DCP Midstream: On The Way To $10

Despite strong demand for NLGs, DCP Midstream is on a downtrend for the past year-and-a-half.

Natural gas is better distributed than any other fuel in the United States. It’s down every street and up every alley there’s a pipeline. – T. Boone Pickens

It is no wonder natural gas has such penetration. As a fossil fuel, it is tasteless, odorless, shapeless, and colorless. The second-largest source of energy in the United States, natural gas provides a quarter of the energy needed by the country – and DCP Midstream (DCP) is well-positioned to make the most of natural gas’ potential.

In the decade and a half since becoming a public company, DCP Midstream share price got crushed during the 2008 financial crisis and topped around the $40 in the middle of 2018. The price of oil collapsing from $100 to the $30 level caused another major drop in DCP Midstream, but the correlation with oil eased in the years to come – DCP Midstream managed to push for a new all-time high (ATH) while oil never recovered the entire ground lost.

As a midstream company, DCP is the link between the wellhead where natural gas is produced and the end-user. It is involved in all steps to process and transport natural gas and its by-products or natural gas liquids (NGLS) as propane, butane, and ethane.

Its 60 plants/treaters and over 62,000 miles of pipelines make it one of the key players in the United States on the energy sector, competing with companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI) or Enterprise Product Partners (EPD).

Despite strong integration between its various business segments, DCP Midstream faces a mountain of risks and uncertainties in the near, middle, and long-term future. Commodity prices fluctuations, the level, and success of drilling, the collateral required to post occasionally for its transactions or demand for crude oil and NGLs products, are only some of the challenges it has to deal with every fiscal year.

According to a study by Transparency Market Research, the global NGLs market is rising at a CAGR of 7.16% through 2024. While globally the demand for NGLs is rising due to their increasing use in petrochemical applications, the market faces threats from declining prices of crude oil.

Moreover, oil and gas companies failed to deliver the much-awaited turnaround in 2019. Despite a dividend yield of close to 7% for most well-capitalized midstream companies in the US, investment didn't follow. On the contrary – the oil and gas industry's market capitalization fell to a historic low of 4.5% at the end of this year, shows a study by Deloitte regarding 2020 oil, gas and chemical industry outlook.

On top of that, the Q3 2019 earnings reflect a net loss for the first nine months of the year of $146 million when compared with $48 million profit for the similar period in 2018 – reflecting the industry and the internal struggles.

The technical picture doesn’t look good either. The move lower from the $40 area gave birth to a bearish formation – a head and shoulders. Moreover, the pattern recently broke the neckline and now looks to retest it – a common price reaction after a bearish break.

The measured move points to DCP Midstream revisiting $10 sooner rather than later, with an invalidation for the bearish setup at $32.

Despite posting a new all-time-high without the price of oil recovering to $100, DCP Midstream failed to hold there in the strongest bullish market in the recent history - imagine the push lower if the general market only corrects a bit.

