. Let's use OCCI as an example.

The fund itself already calculates the weighted-average effective yield on its holdings:

(Source: OCCI Semi-Annual Report)

You have to adjust the above figure for the fund's leverage, which isn't directly calculated by the fund's managers, but can be easily calculated from its latest semi-annual report. Leverage would be equivalent to: 1 + Liabilities/Net Assets = 1.45x

(Source: OCCI Semi-Annual Report)

Expenses are also readily available on the same report, and on a NAV basis, so no need to adjust for the fund's leverage. OCCI recently waived a portion of their usual management fees so their expense ratio is a bit lower than usual. For my calculations, I'll be using the expense ratio before these fee waivers, as I believe that this metric is much more indicative of the fund's long-term expenses.

(Source: OCCI Semi-Annual Report)

I can use the above figures to calculate expected returns as follows:

Long-term NAV Returns = 14.6% * 1.45 - 7.41% = 13.8%

OCCI's investors should expect to see long-tern NAV returns of about 13.8% per year, an extremely attractive figure. These results also seem to imply that the fund's current distribution of 13.3% is fully covered, and that investors should expect to see some minor capital appreciation or dividend growth in the future. As a final point regarding these results, Stanford Chemist also estimated OCCI's income here, and came to a very similar figure.

Expected Shareholder Return Results For CLO Funds - One Clear Winner - OCCI

Without further ado, a table summarizing net effective yields for the four CLO funds.

(Source: Fund Reports - Chart by author)

OCCI is the clear the winner of this little exercise, with a moderately higher net effective yield than both OXLC and ECC, and significantly greater than EIC, which focuses on lower-yielding CLO debt. OCCI seems to be the winner due to the fund's comparatively lower expense ratio, a huge boon to the fund's shareholders, and something that should almost certainly lead to greater long-term returns. Lower expense ratios are also a very clear and unequivocal benefit, its simply not something that is in any way, shape or form uncertain.

As a final note, I had to estimate EIC's leverage ratio and expense ratio, as the fund currently uses no leverage, but is expected to do so in the near future. I assumed a 1.25x leverage ratio, and a cost of debt of 3.5%. Alpha Male did a similar calculation and arrived a slightly higher yield here. EIC invests in CLO debt, which is significantly safer but lower-yielding than CLO equity, which helps explain why the fund does quite badly in this analysis.

Discounts and Premiums to NAV

Finally, I wanted to take a quick look at the discounts and premiums to NAV of these same four funds. OCCI has a relatively small 8% premium to NAV, while OXLC and ECC sport massive 31.7% and 49.6% premiums to NAVs, simply excessive. EIC currently trades at a small 0.4% discount to NAV, and is the best fund in this particular metric.

Data by YCharts

Let's review. OCCI offers investors the lowest expense ratio and premium to NAV out of all CLO equity funds, with the greatest potential long-term shareholder returns as well. EIC offers lower potential returns, at a lower cost, with a small discount, and with lower risk to boot. Seems to me that only OCCI and EIC are buys at these levels, with OCCI being more appropriate for less risk-averse investors.

Risks and Drawbacks

OCCI seems like an outstanding investment opportunity, at least according to my analysis, but there are certain risks and drawbacks both to the fund and to my calculations that investors should be aware of.

First and foremost, is the fact that all the analysis done consists of nothing more than estimates of yields, expected returns, and discounts to NAV of a very complicated asset class. Although I believe that my analysis and the figures, I calculated are both informative and accurate, there are simply so many variables and assumptions to consider when analyzing these funds that my estimates could very easily be off in the future. As a quick example, if default rates spike, returns for CLO equity funds would be significantly lower than my estimates.

Second, and somewhat related to the above, is the fact that OCCI is a relatively new fund. This means that I can't effectively backtest my estimates, nor can we be completely certain that the fund's managers have the necessary knowledge or capabilities to successfully manage their fund for long-term success.

Third, is the fact that one of OCCI's largest advantages is the fund's relatively low expense ratio, but expense ratios themselves are somewhat volatile. Expenses depend on a wide variety of factors, including some very hefty incentive fees. Expenses could increase, and are almost certain to do so if the fund overperforms, as I expect it to do so.

Conclusion

OCCI's low expense ratio, small premium to NAV, and outstanding potential for long-term shareholder returns make it the strongest CLO equity fund in the market today, and an outstanding investment choice all around. Some risks remain, however, and some investors might prefer funds with a clearer long-term track record of success, like OXLC and ECC. If so, investors should at least wait until these two funds start trading at more reasonable premiums to NAV, as at current prices the downside potential is simply too great.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.